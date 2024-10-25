About Cookies on This Site

LBH Alto Brillo

La serie LBH de alto brillo de LG está recomendada para instalaciones al aire libre que requieran alto brillo y contraste. Con un diseño robusto e impermeable de calificación IP65 (frontal/trasera), presenta un desempeño confiable incluso en severas condiciones ambientales.

LBH de alto brillo

La serie LBH de alto brillo está recomendada para instalaciones al aire libre que requieran alto brillo y contraste. Con un diseño robusto e impermeable de calificación IP65 (frontal/trasera), presenta un desempeño confiable incluso en severas condiciones ambientales.

ID-LBH-High-Brightness-01-Outstading-Visibility_full_1554706993841

Visibilidad extraordinaria

El brillo es de un máximo de 8,000 nits, para una visibilidad excelente. El producto es perfecto para espacios al aire libre expuestos a la luz solar directa, pues logran captar la atención y proporcionan contenido de una forma más efectiva que nunca.

ID-LBH-High-Brightness-02-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554342114317

Diseño impermeable y confiable

La parte frontal y trasera de la caja de unidad cuentan con certificación IP65. Esto las hace resistentes a la penetración de polvo y humedad, lo cual proporciona un funcionamiento estable que no se ve afectado por el clima o por ambientes dañinos en exteriores.

ID-LBH-High-Brightness-03-Smooth-Playback-in-Dynamic-Motion_full_1554707043802

REPRODUCCIÓN FLUIDA EN MOVIMIENTO DINÁMICO

La alta frecuencia de actualización de 3,840 Hz asegura la reproducción perfecta del contenido. La imagen sin parpadeos evita las barras negras que aparecen en los rodajes de video, como así también la fatiga ocular y la visión borrosa en los espectadores.

ID-LBH-High-Brightness-04-Realism-Through-Lifelike-Colors_1554342201004

REALISMO MEDIANTE LOS COLORES DE LA VIDA REAL

La serie LBH proporciona una calidad de imagen vívida y clara por medio de una gama de detalles de color con alto aspecto de contraste.

ID-LBH-High-Brightness-05-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554342258746

Calidad de imagen uniforme

Cada paso de producción se administra de forma estricta, mientras el calibrado de fábrica asegura una calidad consistente entre todas las unidades LED. La pantalla proporciona contenido impecable con uniformidad de brillo de 97% .

ID-LBH-High-Brightness-06-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554342325981

Colores vívidos y precisos

Los rigurosos estándares de calidad de LG permiten que la señalización LED de LG reproduzca los colores precisos y vívidos de los objetos, y sin distorsión.

ID-LBH-High-Brightness-07-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554342368473

Producto seguro con certificación RoHS

Con su certificación RoHS, todos los modelos de señalización LED de LG son productos ecológicos que no emplean materiales dañinos para el medio ambiente y las personas.

Denominación del modeloLBH106VD3-BLBH160VD3DB
Configuración de pixelesOvalOval
Tono de píxel (mm)10.6616
Resolución de la carcasa (Ancho x Altura)96x9664x64
Dimensiones (Ancho x Altura x Profundidad)1024x1024x1501024x1024x150
Peso(Kg/unidad)/metro cuadrado (kg/㎡)47.0/45.047.0/45.0
Acceso de servicioFrontal o traseroFrontal o trasero
Mínimas Brillo (Luego de la calibración)60008000
Temperatura del color65006500
Ángulo de visualización (Horizontal/Vertical)160/120160/120
Uniformidad del brillo97％97％
Uniformidad del color± 0.003 Cx, Cy± 0.003 Cx, Cy
Relación de contraste50005000
Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)1414
Consumo (promedio c/Unidad/máximo c/Unidad)220/650220/650
Consumo de energía (máximo/㎡)650650
Suministro de energía (V)100 a 240100 a 240
Ritmo de actualización (Hz)38403840
Vida útil (Brillo medio)*8000080000
Temperatura(℃)/Humedad de funcionamiento-10° a +45° /0~80％RH-10° a +45° /0~80％RH

* La vida útil específica (Brillo medio) está sujeta a las especificaciones del paquete de LED.
**Los modelos pueden variar según la región.

