About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LBE Standard

Conoce la serie LBE Starndard de LG en la que las partes frontal y trasera de la caja de unidad cuentan con certificación IP65 e IP54, lo que permite un funcionamiento estable, que no se ve afectado por el clima ni por ambientes externos dañinos.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Outdoor_hero_03_M01_Standard_1538714461919

LBE Estándar

La serie LAE estándar es razonable y proporciona un rendimiento versátil. Sus diferentes e increíbles diseños creativos e intuitivos con el usuario permiten una instalación y mantenimiento prácticos.

Gallery Features Tech Specs
D03_ID-LBE-Standard-01-Lightweight-and-Slim-Design_1554340605051

Diseño Ligero y Delgado

Cada unidad de caja pesa 8.2 kg o 12.5 kg, con una profundidad de 68 mm. Esto hace que la instalación de las pantallas sea fácil, minimizando daños durante la instalación y reduciendo la tensión sobre la estructura que las soporta.

D04_ID-LBE-Standard-02-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554340657206

Diseño Impermeable y Confiable

Las partes frontal y trasera de la caja de unidad cuentan con certificación IP65 e IP54, lo que permite un funcionamiento estable, que no se ve afectado por el clima ni por ambientes externos dañinos.

D05_ID-LBE-Standard-03-Front-or-Rear-Fin_1554340741546

Capacidad De Mantenimiento Frontal o Trasero

El producto ofrece tanto acceso frontal o trasero, lo que permite a los clientes optar por uno u otro de acuerdo al entorno de instalación, lo cual minimiza limitaciones de instalación y mantenimiento.

D06_ID-LBE-Standard-04-Easy-Maintenace-Fin_1554340781669

Mantenimiento Más Fácil

Los módulos de potencia y control unidos a las cajas de unidad pueden extraerse fácilmente, lo cual facilita resolver cualquier problema que surja.

D07_ID-LBE-Standard-05-Easy-Installation-Fin_1554340986506

Instalación Fácil

Los diferentes factores, entre los que se incluyen los magnetos en la parte superior e inferior, los pernos de posicionamiento y las trabas fáciles ayudan a los instaladores a configurar y a desmontar las pantallas de forma sencilla.

D08_ID-LBE-Standard-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554341042809

Calidad De Imagen Uniforme

Cada paso de producción se administra de forma estricta, mientras el calibrado de fábrica asegura una calidad consistente entre todas las unidades LED. La pantalla proporciona contenido impecable con uniformidad de brillo de 97%.

D09_ID-LBE-Standard-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554341085733

Colores Vívidos y Precisos

Los rigurosos estándares de calidad de LG permiten que la señalización LED de LG reproduzca los colores precisos y vívidos de los objetos, y sin distorsión.

D10_ID-LBE-Standard-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554341134808

Producto Seguro Con Certificación RoHS

Con su certificación RoHS, todos los modelos de señalización LED de LG son productos ecológicos que no emplean materiales dañinos para el medio ambiente y las personas.

Denominación del modeloLBE039DD3DLBE039DD3LBE039DD4DLBE039DD4
Configuración de pixeles3 en 1 SMD3 en 1 SMD3 en 1 SMD3 en 1 SMD
Tono de píxel (mm)3.913.913.913.91
Resolución de la carcasa (Ancho x Altura)128x128128x256128x128128x256
Dimensiones (Ancho x Altura x Profundidad)500x500x68500x500x68500x500x68500x500x68
Peso(Kg/unidad)/metro cuadrado (kg/㎡)8.2/32.812.5/25.07.5/30.012.0/24.0
Acceso de servicioFrontal o traseroFrontal o traseroFrontal o traseroFrontal o trasero
Mínimas Brillo (Luego de la calibración)5500550050005000
Temperatura del color6500650065006500
Ángulo de visualización (Horizontal/Vertical)160/120160/120160/120160/120
Uniformidad del brillo/color≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Relación de contraste5000500050005000
Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)14141414
Consumo de energía (promedio/máximo,c/Unidad)53/160110/33053/160110/330
Consumo de energía (máximo/㎡)640660640660
Suministro de energía (V)100 a 240100 a 240100 a 240100 a 240
Ritmo de actualización (Hz)3,8403,8403,8403,840
Vida útil (Brillo medio)*80000800005000050000
Temperatura(℃)/Humedad de funcionamiento-10° a +45°/0~80HR-10° a +45°/0~80HR-10° a +45°/0~80HR-10° a +45°/0~80HR
Escala IP frontal/traseraIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

* La vida útil específica (Brillo medio) está sujeta a las especificaciones del paquete de LED.
**Los modelos pueden variar según la región.

Denominación del modeloLBE046DD3DLBE046DD3LBE046DD4DLBE046DD4
Configuración de pixeles3 en 1 SMD3 en 1 SMD3 en 1 SMD3 en 1 SMD
Tono de píxel (mm)4.634.634.634.63
Resolución de la carcasa (Ancho x Altura)108x108108x216108x108108x216
Dimensiones (Ancho x Altura x Profundidad)500x500x68500x500x68500x500x68500x500x68
Peso(Kg/unidad)/metro cuadrado (kg/㎡)8.2/32.812.5/25.07.5/30.012.0/24.0
Acceso de servicioParte traseraParte traseraParte traseraParte trasera
Mínimas Brillo (Luego de la calibración)5500550050005000
Temperatura del color6500650065006500
Ángulo de visualización (Horizontal/Vertical)160/120160/120160/120160/120
Uniformidad del brillo/color≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Relación de contraste5000500050005000
Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)14141414
Consumo de energía (promedio/máximo,c/Unidad)53/160110/33053/160110/330
Consumo de energía (máximo/㎡)640660640660
Suministro de energía (V)100 a 240100 a 240100 a 240100 a 240
Ritmo de actualización (Hz)3840384038403840
Vida útil (Brillo medio)*80000800005000050000
Temperatura(℃)/Humedad de funcionamiento-10° a +45°/0~80HR-10° a +45°/0~80HR-10° a +45°/0~80HR-10° a +45°/0~80HR
Escala IP frontal/traseraIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

* La vida útil específica (Brillo medio) está sujeta a las especificaciones del paquete de LED.
**Los modelos pueden variar según la región.

Denominación del modeloLBE069DD3DLBE069DD3LBE069DD4DLBE069DD4
Configuración de pixeles3 en 1 SMD3 en 1 SMD3 en 1 SMD3 en 1 SMD
Tono de píxel (mm)6.946.946.946.94
Resolución de la carcasa (Ancho x Altura)72x7272x14472x7272x72
Dimensiones (Ancho x Altura x Profundidad)500x500x68500x500x68500x500x68500x500x68
Peso(Kg/unidad)/metro cuadrado (kg/㎡)8.2/32.812.5/25.07.5/30.012.0/24.0
Acceso de servicioParte traseraParte traseraParte traseraParte trasera
Mínimas Brillo (Luego de la calibración)5500550050005000
Temperatura del color6500650065006500
Ángulo de visualización (Horizontal/Vertical)160/120160/120160/120160/120
Uniformidad del brillo/color≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Relación de contraste5000500050005000
Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)1414141414
Consumo de energía (promedio/máximo,c/Unidad)53/160110/33053/160110/330
Consumo de energía (máximo/㎡)640660640660
Suministro de energía (V)100 a 240100 a 240100 a 240100 a 240
Ritmo de actualización (Hz)3840384038403840
Vida útil (Brillo medio)*80000800005000050000
Temperatura(℃)/Humedad de funcionamiento-10° a +45°/0~80HR-10° a +45°/0~80HR-10° a +45°/0~80HR-10° a +45°/0~80HR
Escala IP frontal/traseraIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

* La vida útil específica (Brillo medio) está sujeta a las especificaciones del paquete de LED.
**Los modelos pueden variar según la región.

Ver más opciones
 
 