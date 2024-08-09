Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
特長 webOSとは ホームスクリーンとアプリ LG Channels ゲームとライフスタイル プロモーション

あなただけのTV体験を

My Profile、AI Picture Wizard、AI Concierge、AI Chatbot、AI Magic Remote、Quick Cardを使えばパーソナライズされた視聴体験をお楽しみいただけます。

*サポートされているメニューとアプリは国によって異なる場合があります。また、リリース時には変更されている可能性があります。

**キーワード提案は、アプリと時間帯によって異なります。

***AI Concierge、AI Chatbot、AI Voice Recognitionは、NLPに対応している言語の国でのみご利用いただけます。

****画面の画像はシミュレーションです。

黒い背景の中心にwebOSロゴが表示され、その下のスペースがロゴの色である赤、オレンジ、黄に照らされる。「webOS Re:New Program」という文字がロゴの下に表示される。

webOS Re:New Program

5年連続でTVを刷新

新機能が追加され、利便性が向上したLG TVをお楽しみください。

異なる色の5つの長方形が上方に移動する。それぞれに年と「webOS 24」〜「webOS 28」のラベルが付いている。長方形の間には上矢印が表示され、それぞれに「Upgrade 1（アップグレード1）」〜「Upgrade 4（アップグレード4）」のラベルが付いている。

webOS Re:New Programを使用すると、お客様は5年間にわたり4回のアップグレードを使用して、購入時のバージョンを含む5つのwebOSバージョンをご利用いただけます。

*webOS Re:New Programは5年間で合計4つのアップグレードをサポートします。しきい値は事前インストール済みのwebOSバージョンで、アップグレードのスケジュールは月末から年始までさまざまです。

**一部の機能、アプリケーション、サービスの更新とスケジュールはモデルや地域によって異なる場合があります。

***2023年に利用可能なアップグレードには、UHD以降のモデルが含まれます。

My Profile

あなただけのスペース

My Profileでは、簡単に家族ひとりひとりのプロフィールを作成できます。誰もが、カスタマイズされた提案コンテンツを含む、自分だけのホームスクリーンを表示することが可能です。

*画面の画像はシミュレーションです。

**地域やネットワーク接続によっては、コンテンツの数が削減されたり、制限されたりする場合があります。

***10個のプロフィールを作成して、ホームスクリーンに表示することができます。

Quick Card

お気に入りにすばやくアクセス

1回クリックするだけ。Quick Cardを使用すると、ゲームハブ、お気に入りのプレイリスト、ホームオフィスなど、必要なツールにすばやくアクセスできます。

*画面の画像はシミュレーションです。

**上記のサポートされている機能、メニュー、アプリは国によって異なる場合があります。また、リリース時には変更となる可能性があります。

Sports Portal

スポーツファンのためのスペース

Sports Portalをお楽しみください。生中継、試合のハイライト、リーグ表など、お気に入りのスポーツのあらゆる情報を1画面で確認できます。

Sports Alert

決してゴールを見逃さない

お気に入りのチームのSports Alertを設定すると、今後の試合のリマインダー、ゴールに関する通知、最終得点をリアルタイムで受信できます。

Sports Mode

ゴールもパスも、
クリアで鮮やかに

Sports Modeに切り替えると、スポーツ向けにカスタマイズされた輝度、コントラスト、音響、なめらかなアクションで試合を視聴できます。

*画面の画像はシミュレーションです。

**本サービスとサポートされるリーグは、地域と国によって異なる場合があります。

***インターネット接続が必要です。

****Sports Alert機能は、マイチームに登録したチームと選手でのみ使用できます。

Multi View

ビューも楽しみも
増やして

画面が1つでは足りないなら、2〜4セグメントに分割できます。TVをPC用のデュアルモニターとして使用するか、画面を追加すれば、ウェブの検索とPiPでの視聴を同時に行うことが可能です。

*画面の画像はシミュレーションです。

**両方の画面での画像と音声設定は同じです。

***2画面 / 4画面モードのサポートはモデルと国によって異なります（3画面および4画面モードは、M4とG4シリーズでのみサポートされます）。

AI Picture Wizard

お好みに合わせた写真

お気に入りの画像を選んだら、AI Picture Wizardが8,500万通りの選択肢の中からあなたのお好みに合わせた写真を作成し、プロフィールに保存します。

*AI Picture WizardはOLED M4、OLED G4、OLED C4、OLED CS4、OLED B4、QNED99、QNED90、QNED89、QNED85、86NANO80でご利用いただけます。

Always Ready

常にAlways Readyなアシスタントです

TVがオフのときも、時間、天気、スポーツの通知、Googleカレンダーの更新などの情報について確認できます。あなたの手となり足となるAlways Readyなアシスタントです。

*画面の画像はシミュレーションです。

**Always Ready機能はLG OLED M4、G4、C4、CS4、B4、QNED99、QNED90、QNED89、QNED85、86NANO80でご利用いただけます。

LG Magic Remoteと中央の円形ボタンが表示され、蛍光ピンクの光がボタンを照らし出し、強調する。LG Magic Remoteの上にピンク色の吹き出しが表示され、リモートからピンクの信号が出ている。

AI Magic Remote

魔法はあなたの手の中に

ボタンを押すわずらわしさは、もうありません。LG Magic Remoteでは、クリックまたはスクロールするだけで、LG TVのスマート機能をご利用いただけます。また、マイクに向かって話してチャンネルを変えたりコンテンツを提案したりするAI音声認識も搭載しています。

*Magic Remoteのサポート、動作、機能は、同じモデルであっても地域と対応言語によって異なる場合があります。

**インターネット接続が必要です。

***AI音声認識は、NLPに対応している言語の国でのみご利用いただけます。

LG TVに、広い野原の女性と犬の画像が表示される。画面の下部では、薄紫色の円の横に「Recommend new keywords every time you press the mic button on the remote control（リモートコントロールでマイクボタンを押すたびに、新しいキーワードをおすすめします）」という文字が表示される。ピンクのバーに次のキーワードが表示される。犬の映画、ドッグショー、ドキュメンタリー、リラクゼーション、動物のアニメ。LG TVの前方にLG Magic Remoteが設置されていて、TVの方を向いている。マイクボタンの周りにネオンパープルの円が表示される。リモートの隣に、ボタンを押す指のイラストと、「Short press（押す）」という文字が表示される。

AI Concierge

お気に入りをすばやく表示

AI Conciergeは、検索履歴をもとにお客様の好みを把握して、コンテンツや「For you」、「Recommended（おすすめ）」、「Trending Now（人気）」、「Tips（ヒント）」などのキーワードプリセットをおすすめします。

*AI Conciergeの「For your keyword」はNLPに対応している言語の国でのみご利用いただけます。

**キーワード提案は検索履歴に基づき、アプリと時間帯によって異なります。

解決前と解決後のLG TVの画像が並んでいる。解決前の画面は暗く、AI Help Deskのポップアップが表示されている。ユーザーがチャットに「Screen is dark（画面が暗い）」と記入する。AIから「Hello, it seems there is an issue with the screen. I'll resolve it quickly. By optimizing the screen settings, you can watch on a brighter and clearer screen（こんにちは。画面に問題があるようですね。すぐに解決いたします。画面設定を最適化すると、明るくクリアな画面で視聴できます）」と返答がある。ユーザーが「Optimize（最適化）」ボタンをクリックする。解決後の画面には明るくクリアな映像が映っている。AI Help Deskのチャットがポップアップで表示される。「Optimizing the Screen Settings. Picture mode = vivid. Energy saving = max. Reduce blue light = on. Setting optimization is complete（画面設定を最適化しています。画像モード = Vivid。省エネ = 最大。ブルーライトの削減 = オン。設定の最適化が完了しました）」と書いてある。

Accessibility

AI ChatbotがアクセスしやすいTVを実現

内蔵のAI Chatbotがスマートなサポートを提供するLG TVなら、誰でもすばやくメニューにアクセスし、Accessibility設定を簡単にコントロールできます。

*画面の画像はシミュレーションです。

**本サービスは地域と国によって異なる場合があります。

***インターネット接続が必要です。

****AI Chatbotは、NLPに対応している言語の国でのみご利用いただけます。

Room to Room Share

いつでもどこでもエンターテインメントを

部屋を移動しても、続きを視聴。Room to room shareでは、シンプルな音声プロンプトだけで、居間のTVで視聴していたコンテンツの続きを寝室のTVで視聴できます。

*同期できるのは、同じWi-Fi APに接続しているTVのみです。

**サポートされるサービスは地域と国によって異なる場合があります。また、サポートされる周辺機器も異なる場合があります。

***送受信の互換性はモデルによって異なる場合があります。

****コンテンツ送信が可能なTVモデルはLG OLED Z2、G2、C2、CS、M3、Z3、G3、C3、M4、Z4、G4、C4、LG QNED95Q、QNED99Tです。

*****2020年以降にリリースされたすべてのLG Smart TVはコンテンツを受信できます。

Home Hub

1か所からスマートホームを管理

Home Hubでは、モバイルデバイス、Soundbar、そしてスマート照明やエアコン、換気などのIoTデバイスを含むスマートエコシステムをTVからシームレスにコントロールできます。

*LGは、Matter対応のWi-Fiデバイスをサポートしています。「Matter」対応のサービスと機能は、接続デバイスによって異なる場合があります。ThinQとMatterの最初の接続はThinQモバイルアプリ経由で行う必要があります。

**リモートコントロールなしでのハンズフリー音声機能の使用は、α9 AIプロセッサーおよびα11 AIプロセッサーでのみ可能です。また、製品や地域によって機能が異なる場合があります。

***Chromecast Built-inサービスは、OLED CS4購入時にはまだ利用できない可能性がありますが、webOSソフトウェアアップデートをインストールすればサービスをお楽しみいただけます。

Mobile Connectivity

アプリをTVで直接表示

Apple AIrPlayやChromecast Built-inを使用すれば、iPhoneやAndroidデバイスのコンテンツを簡単にLG TVの画面で視聴できます。

*画面の画像はシミュレーションです。

**Apple、Appleロゴ、Apple TV、AirPlay、HomeKitは米国およびその他の国にて登録されたApple Inc.の商標です。

***AirPlay2、HomeKit、Chromecast Built-inのサポートは地域と言語によって異なる場合があります。

****LGは、「Matter」対応のWi-Fiデバイスをサポートしています。「Matter」対応のサービスと機能は、接続デバイスによって異なる場合があります。ThinQとMatterの最初の接続はThinQモバイルアプリ経由で行う必要があります。

*****Chromecast Built-inサービスは、OLED CS4購入時にはまだ利用できない可能性がありますが、webOSソフトウェアアップデートをインストールすればサービスをお楽しみいただけます。

色の渦巻きがあしらわれた黒い背景に、LG OLED evo TV C４、evo G4、B4が並んでいる。「World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years（11年連続有機ELテレビ世界シェアNo.1）」のエンブレムが表示されている。 免責事項には次のような記載がある。「出典：Omdia。2013～2023年の出荷台数ベース。本データはLG Electronicsが保証するものではありません。これらの結果は、第三者自身のリスクにおいて信頼されるべきものです。詳しくはhttps://www.omdia.com/をご覧ください」

まったく新しいLG OLED

11年連続第1位

