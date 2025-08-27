About Cookies on This Site

Soluciones de software

Ayudamos a tu empresa a ahorrar tiempo y a gestionar las pantallas de señalización digital de forma más eficaz en múltiples ubicaciones.

Explorar
Conexión digital de LG

Deseas renovar tu espacio?
Visita la sala de exhibición virtual para obtener ideas creativas!

Explorar

Soluciones

LG Business Cloud

Solución en las instalaciones

Solución SignageCare

webOS

LG Business Cloud

Una plataforma integrada de soluciones de software en la nube, que ofrece una gestión flexible de las pantallas de señalización en cualquier momento y lugar.

Más información

Solución en las instalaciones

Experimenta soluciones de software basadas en servidores físicos para mejorar el rendimiento de las pantallas de señalización en funcionamiento.

Más información

Solución SignageCare

Un auténtico cuidado que va más allá de las pantallas de señalización para mejorar la administración a largo plazo de tus pantallas digitales.

Más información

webOS

WebOS Signage ofrece una alta compatibilidad, lo que permite integrarse con hardware y soluciones diversos.

Más información

LG Business Cloud

Sácale partido al potencial creativo de tu señalización

