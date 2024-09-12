LG UQ9000 55” UHD TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Spesifikasi Utama
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1235 x 715 x 57,5
-
TV Weight without Stand
14,0
Semua Spesifikasi
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1235 x 715 x 57,5
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1235 x 772 x 232
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1360 x 810 x 162
-
TV Stand (WxD)
951 x 232
-
TV Weight without Stand
14,0
-
TV Weight with Stand
14,2
-
Packaging Weight
19,0
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 300
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
Apa yang orang katakan
