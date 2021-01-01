Perfection realized:

To properly experience our LG.com website, you will need to use an alternate browser or upgrade to a newer version of internet Explorer (IE10 or greater).
LG.com utilizes responsive design to provide a convenient experience that conforms to your devices screen size. In order to get the best possible experience from our website, please follow below instructions.
If you're using Internet Explorer 9 or earlier, you will need to use an alternate browser such as Firefox or Chrome or upgrade to a newer version of internet Explorer (IE10 or greater).
This function is disables on your cookie management. To activate it, click on the link "Edit cookie settings" in the upper right corner of this page.
LG.com Cookies
We use cookies to offer you a convenient web browsing experience, to suggest personalized ads for you, and to keep improving functions through traffic analysis. By clicking on ‘ACCEPT ALL’, you consent to our use of cookies. Click ‘Cookie Settings’ to choose whether to accept or disable certain cookies. To find out more, please read our Privacy Policy. |Cookie Settings
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allows our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K, arguably the most advanced television thanks to LG's technological leadership, has come to life to provide consumers with eye-watering resolution and immersive viewing experiences.
Boasting a gigantic 88-inch screen composed of 33 million self-emitting pixels, the groundbreaking LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K’s massive yet surprisingly thin panel sets it apart from the rest.
Product development
LG is redefining the TV category with its revolutionary products.
G series : Slim tempered-glass panels that appear to be floating on air.
Wallpaper TV : 3.85mm razor-thin wallpaper design.
8K OLED TV : The world's first 88-inch 8K OLED TV.
Rollable TV : The world's first rollable TV.
Perfection through precise craftsmanship
1
Skilled engineers manually assemble every component of LG SIGNATURE OLED TVs.
2
After assembly, every TV is subject to an aging test for 168 hours to ensure perfect performance under harsh conditions.
3
The durability test places the OLED TV in a room above 40°C for 48 hours.
4
Final products are subjected to many simulated viewing scenarios as an additional quality test.
Premium materials
Top-of-the-range aluminum
Top-of-the-range aluminum is applied throughout, enhancing rigidity and bringing even more beauty to the design.
An exclusive aluminum stand carefully crafted by hand
With every single stand built by hand, only a small number of units are produced per day to guarantee superior quality and exclusivity.