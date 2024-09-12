We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 43" NanoCell Real 4K dengan AI Picture & AI Sound - AI ThinQ
Semua Spesifikasi
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
4K NanoCell
-
Screen Size
43
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
NanoCell Display
Yes
-
IPS Panel
Yes
-
Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Nano Colour
-
Billion Rich Colours
Yes
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
TM100 (Refresh Rate 50Hz)
VIDEO
-
Image Enhancing
Image Enhancing
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes (4K/2K)
-
HLG
Yes (4K/2K)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes (4K/2K)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dimming Algorithm
LG Local Contrast
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
HEVC
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9
4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1
4K@60p, 10bit
-
HGIG Mode
MR
-
Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)
Yes (ALLM)
-
Picture Mode
Yes 10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
AUDIO
-
Output
20W (10W per channel)
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
AI Sound
AI Sound
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Surround Mode
Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Auto Notification
Yes (Bluetooth easy paring)
-
Sound Share
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
AI TV(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
-
LG ThinQ AI
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Speech to Text
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
Yes
-
Google Assistant
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa Compatible
Yes
-
AI UX
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Auto Device Detection
Yes
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Yes
-
Google Home Compatible
Yes
-
Amazon Echo Compatible
Yes
-
LG Smart Speaker
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
-
ThinQ App
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Related Content Search
Yes
-
Audio Guidance (Text To Speech)
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)
Yes, webOS5.0
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
Music Discovery
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
OSD Language
37 Languages
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2/T
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Satellite
DVB-S2/S
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+1.4
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
HbbTV
-
Teletext Page
Yes (2000 page)
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes (Flof)
-
Subtitle
Yes
-
Audio Description
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
HDMI
1 (Rear)/2 (Side)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
ARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
1 (Rear)/1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Component
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
CI Slot
Yes (Side)
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
A
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
DIMENSIONS - W X H X D(MM)
-
Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand
973 x 572 x 85
-
Size W/O Carton, With Stand
973 x 622 x 221
-
Size W/ Carton, With Stand
1075 x 660 x 190
-
VESA
200 x 200
-
EAN Code
8806091065605
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Weight (TV)
8.2
-
Weight (TV + Stand)
9
-
Weight (W/Carton)
11.5
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR20
-
Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Detached)
