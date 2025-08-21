Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Gabung bersama kami

* Kolom yang DiperlukanKolom yang Diperlukan

  • Alamat email Anda adalah pengenal akun.

  • Silahkan masukkan nomor telepon Anda tanpa spasi

  • Masukkan nomor telepon (rumah/ponsel) tanpa spasi.

  • Kami menggunakannya untuk memastikan Anda dapat menggunakan layanan dengan batasan usia.

  • 8-100 karakter
    Kata sandi Anda harus mengandung setidaknya tiga dari berikut ini: huruf besar dan kecil, angka, dan karakter khusus (@, #, $, %, ^, dll.), dan karakter non-Inggris tidak dapat digunakan
    Tidak boleh identik dengan ID pengguna
    Tidak dapat menggunakan karakter atau angka seri (yaitu : qwerty, abc, 123)

Saya menyetujui LGE dan afiliasinya untuk menghubungi saya tentang berita terbaru dan penawaran khusus melalui email, SMS, pemberitahuan push, panggilan telepon, situs media sosial, dan/atau bentuk pesan elektronik lainnya. Saya dapat berubah pikiran setiap saat dengan mengikuti petunjuk yang diberikan di setiap saluran komunikasi, termasuk namun tidak terbatas pada email dan sesuai dengan Kebijakan Privasi LGE.

Batalkan
  • Berhasil
    Selamat menjadi anggota LG!
Loading