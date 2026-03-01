About Cookies on This Site

Clean & Fresh Bundle 1: 7kg Front Loading Mesin Cuci Inverter + 235L / 217L Kulkas 2 Pintu Inverter + LG Grande-K Canister

Clean & Fresh Bundle 1: 7kg Front Loading Mesin Cuci Inverter + 235L / 217L Kulkas 2 Pintu Inverter + LG Grande-K Canister

Fitur Utama

  • 6 Motion DD
  • Desain Sleek dan Minimalis Terbaru
  • Inverter Compressor
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Mudah mengosongkan debu
  • Area penyimpanan higienis
Lebih banyak
Products in this Bundle: 3
Tampak depan - FB1207S6W

FB1207S6W

7kg Front Loading Mesin Cuci LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Tampak depan - GN-B212PQNR

GN-B212PLNF

235L / 217L Kulkas 2 Pintu Inverter Compressor

VC3314GNT

LG Grande-K
Canister - Sparkle Blue
Ini menunjukkan potongan bagian dalam mesin cuci

Dirancang agar harmonis dengan ruang

Tambahkan sentuhan gaya pada setiap interior dengan mesin cuci desain terbaru dari LG

 



*Gambar produk hanya untuk ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Multi air flow

Ventilasi di dalam lemari es menyebarkan udara dingin untuk menjaga tingkat suhu yang tepat, memastikan makanan tetap segar dan tahan lama, di mana pun makanan disimpan.

Daya hisap kuat, dapat membersihkan berbagai area

Daya hisap kuat, dapat membersihkan berbagai area

Penyedot debu dengan wadah debu dari LG memberikan hisapan yang kuat dan efisien.

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

KAPASITAS - Kapasitas Pencucian Maks. (kg)

7,0

DIMENSI & BERAT - Dimensi Produk (PxTxL mm)

600x850x440

FITUR - Steam

Ya

OPSI TAMBAHAN - Wrinkle Care

Tidak

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Tidak

Semua Spesifikasi

DIMENSI & BERAT

Dimensi Produk (PxTxL mm)

600x850x440

Berat (kg)

56,0

Lebar Produk dari penutup belakang ke pintu (L' mm)

500

Lebar Produk dengan pintu terbuka 90˚ (L'' mm)

980

MATERIAL & TAMPILAN LUAR

Warna Bodi

Putih

Tipe Pintu

Pintu Bulat (Tanpa Cover)

KAPASITAS

Kapasitas Pencucian Maks. (kg)

7,0

KONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

3-19 jam

Tipe Display

Dial + Hard Buttons & LED Display

Door Lock Indication

Ya

FITUR

6 Motion DD

Ya

AI DD

Tidak

Tipe

Mesin Cuci Front Load

End of Cycle Signal

Ya

Add Item

Tidak

ezDispense

Tidak

Auto Restart

Tidak

Inverter DirectDrive

Ya

Sistem deteksi busa

Ya

LoadSense

Ya

Steam

Ya

Steam+

Tidak

Kaki Penyeimbang

Ya

Tabung Stainless Steel

Ya

TurboWash360˚

Tidak

Tabung Bagian Dalam Emboss

Ya

Sensor Getaran

Tidak

Tabung Lifter

Plastik Lifter

Suplai air (Panas/Dingin)

Hanya Dingin

Level Air

Auto

Sistem Centum

Tidak

Lampu Tabung

Tidak

Dual Dry

Tidak

TurboWash

Tidak

PROGRAM

Duvet

Tidak

Katun

Ya

Perawatan Pakaian Bayi

Tidak

Anti Alergi (mesin cuci)

Ya

Pencucian Otomatis

Tidak

Perawatan Bayi

Tidak

Pakaian Bayi

Tidak

Bed Sheets

Tidak

Cuci Dingin

Tidak

Perawatan Warna

Tidak

Katun+

Tidak

Pencucian Pakaian Warna Gelap

Tidak

Cucian Lembut

Ya

Unduh Siklus

Tidak

Down Jacket

Tidak

Perawatan Mudah

Tidak

Eco 40-60

Tidak

Penanganan Lembut

Tidak

Higienis

Tidak

Intensive 60

Tidak

Kain Bahan Campuran

Ya

Outdoor

Tidak

Quick 14 (Speed 14)

Tidak

Kecepatan 30

Ya

Pencucian Cepat

Tidak

Quick Wash+Dry

Tidak

Penyegaran

Tidak

Bilas+Putar

Ya

Pencucian Senyap

Tidak

Perawatan Kulit

Tidak

Sleeve Hems and Collars

Tidak

Spin Only

Tidak

Pakaian Olahraga (Pakaian Aktif)

Tidak

Perawatan Noda

Tidak

Penyegaran Uap

Tidak

Pembersihan Tabung

Ya

TurboWash 39

Tidak

TurboWash 49

Tidak

TurboWash 59

Tidak

Cuci+Keringkan

Tidak

Wol (Tangan/Wol)

Tidak

OPSI TAMBAHAN

Wi-Fi

Tidak

Add Item

Tidak

Beep On/Off

Tidak

Child Lock

Ya

Delay End

Ya

Pra Pencucian

Ya

Remote Start

Tidak

Bilas

2 Kali

Bilas + Spin

Ya

Rinse+

Ya

Spin

1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin

Steam

Tidak

Suhu

Dingin/20/30/40/60/95℃

Tub Clean

Ya

TurboWash

Tidak

Cuci

Ya

Wrinkle Care

Tidak

ColdWash

Tidak

Level Detergen

Tidak

Lampu Tabung

Tidak

Pemberihan Nosel ezDispense

Tidak

Level Pelembut

Tidak

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Ya

Unduh Siklus

Tidak

Monitoring Energi

Tidak

Remote Start dan Monitor Siklus

Tidak

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Tidak

Bimbingan Pembersihan Tabung

Tidak

Penyandingan Cerdas

Tidak

OPSI/AKSESORI

Kompatibel dengan LG TWINWash

Tidak

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

DIMENSI & BERAT - Dimensi Produk (LxTxD, mm)

555 x 1445 x 637

PERFORMA - Konsumsi Energi (kWh/Tahun)

333,2

PERFORMA - Tipe Kompresor

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Tidak

MATERIAL & TAMPILAN LUAR - Tampilan Luar (Pintu)

Dark Graphite Steel

Semua Spesifikasi

SPESIFIKASI DASAR

Tipe Produk

Top Freezer

KAPASITAS

Total Volume Penyimpanan (L)

217

Total Volume Gross (L)

235

Volume Penyimpanan Freezer (L)

56

Volume Penyimpanan Kulkas (L)

161

KONTROL & DISPLAY

Alarm Pintu

Tidak

Express Freeze

Ya

Express Cool

Tidak

Kontrol Manual

Knob Putar

DIMENSI & BERAT

Dimensi Produk (LxTxD, mm)

555 x 1445 x 637

Berat Produk (kg)

43

FITUR

Door Cooling+

Tidak

Door-in-Door

Tidak

LINEAR Cooling

Ya

Cleaning Time

Tidak

SISTEM ES & AIR

Pembuat Es_Manual

Cetakan Es & Wadah

Dispenser Air

Tidak

Pembuat Es Otomatis

Tidak

MATERIAL & TAMPILAN LUAR

Door (Material)

PCM

Tampilan Luar (Pintu)

Dark Graphite Steel

Tipe Handel

Horizontal Pocket

PERFORMA

Tipe Kompresor

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Konsumsi Energi (kWh/Tahun)

333,2

KOMPARTEMEN KULKAS

Rak Pintu_Transparan

1 Full + 1 Besar

Lampu Kulkas

LED Atas

Rak_Tempered Glass

2

Hygiene Fresh+

Tidak

Boks Sayuran

Ya (1)

Fresh 0 zone

Tidak

Hygiene Fresh

Tidak

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Tidak

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Tidak

KOMPARTEMEN FREEZER

Rak Pintu_Transparan

2

Rak_Tempered Glass

1

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

AKSESORI

Alat lempangan

Ya

Sabuk 2-in-1

Ya

Sabuk 3-in-1

Tidak

Sabuk Pincang

Tidak

Sabuk Peliharaan

Tidak

Alat Pembersihan Upholstery

Tidak

FITUR TAMBAHAN

Panjang Kabel Daya (meter)

5

Jarak Operasi (meter)

6

DIMENSI & BERAT

Dimensi Produk (WxHxD mm)

270 x 400 x 234

Berat (kg)

4,5

FITUR

Kompressor Debu Otomatis

Tidak

Teknologi Penyeberan Aktif

Tidak

Filter Asap Karbon

Tidak

Teknologi Cyclone

Tidak

Sistem Pemfilteran

Tiga Langkah

Pengendali Genggaman Bergulir

Tidak

Tempat Debu dari bahan Polikarbonat

Tidak

Pipa Telescopik

Ya

BAHAN & LEMBARAN

Warna Dasar

Sparkle Blue

NOSEL (CANISTER/POT)

Nosel Multi-baharu (Karpet & Lantai)

Tidak

Nosel Bedding

Tidak

Karpet Master (nosel turbin)

Tidak

Nosel Bebas Tepi

Ya

Nosel Rendah Bunyi

Tidak

Nosel Turbin mini

Tidak

Nosel Parquet

Tidak

Nosel Cuci dengan Uap Panas

Tidak

KINERJA

Kapasitas Tempat Debu (Liter) (Tidak Dicetak)

1,3

