We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The LG SIGNATURE OLED T is the world’s first transparent 4k OLED TV. It’s so amazing you won’t believe your eyes.
Everyone loves watching a gorgeous OLED TV but that cumbersome black rectangle loses its luster when turned off.
That’s when we had one of our most optimistic thoughts yet... what if we could remove this limitation by creating an OLED TV that always looks beautiful?
Our goal was clear: Create the world’s first 4K transparent OLED TV.
It was an audacious challenge but we have a long history of creatingindustry-leading OLED innovations—like the LG SIGNATURE OLED R with a screen that rolls away and the LG OLED evo M with the first and only 4K 144Hz wireless video & audio transfer.
It’s a feat of engineering magic from LG that must be seen to believed.
But it’s pretty close.
*Featured LG product in film: LG SIGNATURE OLED T
*This product is not yet available in the market.
*Images simulated for illustrative purposes.
Now users have greater freedom to curate their living spaces by allowing them to place their televisions in the middle of the room as a divider, in front of a window without obstructing the view, or anywhere else that fits their aesthetic vision.
It’s a feat of LG engineering magic that will change the way you look at your home.
Because we don’t make life good, you do. We just make the products that get you there.
Learn more on our stories.
Optimism your feed
Bring a smile back to your social media.
Optimism is a hard thing to choose.
But Once you do, you’ll see why