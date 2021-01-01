Skip to Contents

An infographic picture of LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV Z9 showing its dimension of the whole product body An infographic picture of LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV Z9 showing its dimension of the whole product body

Perfection realized:
LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K
redefines meaning of quality

Finest Technologies, Premium Materials and an Emphasis
on Craftmanship Make LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K a Cut
Above the Rest

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K
Close up image of comparing the screen size of LG SIGNATURE OLED 4K and 8K TV Close up image of comparing the screen size of LG SIGNATURE OLED 4K and 8K TV
World's first OLED 8K
LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K, arguably the most advanced television thanks to LG's technological leadership, has come to life to provide consumers with eye-watering resolution and immersive viewing experiences.
Boasting a gigantic 88-inch screen composed of 33 million self-emitting pixels, the groundbreaking LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K’s massive yet surprisingly thin panel sets it apart from the rest.

Product development

Image showing the change and product development history of LG SIGNATURE OLED TV by series Image showing the change and product development history of LG SIGNATURE OLED TV by series
LG is redefining the TV category with its revolutionary products.
  • G series : Slim tempered-glass panels that appear to be floating on air.
  • Wallpaper TV : 3.85mm razor-thin wallpaper design.
  • 8K OLED TV : The world's first 88-inch 8K OLED TV.
  • Rollable TV : The world's first rollable TV.

Perfection through
precise craftsmanship

  • Image explaining how engineers manually assemble the component of LG SIGNATURE OLED TVs
    1 Skilled engineers manually assemble every component of LG SIGNATURE OLED TVs.
  • Image explaining how LG SIGNATURE OLED TV is elaboratelly tested such as for 168 hours
    2 After assembly, every TV is subject to an aging test for 168 hours to ensure perfect performance under harsh conditions.
  • Image explaining how durability test is being done in the condition of 40 degree C for 48 hours
    3 The durability test places the OLED TV in a room above 40°C for 48 hours.
  • Image explaining how quality test of LG SIGNATURE OLED TV is progressed in various watching television scenario
    4 Final products are subjected to many simulated viewing scenarios as an additional quality test.

Premium materials

Image explaining that the stand body of LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV is made of aluminum and how durable it is
Top-of-the-range aluminum
Top-of-the-range aluminum is applied throughout, enhancing rigidity and bringing even more beauty to the design.
Image explaining that how aluminum stand body of LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV is crafted by hand
An exclusive aluminum stand carefully crafted by hand
With every single stand built by hand, only a small number of units are produced per day to guarantee superior quality and exclusivity.