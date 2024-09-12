Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG QNED80 86” TV

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

LG QNED80 86” TV

86QNED80SQA

LG QNED80 86” TV

(5)
Tampilan depan TV LG QNED dengan gambar pengisi dan logo produk menyala
Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Display Type

    4K QNED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color Pro

  • Picture Processor

    α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1925 x 1105 x 46,1

  • TV Weight without Stand

    54,5

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K QNED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Edge

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color Pro

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Upscaling

    AI 4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Dimming Technology

    Local Dimming

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Works with Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 22

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1925 x 1105 x 46,1

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1925 x 1165 x 359

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    2115 x 1215 x 228

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    1532 x 359

  • TV Weight without Stand

    54,5

  • TV Weight with Stand

    55,5

  • Packaging Weight

    68,2

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    600 x 400

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

Apa yang orang katakan

