Proyektor UST Laser UHD 4K LG CineBeam HU715Q

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Tempat Membeli

Dukungan

Proyektor UST Laser UHD 4K LG CineBeam HU715Q

HU715QW

Proyektor UST Laser UHD 4K LG CineBeam HU715Q

(0)
tampak depan
LG CineBeam 4K

Cukup arahkan untuk Memproyeksikan layar 100-inci

Siapkan teater Anda sendiri di mana saja di sekitar rumah bersama LG Ultra Short Throw Laser 4K CineBeam.

Layar

  • Proyeksi Ultra Dekat
    UHD (3840x2160) 4K
    2.500 Lumen ANSI

Teknologi Pencitraan

  • Pengoptimal Kecerahan Ⅱ
    - Kecerahan Otomatis
    - Kontras Adaptif

Kegunaan

  • webOS
    - Apple Airplay 2 & HomeKit
    - Stereo 20W+20W internal

Rasio Proyeksi Ultra Dekat

LG Ultra Short Throw CineBeam menghasilkan citra yang jelas dalam jarak proyeksi yang sangat pendek. Buat layar bioskop rumah yang mengesankan hingga 120 inci*.
Didesain menyatu dengan interior

Didesain menyatu dengan interior

Dengan menerapkan desain yang canggih dan ringkas menggunakan bahan premium dari Kvadrat**, proyektor ini menyatu dengan mulus dalam interior rumah Anda.

*Proyektor ini dapat memproyeksikan layar 80 inci dari jarak 11,8 cm, layar 100 inci dari jarak 21,7 cm, dan layar 120 inci dari jarak 31,7 cm.
** Tekstil dari Kvadrat. Kvadrat adalah perusahaan tekstil Denmark.

Proyektor Laser UHD Real 4K

Kualitas Gambar Jelas dan Jernih

Dengan 8,3 mega piksel yang memanfaatkan teknologi Laser UHD 4K, LG CineBeam menghasilkan detail yang presisi hingga layar 120 inci. Dengan rasio kontras 2M:1, proyektor ini dapat mengekspresikan kegelapan dan kecerahan yang tajam. Dan secara akurat menampilkan warna di lingkungan dalam ruangan, berkat gamut warna 85% DCI-P3 dan kecerahan 2.500 Lumen ANSI.
8,3M Piksel

UHD Real 4K

DCI-P3 85%

Gamut Warna

2,000,000:1

Rasio Kontras

2.500 ANSI

Kecerahan

perbandingan antara FULL HD dan UHD 4K

*Angka rasio kontras dan gamut warna adalah nilai terukur dari pengujian internal.
*Kecerahan yang ditandai, nilai terukur dari pengujian internal, didasarkan pada standar kecerahan yang dirasakan pengguna.
*Angka di atas didasarkan pada ‘Mode paling cerah’ dan dapat berbeda-beda tergantung lingkungan Anda.
*Gamut warna didasarkan pada 'Mode jelas’ dan jangkauan reproduksi warna dapat berbeda-beda tergantung mode gambar yang dipilih.

Tingkat Kejernihan yang Baru

HDR meningkatkan kualitas dengan membuat bagian yang terang menjadi lebih terang dan bagian yang gelap menjadi lebih gelap saat menggunakan detail sisi gelap. Dengan demikian, perangkat ini kompatibel dengan hampir semua standar industri HDR.

Pemetaan Nada Dinamis

Menggunakan jangkauan sinyal yang bermakna (frame demi frame) dan bukannya jangkauan sinyal sederhana.

HDR10

Nada individu dapat disesuaikan untuk setiap warna dalam sebuah pemandangan.

HLG

HLG adalah standar HDR yang kompatibel dengan versi sebelumnya dan dimulai dengan sinyal SDR yang dapat digunakan oleh TV mana saja.

HGiG

HGiG membantu Anda menikmati game konsol HDR dari PlayStation dan Xbox.

*HDR mencakup hampir semua spesifikasi HDR, termasuk HDR10, Pemetaan Nada Dinamis, HLG, HGiG, dan spesifikasi lainnya.
*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman tentang fitur. Mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan yang sebenarnya.

Pengoptimal Kecerahan Ⅱ

Pengoptimal Kecerahan Ⅱ

Teknologi ini penting untuk kualitas citra yang hanya dimiliki LG CineBeam.

Kecerahan Otomatis**

Periksa, Sesuaikan, dan Proyeksikan Secara Otomatis

Sensor sekitar internal secara otomatis mengenali kondisi pencahayaan dan menyesuaikan mode kecerahan yang cocok untuk mata telanjang. Dengan demikian, Anda dapat menonton konten dengan kecerahan layar yang dioptimalkan untuk kondisi sekitar.

Ruangan Gelap

Ruangan Gelap

Ruangan Terang

Ruangan Terang

Cara Mengoperasikan Kecerahan Otomatis

Dengan mengenali lingkungan cahaya sekitar dengan sensor sekitar internal, 'tingkat hemat energi' diatur secara otomatis, sehingga memberi kecerahan layar yang dioptimalkan untuk lingkungan sekitar.
  • Konvensional
  • Kontras Adaptif
Kontras Adaptif

Sesuai dengan Output Laser ke Pemandangan

Kontras Adaptif menghasilkan ketajaman lebih pada gambar Anda dengan menyesuaikan output Laser secara adaptif ke gambar, untuk menciptakan rasio kontras yang tinggi. Pemandangan yang terang tampak lebih terang, sedangkan pemandangan yang gelap tetap detail dengan hitam pekat dan detail bayangan.

*Pengoptimal Kecerahan Ⅱ mencakup Kecerahan Otomatis dan Kontras Adaptif. Fitur ini mengontrol jumlah arus listrik tergantung pada kecerahan gambar asli, sedangkan sensor sekitar mengoptimalkan kecerahan dengan mengenali kondisi pencahayaan sekitar secara otomatis.
*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman tentang fitur. Mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan yang sebenarnya.
**Untuk mengoperasikan 'Kecerahan Otomatis', Anda dapat mengaktifkan sensor sekitar dengan mengakses menu ‘Pengoptimal Kecerahan Ⅱ’ menggunakan magic remote control dan MENGAKTIFKAN/MENONAKTIFKAN 'Kecerahan Otomatis’. (Selama menggunakan fungsi ini, menu hemat energi dinonaktifkan)
**Mode Iris yang mengontrol rasio kontras secara fisik TIDAK didukung.

Hubungkan ke jaringan Wi-Fi menggunakan webOS untuk mengakses konten video dengan menggunakan aplikasi bawaan

Cara Pintar untuk Mengakses Konten

Dengan webOS 6.0, Anda dapat menjelajahi berbagai acara TV dan film menggunakan koneksi sederhana ke jaringan Wi-Fi Anda. Selain itu, Anda dapat menikmati konten video dengan aplikasi bawaan seperti Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney , YouTube, dan Apple TV.

*Memerlukan koneksi internet dan berlangganan layanan streaming.
*Layanan yang didukung berbeda di masing-masing negara.

Magic Lighting Remote Control

Dengan Remote Control Magic Lighting, Anda cukup tekan tombol Home dan kontrol webOS dengan mudah. Fungsi pencahayaannya membuat Anda dapat mengontrol dengan nyaman meskipun diruangan yang gelap.
Apple AirPlay 2
Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit

Ayo Bagikan Konten Anda di Rumah

Dengan proyektor pintar LG, cukup bagikan hiburan Anda dari perangkat Apple yang didukung - iPhone, iPad, dan Mac - menggunakan AirPlay ke layar lebar berdefinisi tinggi.

Cara Menggunakan Perangkat Apple Anda dengan LG CineBeam Secara Tepat

Lakukan streaming video dari perangkat Apple ke LG CineBeam

1. Temukan video yang ingin di-streaming.
2. Ketuk ikon AirPlay.
3. Pilih proyektor LG CineBeam Anda.
4. Jika kode sandi AirPlay muncul di layar proyektor, masukkan kode sandi di perangkat Apple Anda.

Lakukan proyeksi perangkat Apple ke LG CineBeam

1. Buka Pusat Kontrol.
2. Ketuk Proyeksi Layar.
3. Pilih LG CineBeam Anda dari daftar.
4. Jika kode sandi AirPlay muncul di layar proyektor, masukkan kode sandi di perangkat Apple Anda.

Siapkan HomeKit di LG CineBeam

1. Di tingkat ke-2 Launcher webOS 6.0, klik AirPlay.
2. Klik Buka Pengaturan dan Pilih 'Siapkan HomeKit'.
3. Pindai Kode QR di LG CineBeam dengan menggunakan perangkat Apple Anda.
4. Selesaikan Pengaturan HomeKit di LG CineBeam.

*Perangkat Apple Anda harus terhubung ke jaringan Wi-Fi yang sama dengan proyektor.
*Apple, logo Apple, AirPlay, Apple TV, dan HomeKit adalah merek dagang Apple Inc, yang terdaftar di AS dan negara lainnya.
*LG CineBeam ini mendukung AirPlay 2 dan memerlukan iOS 12.3 atau yang lebih baru atau macOS 10.14.5 atau yang lebih baru.

Pengalaman Suara Surround yang Luar Biasa dengan Stereo 20W 20W Internal.

Stereo 20W+20W internal

Pengalaman Suara Surround yang Luar Biasa

Dilengkapi susunan baru woofer dan radiator pasif dengan struktur speaker peredam getaran, proyektor ini dapat memberikan bass yang dalam dan bersih sekaligus mengurangi guncangan layar dan suara. Dengan suara 2.2Ch (Quad WF) 40W yang ditingkatkan, Anda dapat menikmati pengalaman suara sinematik layaknya bioskop sungguhan.

2.2 Ch termasuk Quad Woofer

2.0 Ch: Tweeter 2 buah Woofer 2 buah (Kiri/Kanan) di bagian depan yang dapat mereproduksi jangkauan penuh
0.2 Ch: Woofer 2 buah (Kiri/Kanan) di bagian belakang untuk meningkatkan jangkauan bass
Bluetooth Surround Siap
Bluetooth Surround Siap

Efek 4.2 Channel

Dengan mennghubungkan dua buah speaker Bluetooth nirkabel tambahan untuk membuat sistem suara, Anda dapat menikmati suara surround dengan speaker internal proyektor dan speaker Bluetooth.

*Perlu membeli speaker Bluetooth untuk menggunakan fungsi ini. Hanya speaker LG Bluetooth yang ditanggung oleh garansi.
*Efek 4.2 channel : 2.2 Ch diimplementasikan secara virtual. Perlu menghubungkan dua buah speaker Bluetooth untuk efek 4.2 Ch.

Fokus Berpenggerak

Anda dapat dengan mudah menyesuaikan fokus dengan menggunakan magic remote control. Tidak lagi harus mendekati perangkat ultra-short throw untuk memfokuskan.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman tentang fitur. Mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan yang sebenarnya

4/9/15 Point WARPING

Dengan peningkatan 4/9/15 Point WARPING yang mendukung bukan hanya 4-sudut tetapi juga fungsi warping 9-point dan 15-point, Anda dapat menyesuaikan distorsi layar dan mengatur layar secara lebih presisi.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman tentang fitur. Mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan yang sebenarnya

LG Projection Calculator

Anda dapat menyimulasikan proyektor LG di ruangan menggunakan LG Projection Calculator.
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)1)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)2)

    2500

  • Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

    2,000,000:1

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    30 dB(A)↓

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Med.

    28 dB(A)↓

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    26 dB(A)↓

  • Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)

    85%↑

  • Projection Lens - Focus (Auto / Motorized / Manual)

    Motorized

  • Projection Lens - Zoom

    Fixed

  • Projection Image - Screen Size

    80"-120"

  • Projection Image - Standard / 100" (lens to wall)

    Set to wall: 100"@21.7cm Standard: @49.6cm

  • Projection Image - Throw Ratio

    0.22

  • Projection Offset

    118%

  • Light source - Type

    B-LD(105W) + P/W

  • Light source - Life High Brightness

    20,000 Hrs

  • Light source - Life Economic

    30,000 Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • OSD Language

    Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Canadian / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese / Thai / Taiwanese / Vietnamese / Danish

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

  • Sound - Output

    20W + 20W Stereo

  • Sound - Clear Voice

    Yes (Clear Voice lll)

  • Sound - Dolby Atmos compatible

    Yes (Pass through)

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    533 x 315 x 153

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    11.1kg

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    350W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

  • Power Supply

    100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

  • Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    S/PDIF 1(Optical)

  • IP control

    Yes(Control 4, Crestron, Savant, URC, ELAN)

  • RJ45

    1

  • HDMI

    3 (HDMI2.1* : 1EA / HDMI2.0 : 2EA) *ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), up to 24Gbps (input) / 4:4:4/RGB 10 bit (output)

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

OS/CONNECTIVITY

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 6.0 (Smart)

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OCF device)

    Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

  • Background Image

    Yes

  • Premium CP

    Yes

  • Contents Store (LG App Store)

    Yes

  • Contents Suggestion

    Yes

  • Internet Browser

    Yes

  • Voice Recognition - Built-in (Thru MIC on Magic Remote)

    LG ThinQ

  • Voice Recognition - Speaker Compatible (works-with)

    Apple Homekit works-with

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting Android/Window device)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Bluetooth - Bluetooth Sound out

    Yes

  • Bluetooth - Bluetooth Surround Mode

    Yes

  • Bluetooth - Bluetooth AV(Lip) Sync Control

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

    Yes

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    Yes (eARC)

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

    Yes

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    Yes

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    Yes

  • Setting Guide

    Yes (Bean Bird)

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    Yes (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time)

    Yes (On / Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Offf

    Yes

PICTURE QUALITY AND SETTING

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • HDR

    HDR10, HLG

  • HDR Tone Mapping

    Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

  • Brightness Optimizer - Ambient Sensor (Auto Brightness)

    Yes

  • Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast

    Yes (High / Medium / Low / Off)

  • TruMotion

    Yes (up to 4096x2160)

  • Cinema Screen (Real Cinema)

    Yes (up to 4096x2160)

  • Upscaler

    Yes (4K)

  • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

    Yes (4K)

  • FILMMAKER mode

    Yes

  • HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

    Yes

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Image Flip

    Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Smooth Gradation

    Yes

  • Black Level Control

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    Yes

  • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Color Management System (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    Yes

  • White balance setting (Expert control)

    Yes

ADDED FEATURES

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

    Yes

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    White

  • Local Key

    Yes

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Leg-Stand

    Yes (4 Leg)

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book) (TBD)

    Simple Book

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Depends on region

  • Cable - Power cord

    1

  • Remote control (Battery included) - Motion

    Yes (Magic Lighting Remote)

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

