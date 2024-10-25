About Cookies on This Site

Lámina LED transparente a color

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Encontrar un distribuidor

Lámina LED transparente a color

LAT240DT1

Lámina LED transparente a color

(0)
front view
Alta transparencia1

Alta transparencia

Su alta transparencia* (73%) permite que el cristal sea visible incluso después de que se coloca lalámina, sin afectar el diseño original. Cuando los LED se apagan, la lámina
se torna invisible, fusionándose por completo con el cristal.
Completa expresión de colores1

Completa expresión de colores

La lámina LED transparente a color de LG proporciona una asombrosa y amplia gama de colores utilizando un pitch de 24 mm. Puede extenderse para mostrar un video o imágenes en las cuales se pueden combinar diferentes colores.
Lámina autoadhesiva1
Innovación fácil para el espacio

Lámina autoadhesiva

La lámina LED transparente es autoadhesiva, por lo que puede adherirse fácilmente a la superficie de vidrio de una ventana sin necesidad de reformas complicadas.
Flexibilidad y capacidad de expansión1
Innovación fácil para el espacio

Flexibilidad y capacidad de expansión

Las dimensiones y el diseño de la lámina pueden personalizarse para caber en el área de instalación. Puede expandirse con el agregado de más láminas de forma vertical u horizontal, o puede cortarse en sentido paralelo al bisel para adecuarse a tus requisitos de tamaño.

* La lámina debe cortarse en paralelo al bisel en 1 píxel.

Compatible con el formato curvo1
Innovación fácil para el espacio

Compatible con el formato curvo

La lámina LED transparente admite Cóncavo/convexo cóncavas de hasta 1,100R para cristales curvos o para uso en ventanas. Esta ventaja te permite rediseñar una amplia gama de lugares.
Conexión del sistema1

Conexión del sistema

※ La estructura real del sistema puede estar sujeta a cambios con respecto al ejemplo anterior.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

LAT240DT1

  • Pitch

    24±0.2mm

  • Tipo de LED

    Paquete de colores R,G,B 3 en1 (SMD1818)

  • Resolución

    28 x 20

  • Píxeles por panel

    560

  • Densidad de píxeles [punto/m²]

    1736

  • Brillo (después de la calibración)

    >1,000nit

  • Relación de contraste

    ≥ 100,000:1

  • Uniformidad de luminancia

    ≥ 70%

  • Uniformidad de cromaticidad

    Δu’v’≤0.015

  • Ángulo de visualización (H x V)

    120 x 120

  • Tiempo de vida útil (brillo al 50%)

    50,000 horas

  • Uso diario

    las 24 horas, los 7 días de la semana

  • Garantía

    2 años

  • Transmitancia

    0.73

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento(℃)

    0℃ ~ 45℃ (solo para instalación de cristal en interiores)

  • Instalación curva

    1,100R (Cóncavo/convexo)

  • Corte de la lámina

    Sí (paralelo al lado del bisel solamente)

  • Distorsión de colores de la superficie de la lámina

    No

  • Procesamiento de colores

    Nivel 130/120/110 (R, G, B)

  • Colores

    1,716,000 colores

  • Cromaticidad de los colores

    Cx: 0.28±0.03, Cy: 0.28±0.03

  • Dimensiones (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    668 x 480 x 2.0 mm (con lámina de protección frontal y trasera)

  • Peso

    0.73 kg

  • Consumo de energía

    37W (panel transparente 1EA + Kit para bisel 1EA)

PRIMER KIT PARA BISEL

  • Dimensiones (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    547.3 x 63 x 24 mm

  • Peso

    0.45 kg

KIT PARA BISEL COMÚN

  • Dimensiones (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    479.5 x 28.1 x 24 mm

  • Peso

    0.26 kg

CONTROLADOR DE LA UNIDAD

  • Resolución

    960 x 540 (4 controladores de unidad necesarios para FHD)

  • Interfaz

    Entrada: LVDS
    Salida: RJ45 x4EA

  • Longitud de transmisión máxima

    100 m

  • Dimensiones (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    293 x 37 x 188.7 mm

  • Peso

    1.5 kg

  • Sensor de temperatura

  • Consumo de energía

    20 W

CONTROLADOR DEL SISTEMA

  • Video (máx. resolución de entrada)

    DP: 3,840 x 2,160 a 30 Hz
    HDMI: 3,840 x 2,160 a 30 Hz
    DVI-D: 1,920 x 1,080 @60 Hz

  • Entrada

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RS232C, RJ45 (sin indicador LED), receptor de IR (para la instalación), USB 3.0

  • Salida

    LVDS, DP, RS232C, RJ45 (sin indicador LED)

  • Dimensiones (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    293 x 40.1 x 193.3 mm

  • Peso (cabezal)

    1.6 kg

  • Sensor de temperatura

  • Sensor de luz

  • Selección de fuentes

    HDMI, DVI-D, DP

  • TPC (control de luminancia máxima temporal)

  • Consumo de energía

    17 W

  • CMS S/W

  • Accesorios

    Cable de energía, IR + sensor de brillo (1.5 m), género teléfono 4P a RS232C, ESG, manual de regulación, tarjeta de garantía

ENERGÍA

  • Dimensiones (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    183 × 86 × 28 mm

  • Peso

    0.769 kg

  • Entrada

    100~240 V, 50~60 Hz

  • Salida

    19.5 V/10.8 A (210 W)

  • Color

    Blanco

  • Cable de salida DC

    14AWG, 1.5 m

  • Tipo

    Tipo

Para obtener más documentación técnica y descargas, visita la página del Portal para socios de negocios entre empresas de LG.

