Sound Bar 2.0ch, 100W dengan Adaptive Sound Control & Bluetooth Stand by

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

SK1D

Semua Spesifikasi

MODE SUARA

  • ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

    Ya

  • Standard

    Ya

  • Bass Blast

    Ya

  • Cinema (Sound Field eXtension default)

    Ya

  • Night Mode (on/Off)

    Ya

  • Auto sound engine (Default)

    Ya

  • Dynamic Range Control (On/Off) App

    Ya

  • Tone Control (User EQ) App

    Ya

CONVENIENCE

  • Smart Phone App (Bluetooth)

    Ya

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Ya

  • Control with your TV Remote

    Ya

  • Sound Sync

    Optical/Bluetooth

  • Automatic Power on/off

    Optical/Bluetooth

  • USB Host

    Ya

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM, Dolby Digital

    Ya

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ya

FILE FORMAT

  • MP3, WMA

    Ya

AMPLIFIER

  • 2.0 Channel

    Ya

  • 100 Watts RMS

    Ya

  • Front Speakers L/R

    50W x 2 (4Ω)

CONNECTIONS

  • Digital Optical In

    (3V (p-p)1), Optical jack

  • Portable In (3.5Ø)

    Ya

  • Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)

    Ya

  • USB

    Ya

POWER SUPPLY

  • Type

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Main

    27W

DIMENSI :(W X H X D)MM

  • Unit

    950 x 71 x 47

BERAT(KG)

  • Berat Bersih (Nett)

    2.47

  • Berat Kotor (Gross)

    4.1

Apa yang orang katakan

