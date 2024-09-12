We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Sound Bar 2.0ch, 100W dengan Adaptive Sound Control & Bluetooth Stand by
Semua Spesifikasi
MODE SUARA
-
ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)
Ya
-
Standard
Ya
-
Bass Blast
Ya
-
Cinema (Sound Field eXtension default)
Ya
-
Night Mode (on/Off)
Ya
-
Auto sound engine (Default)
Ya
-
Dynamic Range Control (On/Off) App
Ya
-
Tone Control (User EQ) App
Ya
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone App (Bluetooth)
Ya
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Ya
-
Control with your TV Remote
Ya
-
Sound Sync
Optical/Bluetooth
-
Automatic Power on/off
Optical/Bluetooth
-
USB Host
Ya
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM, Dolby Digital
Ya
-
DTS Digital Surround
Ya
FILE FORMAT
-
MP3, WMA
Ya
AMPLIFIER
-
2.0 Channel
Ya
-
100 Watts RMS
Ya
-
Front Speakers L/R
50W x 2 (4Ω)
CONNECTIONS
-
Digital Optical In
(3V (p-p)1), Optical jack
-
Portable In (3.5Ø)
Ya
-
Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)
Ya
-
USB
Ya
POWER SUPPLY
-
Type
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Main
27W
DIMENSI :(W X H X D)MM
-
Unit
950 x 71 x 47
BERAT(KG)
-
Berat Bersih (Nett)
2.47
-
Berat Kotor (Gross)
4.1
