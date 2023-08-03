We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A Harmony of Spectacular Sights and Sounds
*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
Evolution at Its Core
AI Super Upscaling
An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.
HDR Expression Enhancer
HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.
Behold Even Brighter OLED
Screen and speakers in harmony
Hear Sounds and Sights Come Together as One
TV and Soundbar in Harmony
More Sound Settings
Boundary-Defying Dimensions
An image of LG OLED G3 on the wall of an ornate room showcasing its One Wall Design. A side view of LG OLED G3's incredibly slim dimensions. An angled view of LG OLED G3 on the wall of a city view apartment with a Soundbar below.
No Backlight Necessary
A comparison between LCD and OLED's layers of display. LCD's many layers are shown, featuring a polarizer and glass, colour filter, cell, TFT glass, polarizer, combined optical sheet, and backlight/edge-lit LEDs. OLED's few layers are presented, showing just a polarizer and glass, colour refiner, and TFT/OLED.
Infinite Contrast
With deep dark blacks that can only be achieved by self-lit pixels, bold contrast reveals details your eyes usually miss with crisp, defined visuals.
100% colour Fidelity & 100% colour Volume
With 100% colour fidelity and volume, colours are displayed exactly like the original, with rich tones in both bright and dark environments.
Any Size You Like
An image comparing LG OLED G3's varying sizes, showing 55", 65", 77", and 83".
Tailored to Your Liking
Sights and Sounds Come To Life
Spellbinding Cinema
The True Picture
Endless Libraries of Entertainment
Embark on Epic Gaming Adventures
An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.
Game Settings at a Glance
Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background. One shows a car racing game with the Game Dashboard hovering over the action. Another shows a Sci-Fi game with the Game Optimizer menu. And the last screen shows Game Optimizer's Game Tab over a music game.
A World of Games to Play
Cyberpunk 2077 game poster.
