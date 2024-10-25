We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LBH de alto brillo
La serie LBH de alto brillo está recomendada para instalaciones al aire libre que requieran alto brillo y contraste. Con un diseño robusto e impermeable de calificación IP65 (frontal/trasera), presenta un desempeño confiable incluso en severas condiciones ambientales.