About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LBS DOOH

Al ofrecer 6,000 nits, las pantallas de la serie LBS DOOH de súper brillo para exteriores, incluso con luz solar directa, captan la atención al instante y proporcionan contenido de forma eficaz.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Outdoor_hero_02_M03_High-Performance-Slim_1554708749332

LBE DOOH

La serie LBE DOOH es adecuada para instalación fija en exteriores, con alojamiento de aluminio fundido para un montaje impecable y con rendimiento eficiente en consumo de energía. Se puede configurar para aspectos de pantalla de 4:3, 8:9 y 16:9, ideales para reproducir cualquier contenido publicitario.

Gallery Features Tech Specs

D03_ID-LBS-DOOH-01-Outstading-Visibility_full_1554706871082

Visibilidad extraordinaria

Al ofrecer 6,000 nits, esta pantalla de súper brillo para exteriores, incluso con luz solar directa, capta la atención al instante y proporciona contenido de forma eficaz.

D04_ID-LBS-DOOH-02-Smooth-Playback-in-Dynamic-Motion_full_1

REPRODUCCIÓN FLUIDA EN MOVIMIENTO DINÁMICO

La alta frecuencia de 4,000 Hz asegura la reproducción perfecta del contenido. La imagen sin parpadeos evita las barras negras que aparecen en los rodajes de video, como así también la fatiga ocular y la visión borrosa en los espectadores.

D05_ID-LBS-DOOH-03-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554337323387

Diseño impermeable y confiable

Las partes frontal y trasera de la caja de unidad cuentan con certificación IP66, lo que permite un funcionamiento estable, que no se ve afectado por el clima ni por ambientes externos dañinos.

D06_ID-LBS-DOOH-04-Stadium-Front-and-Rear-Serviceability_1554337365098

Capacidad de mantenimiento frontal y trasero

El producto ofrece tanto acceso frontal o trasero, lo que permite a los clientes optar por uno u otro de acuerdo a su entorno de instalación, para minimizar las limitaciones de instalación y mantenimiento.

D07_ID-LBS-DOOH-05-Stadium-Detailed-Expression-of-Color-Depth_1554337406643

EXPRESIÓN DETALLADA DE COLORES PROFUNDOS

El procesador de color de 16-bit brinda un nivel de escala de grises superior, lo que exhibe sin interrupciones a las distintas profundidades y densidades de los colores sin distorsión, de ese modo otorga un contenido más realista y sofisticado.

D08_ID-LBS-DOOH-06-Slim-and-Lightweight-Design_1554337475152

Diseño delgado y liviano

La pantalla LED de 1m2 pesa solo 31.3 kg, lo cual permite el uso del juego completo de pantallas livianas y reduce la tensión sobre la estructura que las soporta.

Denominación del modeloLBS062DA1-VLBS062DA3-VLBS083DA1-VLBS083DA3-V
Configuración de pixeles3 en 1 SMD3 en 1 SMD3 en 1 SMD3 en 1 SMD
Tono de píxel (mm)6.256.258.338.33
Resolución de la carcasa (Ancho x Altura)128x256128x25696x19296x192
Dimensiones (Ancho x Altura x Profundidad)800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5
Peso(Kg/unidad)/metro cuadrado (kg/㎡)40.0/31.340.0/31.340.0/31.340.0/31.3
Acceso de servicioFrontal y traseroFrontal y traseroFrontal y traseroFrontal y trasero
Mínimas Brillo (Luego de la calibración)6000600060006000
Temperatura del color3500-85003500-85003500-85003500-8500
Ángulo de visualización (Horizontal/Vertical)160/115160/115160/125160/125
Uniformidad del brillo/color≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
Relación de contraste3000300030003000
Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)16161616
Consumo de energía (promedio/máximo,c/Unidad)312/780312/780320/800320/800
Consumo de energía (máximo/㎡)609609625625
Suministro de energía (V)100 a 240100 a 240100 a 240100 a 240
Ritmo de actualización (Hz)4000400040004000
Vida útil (Brillo medio)*100000100000100000100000
Temperatura(℃)/Humedad de funcionamiento-20° a +50° /< 90％RH-20° a +50° /< 90％RH-20° a +50° /< 90％RH-20° a +50° /< 90％RH
Escala IP frontal/traseraIP66/IP66IP66/IP66IP66/IP66IP66/IP66

* La vida útil específica (Brillo medio) está sujeta a las especificaciones del paquete de LED.
**Los modelos pueden variar según la región.

Denominación del modeloLBS100DA1-VLBS100DA3-V
Configuración de pixeles3 en 1 SMD3 en 1 SMD
Tono de píxel (mm)10.0010.00
Resolución de la carcasa (Ancho x Altura)80x16080x160
Dimensiones (Ancho x Altura x Profundidad)800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5
Peso(Kg/unidad)/metro cuadrado (kg/㎡)40.0/31.340.0/31.3
Acceso de servicioFrontal y traseroFrontal y trasero
Mínimas Brillo (Luego de la calibración)60006000
Temperatura del color3500-85003500-8500
Ángulo de visualización (Horizontal/Vertical)160/115160/115
Uniformidad del brillo/color≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
Relación de contraste30003000
Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)1616
Consumo de energía (promedio/máximo,c/Unidad)300/750300/750
Consumo de energía (máximo/㎡)586586
Suministro de energía (V)100 a 240100 a 240
Ritmo de actualización (Hz)40004000
Vida útil (Brillo medio)*100000100000
Temperatura(℃)/Humedad de funcionamiento-20° a +50° /< 90％RH-20° a +50° /< 90％RH
Escala IP frontal/traseraIP66/IP66IP66/IP66

* La vida útil específica (Brillo medio) está sujeta a las especificaciones del paquete de LED.
**Los modelos pueden variar según la región.

Ver más opciones
 
 