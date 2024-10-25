About Cookies on This Site

LBS Estadios

La serie LBS Stadium de LG viene en varios formatos para diferentes tipos de estadios y aplicaciones de lugares al aire libre. Está diseñado y construido para brindar un rendimiento robusto con una calidad de imagen excepcional.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Outdoor_hero_01_M02_Stadium_1521097613637

LBS Stadium

La serie LBS Stadium viene en varios formatos para diferentes tipos de estadios y aplicaciones de lugares al aire libre. Está diseñado y construido para brindar un rendimiento robusto con una calidad de imagen excepcional.

D03_ID-LBS-Stadium-01-Outstading-Visibility_full_1554706749865

Visibilidad extraordinaria

Al ofrecer un brillo potente de 6,000 nits (personalizable hasta 8,500 nits), esta pantalla de súper brillo para exteriores, incluso con luz solar directa, capta la atención al instante y proporciona contenido de forma eficaz.

D04_ID-LBS-Stadium-03-Smooth-Playback-in-Dynamic-Motion_full_1554770773300

REPRODUCCIÓN FLUIDA EN MOVIMIENTO DINÁMICO

La alta frecuencia de 4,000 Hz asegura la reproducción perfecta del contenido. Las imágenes sin parpadeo evitan que aparezcan barras negras en las grabaciones de video, la sobrecarga en la visualización del público o la visión borrosa.

D05_ID-LBS-Stadium-04-Detailed-Expression-of-Color-Depth_1554352909619

EXPRESIÓN DETALLADA DE COLORES PROFUNDOS

El procesador de color de 16-bit brinda un nivel de escala de grises superior, lo que exhibe sin interrupciones a las distintas profundidades y densidades de los colores sin distorsión, de ese modo otorga un contenido más realista y sofisticado.

D06_ID-LBS-Stadium-02-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design__1554353057509

Diseño impermeable y confiable

Las partes frontal y trasera de la caja de unidad cuentan con certificación IP65 e IP54, lo que permite un funcionamiento estable, que no se ve afectado por el clima ni por ambientes externos dañinos.
*LBF160DA1D Rear: IP43-certified

D07_ID-LBS-Stadium-05-Front-and-Rear_1554353246825

Capacidad de mantenimiento frontal y trasero

El producto ofrece tanto acceso frontal o trasero, lo que permite a los clientes optar por uno u otro de acuerdo a su entorno de instalación, para minimizar las limitaciones de instalación y mantenimiento.
*Excepto los modelos LBS060DA1D, LBS060DA3D y LBF160DA1D

D08_ID-LED-07-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554353547591

Calidad de imagen uniforme

Cada paso de producción se administra de forma estricta, mientras el calibrado de fábrica asegura una calidad consistente entre todas las unidades LED. La pantalla proporciona contenido impecable con uniformidad de brillo de 97% .

D10_ID-LED-09-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554354414345

Producto seguro con certificación RoHS

Con su certificación RoHS, todos los modelos de señalización LED de LG son productos ecológicos que no emplean materiales dañinos para el medio ambiente y las personas.

Denominación Del Modelo
LBS060DA1DLBS060DA3DLBS080DA1DLBS080DA3D
Configuración De Pixeles
3 en 1 SMD
3 en 1 SMD
3 en 1 SMD
3 en 1 SMD
Tono De Píxel (mm)
6.006.008.008.00
Resolución De La Carcasa (Ancho x Altura)192x128192x128192x192192x192
Dimensiones (Ancho x Altura x Profundidad)
1152x768x2171152x768x2171536x1536x2221536x1536x222
Peso(Kg/unidad)/Metro Cuadrado (kg/㎡)
42.0/47.5
42.0/47.5
104.0/44.1
104.0/44.1
Acceso De Servicio
Frontal o trasero
Frontal o trasero
Frontal o trasero
Frontal o trasero
Mínimas Brillo (Luego De La Calibración)
6000600060006000
Temperatura Del Color
3500-8500
3500-8500
3500-8500
3500-8500
Ángulo De Visualización (Horizontal/Vertical)
160/135
160/135
160/135
160/135
Uniformidad Del Brillo/Color
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
Relación De Contraste
3000300030003000
Profundidad De Procesamiento (bit)
16161616
Consumo De Energía (Promedio/máximo,c/Unidad)
240/600
232/580
584/1460
552/1380
Consumo De Energía (máximo/㎡)
678656619585
Suministro De Energía (V)
100 a 240
100 a 240
100 a 240
100 a 240
Ritmo De Actualización (Hz)
4000400040004000
Vida Útil (Brillo Medio)*
100000100000100000100000
Temperatura(℃)/Humedad De Funcionamiento
-20° a +50° /< 90％RH
-20° a +50° /< 90％RH
-20° a +50° /< 90％RH
-20° a +50° /< 90％RH
Escala IP Frontal/Trasera
IP65/IP54
IP65/IP54
IP65/IP54
IP65/IP54

* La vida útil específica (Brillo medio) está sujeta a las especificaciones del paquete de LED.
**Los modelos pueden variar según la región.

Denominación Del Modelo
LBS100DA1D
LBS100DA3DLBS120DA1DLBS120DA3D
Configuración De Pixeles
3 en 1 SMD
3 en 1 SMD
3 en 1 SMD
3 en 1 SMD
Tono De Píxel (mm)
10.667
10.667
12.00
12.00
Resolución De La Carcasa (Ancho x Altura)144x144144x144128x128

128x128

Dimensiones (Ancho x Altura x Profundidad)
1536x1536x222

1536x1536x222

1536x1536x223

1536x1536x223

Peso(Kg/unidad)/Metro Cuadrado (kg/㎡)
104.0/44.1

104.0/44.1

104.0/44.1

104.0/44.1

Acceso De Servicio
Frontal y trasero

Frontal y trasero

Frontal y trasero

Frontal y trasero

Mínimas Brillo (Luego De La Calibración)
6000600060006000
Temperatura Del Color
3500-8500

3500-8500
3500-8500
3500-8500
Ángulo De Visualización (Horizontal/Vertical)
160/145

160/145

160/125

160/125

Uniformidad Del Brillo/Color
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
Relación De Contraste
3000300030003000
Profundidad De Procesamiento (bit)
16161616
Consumo De Energía (Promedio/máximo,c/Unidad)
616/1540

580/1450

580/1450

544/1360
Consumo De Energía (máximo/㎡)
653615615576
Suministro De Energía (V)
100 a 240100 a 240
100 a 240
100 a 240
Ritmo De Actualización (Hz)
4000400040004000
Vida Útil (Brillo Medio)*
100000100000100000100000
Temperatura(℃)/Humedad De Funcionamiento
-20° a +50° /< 90％RH
-20° a +50° /< 90％RH
-20° a +50° /< 90％RH
-20° a +50° /< 90％RH
Escala IP Frontal/Trasera
IP65/IP54
IP65/IP54
IP65/IP54
IP65/IP54

* La vida útil específica (Brillo medio) está sujeta a las especificaciones del paquete de LED.
**Los modelos pueden variar según la región.

Denominación Del Modelo
LBS160DA1DLBS160DA3D
LBF160DA1D
Configuración De Pixeles
3 en 1 SMD
3 en 1 SMD
3 en 1 SMD
Tono De Píxel (mm)
16.00

16.00

16.00

Peso(Kg/unidad)/Metro Cuadrado (kg/㎡)
96x9696x9648x60
Dimensiones (Ancho x Altura x Profundidad)
1536x1536x227
1536x1536x227
768x960x254
Peso(Kg/unidad)/Metro Cuadrado (kg/㎡)
104.0/44.1

104.0/44.1

104.0/44.1

Acceso De Servicio
Frontal y trasero

Frontal y trasero

Frontal y trasero

Mínimas Brillo (Luego De La Calibración)
600060006000
Temperatura Del Color
3500-8500
3500-8500
3500-8500
Ángulo De Visualización (Horizontal/Vertical)
160/105

160/105

160/105

Uniformidad Del Brillo/Color
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
Relación De Contraste
300030003000
Profundidad De Procesamiento (bit)
161616
Consumo De Energía (Promedio/máximo,c/Unidad)
620/1550

584/1460

184/460

Consumo De Energía (máximo/㎡)
657619624
Suministro De Energía (V)
100 a 240100 a 240
100 a 240
Ritmo De Actualización (Hz)
400040004000
Vida Útil (Brillo Medio)*
100000100000100000
Temperatura(℃)/Humedad De Funcionamiento
-20° a +50° /< 90％RH
-20° a +50° /< 90％RH
-20° a +50° /< 90％RH
Escala IP Frontal/Trasera
IP65/IP54
IP65/IP54
IP65/IP54

* La vida útil específica (Brillo medio) está sujeta a las especificaciones del paquete de LED.
**Los modelos pueden variar según la región.

Ver más opciones
 
 