Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
【表示価格から20%OFF】LG gram Pro 16/Windows 11 Home/スーパースリムデザイン/インテル® Core™ Ultra 7 プロセッサー 258V Copilot+ PC gram AI/1239g/16.0インチIPS液晶/メモリ 32GB SSD 1TB /最長14.5時間(動画)22時間(アイドル)長時間駆動

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

レビュー

サポート

【表示価格から20%OFF】LG gram Pro 16/Windows 11 Home/スーパースリムデザイン/インテル® Core™ Ultra 7 プロセッサー 258V Copilot+ PC gram AI/1239g/16.0インチIPS液晶/メモリ 32GB SSD 1TB /最長14.5時間(動画)22時間(アイドル)長時間駆動

16Z90TS-GU89J

【表示価格から20%OFF】LG gram Pro 16/Windows 11 Home/スーパースリムデザイン/インテル® Core™ Ultra 7 プロセッサー 258V Copilot+ PC gram AI/1239g/16.0インチIPS液晶/メモリ 32GB SSD 1TB /最長14.5時間(動画)22時間(アイドル)長時間駆動

()
  • Copilot+ Bloom壁紙の正面図
  • 正面図
  • キーボードの正面図
  • カバーを開いた状態の-30°の側面図
  • カバーを開いた状態の-30°の側面ポートのズームイン図
  • カバーを開いた状態の+30°の側面ポートのズームイン図
  • カバーを閉じた状態を上から見た図
  • キーボードを上から見た図
  • カバーを閉じた状態の正面斜め図
  • カバーが開いた状態の右側面図。
  • カバーを閉じた状態の左側面図
Copilot+ Bloom壁紙の正面図
正面図
キーボードの正面図
カバーを開いた状態の-30°の側面図
カバーを開いた状態の-30°の側面ポートのズームイン図
カバーを開いた状態の+30°の側面ポートのズームイン図
カバーを閉じた状態を上から見た図
キーボードを上から見た図
カバーを閉じた状態の正面斜め図
カバーが開いた状態の右側面図。
カバーを閉じた状態の左側面図
LG gram Proロゴ。

この1台と、どこにでも。

軽量 × 大画面 × AI

画面を開いたグレーのノートパソコンを表示する画像。背景には柔らかなグラデーションが使用されており、左側はピンク、右側は緑である。

*画像はイメージです。

  • モダンな椅子にゆったりと座っている人がLG Gramノートパソコンを使って微笑みながら仕事をしています。「gram AI」ロゴが画像上に目立つように表示されています。
    gram AI
  • Windows 11のBloomの壁紙を表示したノートパソコンが、キーボードの専用Copilotキーの主要部をクローズアップ表示させています。「Copilot+PC」ロゴが左上隅に目立つように表示されています。
    Copilot+PC
  • アクション満載のサッカーシーンを画面に映し出したノートパソコンに「31Hz - 144Hz」というテキストがさまざまなビジュアルを表示する他の画面に囲まれる形でハイライト表示されています。この設定は、ゲーミングとマルチメディアにおける幅広い汎用性を可変リフレッシュレートで実現できることを強調しています。
    可変リフレッシュレート
  • ソフトな階調度を背景にして表示された、ミニマリストなデザインの少し開いたおしゃれなノートパソコン。MIL-STD耐久性認証バッジが右上隅に目立つように表示されており、これはスリムかつ軽量でありながら耐久性に優れた設計であることを強調しています。
    スーパースリムデザイン
  • ノートパソコン、タブレット、スマートフォンが一緒に表示されており、その各画面に同期化されたコンテンツが映し出されています。「gram Link」機能が強調されており、AppleとAndroidのロゴも右下隅に表示されています。これはクロスデバイス接続機能を強調しています。
    LG gram Link
  • AIプロセッサーが回路基板上に目立つように表示されており、これは高度な技術とパフォーマンスをシンボル化しています。Intel Core Ultraロゴが右下隅に表示されており、これは最先端のAI処理能力を強調しています。
    インテル AIプロセッサー

*タブレットやモバイルデバイスは別売りです。*画像はイメージです。

高性能は機動力を手に入れた

アルミニウムとマグネシウムの複合素材を天板に使用した新筐体を開発。

16インチの大画面でも1,239gの軽さ、 12.8mmのスーパースリムデザインとワンランク上の上質感を両立させています。

また、米国国防総省制定の「MIL-STD 810H」準拠のテスト7項目をクリア。

高い耐久性が持ち運ぶ際の破損の心配を軽減します。軽さだけではないトータルでのポータビリティで、どこにでも連れ出せる高性能を実現しています。

1,239 g

軽量

12.8mm

薄型 

16インチの大画面でも1,239gの軽さ

*上記は、製品の最薄部の計測結果です。また、重量はノートパソコンのみに基づきます。製品の詳細説明については、仕様をご覧ください。

*LG gram：KOLAS LabsによってMIL-STD-810H標準テストを実施および認定済み。Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. MIL-STD-810Hの次のメソッドに準拠：Method 500.6 低圧（高度）（手順 I – 保管およびメソッドおよび手順 II – 運用）、Method 501.7 高温（手順 I – 保管および手順 II – 運用）、Method 502.7 低温（手順 I – 保管および手順 II – 運用）、Method 509.7 – 塩水噴霧試験、Method 510.7 – 粉塵、Method 514.8 – 振動、Method 516.8 衝撃（手順 I – 機能および手順 IV – 輸送時落下）。条件によっては、端末の動作が試験時と同じにはならない可能性があります。試験は管理された環境下で実施されています。試験を再現しないでください。

*お客様がこの実験を行いgramが破損した場合、保証の対象にはなりません。

*テストの合格は、軍使用に適していることを意味するわけではありません。
*画像はイメージです。

プロにふさわしい高画質

16インチ 16:10
2560×1600

ワイドでクリアなビジュアル

IPS
パネル

広い視聴角度

DCI-P3
99%

幅広い色域

最大
144 Hz

スムーズな映像表示

見事な山々の鮮やかでカラフルな風景を画面に映し出したノートパソコン。高解像度とリッチな色の再現を強調しています。背景には同じ風景のぼやけたバージョンが表示されており、画面の品質に対する関心を引き出しています。

2560×1600(WQXGA)ディスプレイ

生産性を高める
高解像度大画面

フルHDの約2倍の情報を表示できる
高解像度大画面が広い作業領域を提供。

複数ウィンドウを並べての作業やAIアシスタントを常駐させても余裕の広さで高い生産性を発揮できます。

*画像はイメージです。

31～144Hz可変リフレッシュレート(VRR)対応

ワンランク上の滑らかな映像表示

ゲームプレイ時などの動きの速い映像はリフレッシュレートを高めて滑らかに、動きの少ない映像を表示する際にはリフレッシュレートを下げて消費電力を削減します。

アクション満載のサッカーシーンを画面に映し出したノートパソコンに「31Hz - 144Hz」というテキストがさまざまなビジュアルを表示する他の画面に囲まれる形でハイライト表示されています。この設定は、ゲーミングとマルチメディアにおける幅広い汎用性を可変リフレッシュレートで実現できることを強調しています。

*外部出力は60Hzまでとなります。 *画像はイメージです。

作業性を追求

一般的なフルHDよりも縦に長い16:10の縦横比が情報の一覧性を向上させ、スクロール頻度を減らすから集中を途切れさせません。

正確な色再現

DCI-P3 99%(標準値)の正確で広い色再現で写真編集などのクリエイティブワークにも対応します。

どこでも見やすく

明るい屋外などの環境でも反射や映り込みを抑制するアンチグレアディスプレイを採用。見やすい画面を提供します。

*DCI-P3標準値99%（DCI-P3：Digital Cinema Initiatives（DCI）によって定義された色の標準規格）。*輝度400㏅/㎡（標準値）。　*画像はイメージです。

AI性能が飛躍的に進化したインテル® Core™ Ultra 7 プロセッサー 258V

47 TOPSの処理能力を有するAI処理に特化したNPUを内蔵したインテル® Core™ Ultra 7 プロセッサー 258Vを搭載。

次世代AI PCの基準であるCopilot+ PCの条件を満たし、AIの力を最大限に引き出す高いパフォーマンスを発揮します。

47 TOPS
NPU

最大

64 TOPS
GPU

最大

画面上にAIチップのグラフィックを映し出したノートパソコンが、高度な処理能力を強調する未来的な回路基板設計で囲まれています。Intel Core Ultraロゴが左下隅に目立つように表示されており、これは最新鋭のパフォーマンスを強調しています。

*Intel®、Intelロゴ、Intel CoreはIntel Corporationまたは子会社の登録商標です。

*NPUとGPUの性能はプロセッサーによって異なります。

**表明された性能はIntelの社内のベンチマークに基づいており、それを従来のIntel Core Ultra Processor Series1と比較したものです。
*画像はイメージです。

Windows 11 のAIアシスタント Copilot

Copilot+ PCで
AIの力を最大限引き出す

Copilot in Windowsの機能をフルに活用し、AIとの共創で新たなアイデアを生み出したり、単純作業はAIに任せて好きなことに取り組んだり、AIの力でもっと可能性が拡がっていきます。

Windows 11のBloomの壁紙を画面に表示したノートパソコンが、キーボードの専用Copilotキーの主要部をクローズアップ表示させています。「Copilot+PC」ロゴが左上隅に目立つように表示されており、これはAIが統合された機能を強調しています。

*使用できる機能とアプリは地域により異なる場合があります。適切に機能するには、Microsoftアカウントとインターネット接続が必要です。

*Windows 11のCopilotは、一部のグローバル市場にて最新アップデート内で徐々にプレビュー版が公開されつつあります。デバイスと市場によって使用できるタイミングが異なるため、すべてのユーザーが同時にCopilotへのアクセスを入手するわけではありません。

*Windows 11のCopilotを使用したAI機能は、ユーザーのニーズや使用環境によってパフォーマンスが異なる場合があります。また、すべてのユーザーケースで同じレベルのパフォーマンスが提供されない場合があります。

*一部のCopilot+ PCをご利用いただくには無料アップグレードが必要になりますが、これは2025年初頭にかけて順次展開される予定です。デバイスや地域によってその時期は異なります。aka.ms/copilotpluspcsを参照
*画像はイメージです。

リコール

ファイルを保存したフォルダを見つけるのに多くの時間を割く必要はありません。リコールで断片的な情報を入力するだけですぐに必要なファイルにアクセスできます。

コクリエイター

絵心がなくても大丈夫。思いついたことをテキストで入力するか大まかにスケッチするだけでプロのデザイナーが作成したかのような画像を手に入れることができます。

ライブキャプション

様々な言語の音声データをリアルタイムで英語に翻訳し字幕付きで視聴することができます。

Windows Studio Effects

突然のウェブ会議でも慌てる必要はありません。背景ぼかしや自動フレーミングなどの機能でいつでも質の高いプレゼンテーションが行えます。

*使用できる機能とアプリは地域により異なる場合があります。適切に機能するには、Microsoftアカウントとインターネット接続が必要です。

*Windows 11のCopilotは、一部のグローバル市場にて最新アップデート内で徐々にプレビュー版が公開されつつあります。デバイスと市場によって使用できるタイミングが異なるため、すべてのユーザーが同時にCopilotへのアクセスを入手するわけではありません。

*Windows 11のCopilotを使用したAI機能は、ユーザーのニーズや使用環境によってパフォーマンスが異なる場合があります。また、すべてのユーザーケースで同じレベルのパフォーマンスが提供されない場合があります。

*一部のCopilot+ PCをご利用いただくには無料アップグレードが必要になりますが、これは2025年初頭にかけて順次展開される予定です。デバイスや地域によってその時期は異なります。aka.ms/copilotpluspcsを参照
*画像はイメージです。

高速なメモリとストレージ

高速な32GBのLPDDR5xメモリ、1TBのNVMe SSDがAIアプリはもちろんのことAI以外のソフトウェアも高速に処理し、プロの期待に応えます。

LPDDR5x

NVMe（Gen4）

スタイリッシュなノートパソコンが画面に鮮やかな動画編集インターフェースを映し出しており、その周囲をさまざまなクリエイティブのワークフローが表示された別の画面が取り囲んでいます。右下隅の性能グラフが8,533 MHzのLPDDR5xメモリ速度をハイライト表示しています。このメモリ速度は、7,467 MHzのLPDDR5xメモリと比較して14%改善されています。

*上記のメモリおよびSSDオプションは別売りであり、小売価格は国およびモデルによって異なる可能性があります。

*上の画像のプログラムはパッケージに含まれません（別売り）。

*表明されたメモリ帯域における14%の改善はIntelの社内試験に基づくものです。実際の性能はシステム構成や使用条件によって異なる場合があります。

*メモリ（RAM）拡張機能は以下のとおりです。

2024: LPDDR5x / 7,467 MHz

2025: LPDDR5x / 8,533 MHz
*画像はイメージです。

薄型軽量でも長時間駆動

カーボンナノチューブを使用した77Whの高密度大容量バッテリーが最長14.5時間(動画)/22時間(アイドル)の長時間駆動を実現。さらにAIがあなたの利用パターンを分析して、バッテリー効率を最適化します。

*記載されている駆動時間はJEITAバッテリ動作時間測定法（Ver. 3.0）に基づいて測定した結果です。使用する環境、使用状況、接続機器、システムの設定等に応じて大きく変わります。*実際のバッテリー寿命は、モデル、設定構成、使用するアプリケーションや機能、出力管理設定によって仕様とは異なります。*AI Smart Assistantのバッテリー使用量検知通知の機能を使用するには80時間以上のパターン学習が必要です。*画像はイメージです。

集中を途切れさせない
冷却性能

仕事に遊びに熱く打ち込んでください。

高負荷な作業によって発生する熱はLG gramの強力な冷却システムが効率的に逃がし、安定したパフォーマンスが発揮できるから、あなたの情熱を妨げません。

*画像はイメージです。

LG gram Link

スマートフォンやタブレットと
簡単連携

LG独自開発アプリ「LG gram Link」でiOS/AndroidとOSが異なるモバイルデバイスとも簡単に連携できます。

LG gramをハブにコラボレーションを促進しましょう。

ワイヤレスファイル転送

ワイヤレスファイル転送

インターネットに接続していなくてもLG gram Bookとモバイルデバイス間で簡単にファイルを共有できます。

タブレットサブディスプレイ化

タブレットサブディスプレイ化

タブレットやスマートフォンを第2の画面としてご使用いただけます。

AIギャラリー

AIギャラリー

AIが自動的に画像分類とタグ付けを行います。

カメラ共有

カメラ共有

モバイルデバイスの高性能なカメラをウェッブカメラとしてご使用いただけます。

スピーカー共有

スピーカー共有

モバイルデバイス上の音声や音楽をLG gramのスピーカーから流すことができます。

発信・着信応答

発信・着信応答

モバイルデバイスの発信や着信応答をLG gram上で行うことができます。

ミラーリング

ミラーリング

スマートフォンやタブレットの画面をLG gram Bookに投影できます。

キーボードとマウス共有

キーボードとマウス共有

スマートフォンやタブレットをLG gram Bookのキーボードやマウスで操作できます。

*適切に動作させるには、LG gram Linkアプリをモバイルデバイスにインストールしてください。モバイルデバイスでは、iOSバージョン15.2以降、およびAndroidバージョン9以降が必要です。

*LG gram Linkをインストールするには、[LGアップグレードプログラム]を使用して、お使いのシステムに合ったLG更新アプリを自動的に見つけてインストールすることができます （2024年以降にリリースされたモデルに適用されます）。

*上の画像のタブレットとモバイルデバイスはパッケージに含まれません（別売り）。

*gram Linkは今後更新される予定ですが、バージョンの更新スケジュールは国によって異なります。
*画像はイメージです。

gram AI

AIの力をあなたに

LG gramに搭載されたgram AIはあなたを理解することで進化していきます。

プライバシーを守りながらパーソナライズされたソリューションを提供するOn-Device AIと豊富な学習データに基づいた答えを導き出すCloud AIを統合。セキュリティを確保しながら、精度の高いサポートが得られるから常に効率的に高い生産性を発揮することができます。

分割された画面の画像に2種類のモードの「gram AI」が表示されています。左の「On-Device」はピンクのアイコンで、右の「Cloud」は青のアイコンで表示されています。画面にはAIインターフェースが表示されており、これは両モードにおけるシームレスなAI機能をシンボル化しています。

*2025年2月時点で本機能は英語及び韓国語のみ対応しております。gram chat on-deviceは一問一答形式の受け答えに対応できるように設計されており、連続した会話はサポートしていません。よりよい結果を得るためには、分かりやすくシンプルな問いかけをしてください。 *画像はイメージです。

gram chat On-Device：あなたに最適化された応答

会話形式の検索

会話形式の検索

的確な答えをすぐに

LG gramに保存されたドキュメントや画像から抽出されたデータに基づきあなたに寄り添った答えをくれます。

タイムトラベル

タイムトラベル

記憶が曖昧でも大丈夫

手がかりとなるキーワード検索やスクリーンショットを遡って過去のドキュメントやWebサイトなどに辿り着けます。

要約

要約

安全に手間なく要点整理

セキュリティが確保されたローカル環境でテキストやドキュメントを直接要約できます。

設定変更

設定変更

設定変更も簡単に

簡単な指示を出すだけで既定の設定変更を行えます。

トラブルシューティング

トラブルシューティング

gram AIのサポートは年中無休

インターネットに接続していなくても製品に関するご質問についていつでもどこでもサポートを受けられます。

*On-Device機能によってPCに保存されたドキュメントとやり取りできますが、インターネット検索が必要な単純かつ日常的な情報または質問は処理されません。「Search by Conversation」は現在ベータ版が提供されており、今後更新される予定です。

*On-Device AIにはユーザーに適応するための事前学習時間が必要であるため、一部の機能は初期の使用中に適切に機能しない場合があります。① gram chat On-Deviceは、ワードをPCのコンテンツから取得したデータと組み合わせるためのインデックス化が必要であり、望ましい結果を提供できるようになるには時間がかかる可能性があります。② バッテリー使用量検知通知を使用するには80時間以上のパターン学習が必要です。

*AI検索の結果は検索時点のデータによって異なる場合があり、そのコンテンツの正確性は保証されません。そのため、ユーザーが検証する必要があります。

**PC画面はおよそ2秒ごとにキャプチャされ、ストレージ容量制限は約13GBです。キャプチャされた画像は一定期間経過後に自動的に削除されます。ユーザーは、機能のオン/オフ、画面保存期間、容量などの設定をgram chatの上部にあるギアアイコンからカスタマイズできます。

**この機能はデフォルトで無効化されていますが、オプトイン方式であるため、この機能を使用する場合は有効化できます。

**この機能について、以下をご確認ください。① 手書きのテキスト、ぼやけた画像、装飾フォントの場合、検索が難しくなる可能性があります。② 検索は、スペースを含めたテキストの完全一致に依存します。③ 音声キャプチャを使用すると計算性能が低下することがあります。

***サポート済みのシステム設定：• ダークモード / • Fnロック / • バッテリー寿命拡張機能 / • AIバッテリー使用量検知 / • リーダーモード / • タッチパッド / • バッテリーセーブモード / • USB-Cオフライン充電 / • 輝度制御 / • サウンド制御
*画像はイメージです。

gram chat Cloud：最新のデータに基づくオープン AI GPT 4oの応答

Q&A チャットボット

Q&A チャットボット

知りたいことをすぐに

ちょっとした疑問から難しい調べものまで、AIアシスタントがあなたの求める情報をすぐに提供します。

ドキュメントAI

ドキュメントAI

情報整理はお任せ

要約やテキスト抽出、翻訳まで面倒な情報整理はAIに任せて時間と労力を節約できます。

機能呼び出し

機能呼び出し

外部アプリとも連携

Google カレンダーへの予定登録や共有用のWordドキュメントの作成などAIがあなたの代わりにタスクを処理します。

*このサービスはChat-GPT4oの有料の機能を提供しますが、Chat-GPTの検索統合またはコーディングエディター機能をサポートしていません。gram chat Cloudはユーザー登録後の初年は無料ですが、その後は有料サービスになります。ユーザーはこの期間中に個別に通知を受けますが、ご希望に応じてオプトアウトすることもできます。

**Google Workspace、Microsoft 365にリンク済み。
*画像はイメージです。

カウチに座っている人が没入感のある音声を満喫しながらLG gramノートパソコンを使用しています。このテキストはDolby Atmosテクノロジーを強調しており、リッチで拡張性のある360°の聴覚体験を明らかにしています。背景のサラウンド音波は、没入感のあるサウンドスケープをビジュアルに表現しています。

Dolby Atmos

圧倒的な没入感

迫力のある視聴体験。Dolby Atmosテクノロジーが、360度包み込むような没入型のオーディオをお届けします。

* Dolby、Dolby AtmosおよびDDのロゴは、Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporationの登録商標です。　*画像はイメージです。

豊富なポート類

様々な環境に対応する充実の拡張性

USB3.0の8倍もの最大40Gbpsのデータ転送を実現するThunderbolt 4端子をはじめHDMIやUSB-Type Aなど充実の拡張性。モバイルPCで省略されがちなポート類も装備していることで、いつもと違う環境、デバイスでもアダプターなしで多くの場合に対応できます。

 

また、Thunderbolt 4はデータの転送だけでなく最大5Kで60Hz（1秒間に60フレーム）までの映像出力、音声出力、充電（15Wまでの給電対応*）をケーブル1本で同時に。

モニターがUSB Type-C対応なら、何本もケーブルを接続することなく1本挿すだけですぐに理想的な作業環境ができる上、デスク周りもすっきりとさせることができます。

USB 3.2、ヘッドホン/マイクコンボジャック（HP/MIC）、HDMI、USB 4 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4) を含むポートを示す、ノートパソコンの側面図。すっきりとしたレイアウトはさまざまな接続オプションを強調しています。

*USB Type-C™（USB 4 Gen 3x2、Thunderbolt™）、USB Type-A（USB 3.2 Gen 1x1）。

*USB Type-C™とUSB-C™は、USB Implementers Forumの登録商標です。
*画像はイメージです。

プリント

全てのスペック

製品概要
シリーズ
LG gram Pro 16		製品型番
16Z90TS-GU89J		JANCODE
49-89027-030725		 
基本仕様
オペレーティングシステム
Windows 11 Home		Microsoft Office
-		カラー
メタグレー		外形寸法
357.7×251.6×12.8 mm
重量
1239g		   
プロセッサー
プロセッサ
インテル® Core™ Ultra 7 プロセッサー 258V		動作周波数
Pコア2.2GHz/LPEコア2.2GHz(最大Pコア4.8GHz/LPEコア3.7GHz)		キャッシュメモリ
L3キャッシュ 12MB		コア数/スレッド数
8コア(4P/4LPE) / 8スレッド
メモリ
容量
32GB		メモリタイプ
LPDDR5X 8533MHz プロセッサ内蔵		  
グラフィック
グラフィックアクセラレーター
インテル® Arc™ グラフィックス 140V		   
ディスプレイ
サイズ
16.0インチ		アスペクト比
16:10		液晶方式
IPS		解像度
2560×1600(WQXGA)
表示色
約1677万色(8bit)		色域
DCI-P3 99%		垂直走査周波数
31～144Hz(VRR)		輝度
400cd/㎡
コントラスト比
1,500:1		   
外部モニター出力
HDMI
4096x2160@60Hz / 約1677万色(8bit)		USB Type-C™
5120x3200@60Hz / 約1677万色(8bit)		  
記憶装置
内蔵ストレージ
1TB(NVMe™ PCIe4.0x4)		空きスロット
1(M.2 2280)		  
サウンド
内蔵スピーカー
3W+3W ステレオスピーカー(最大5W スマートアンプ)		高音質技術
Dolby Atmos®		  
出入力端子
HDMI出力
×1		USB Type-C™
×2(USB4 Gen3x2(Thunderbolt™ 4) 最大40Gbps)		USB Type-A
×2(USB 3.2 Gen1x1 最大5Gbps×2)		ヘッドホン出力
ステレオミニジャック(ヘッドホン出力､マイク入力共用)
入力装置
キーボード
英語キーボード(100キー/10キー付/バックライト)		キーピッチ
19.05×18.5mm		キーストローク
1.2±0.2mm		ポインティングデバイス
タッチパッド(131.5×83.3mm､スクロール/ジェスチャー機能対応)
Webカメラ
FHD(1080p)		   
セキュリティー
顔認証
TPM
Software		  
通信機能
無線LAN
Wi-Fi 7 (IEEE802.11be、a/b/g/n/ac/ax対応)		Bluetooth®
Bluetooth® 5.4		  
バッテリー
AC-DCアダプター
65W (AC 100V-240V 50/60Hz)		バッテリー容量
77Wh		バッテリータイプ
リチウムイオン(4セル)		動作時間(JEITAバッテリ動作時間測定法 Ver.3.0)
14.5時間(動画再生時)/22時間(アイドル時)
充電時間
最大3時間		   
ソフトウェア
My gram
gram Chat
LG gram Link
Quick Share
LG Easy Guide
LG TroubleShooting
LG Glance by Mirametrix
LG On Screen Display 3
LG Display Extension
LG Lively Theme
Dolby Atmos
マカフィー® リブセーフ™ (30日無料体験版)
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
   
付属品
AC-DC アダプター・電源コード
インストールガイド
保証書
 
梱包
外形寸法
469×285×45 mm		重量
2.35kg		  
省エネ法に基づくエネルギー消費効率(2022年度基準)
区分
12区分		年間消費電力量
15.4kW/h		達成率
AAA		 
その他
保証期間
1年間(バッテリー6か月間)		   

おすすめ製品