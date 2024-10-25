About Cookies on This Site

Pantalla LED de 136'' LABA TAA Direct View

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Encontrar un distribuidor

Pantalla LED de 136'' LABA TAA Direct View

LABA015-GD

Pantalla LED de 136'' LABA TAA Direct View

  • side view
  • Back view
  • +15 degree view
Front view
side view
Back view
+15 degree view

Características clave

  • Paso de píxeles de 1,58
  • Relación de aspecto 16:9 (1.920 × 1.080)
  • Resolución de pantalla LG webOS™, controlador integrado y altavoz incorporado
  • Frontal IP30 y trasera IP20
  • Fácil instalación y mantenimiento frontal
  • Dura hasta 100.000 horas
Más

Pantalla LED de visión directa de 136´´

Pantalla LED de visión directa de 136´´

 

*Simulación de imagen sólo con fines ilustrativos.

Alto rendimiento con webOS

Alto rendimiento con webOS

El SoC (System on Chip) de cuatro núcleos integrado puede ejecutar varias tareas a la vez para ofrecer una reproducción de contenidos fluida. Además, LG webOS™ Smart Platform mejora la comodidad del usuario con una interfaz gráfica de usuario intuitiva y proporciona a SI o/y desarrolladores herramientas sencillas de desarrollo de aplicaciones* como SDK (Software Development Kit), SCAP, aplicaciones de muestra.

 

 

*El sitio webOS Signage Developer (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com) proporciona herramientas SDK y documentación para crear apps en LG Digital Signage. Sólo está abierto a socios.

Fácil Instalación

 

Gracias a los tubos de fibra de carbono y a los candados situados detrás de los gabinetes, la instalación es sencilla. Basta con colocar las 5 unidades de gabinetes, conectarlas y asegurarlas con candados. A continuación, se realiza el montaje. Los 5 gabinetes que forman una unidad están premontados con tubos de fibra de carbono y cada unidad puede sujetarse firmemente con cierres de bloqueo.

 

 

Fácil Instalación

 

*La fijación con tornillos o la instalación de soportes/accesorios de pared es necesaria adicionalmente.

Modo de reunión de oficina

Modo de reunión de oficina

Con el Modo de Reunión de Oficina, configure fácilmente los detalles de la sala de reuniones, como el número de la sala y la hora actual. También incluye cómodas funciones como el cambio automático de entrada, un temporizador de presentación y configuraciones ajustables como el brillo automático y el modo de imagen.

*Los usuarios pueden activar el Modo Reunión en el menú Configuración EZ de la Señalización.

 

 

*Simulación de imagen sólo con fines ilustrativos.

Instalación versátil con accesorios especializados

El producto se ofrece con los componentes necesarios, incluido el soporte mural panorámico y las herramientas para la instalación. El soporte especializado* se proporciona como opción, para que pueda colocarlo fácilmente en función de los lugares de instalación.

Instalación versátil con accesorios especializados

*El accesorio del soporte debe adquirirse por separado. Simulación de imagen sólo con fines ilustrativos.

Gestión de la alimentación de la pantalla (DPM)

 

La función DPM de la pantalla LED le permite entrar en modo de espera tras un periodo de tiempo específico cuando no hay señal del dispositivo fuente de

Gestión de la alimentación de la pantalla (DPM)

LG ConnectedCare en tiempo real

 

 

El mantenimiento es fácil y rápido con el servicio opcional LG ConnectedCare*, una solución de servicio en la nube proporcionada por LG. Gestiona de forma remota el estado de las pantallas en los lugares de trabajo de los clientes para el diagnóstico de fallos y los servicios de control remoto, lo que permite el funcionamiento estable de los negocios de los clientes.

*El servicio LG ConnectedCare debe adquirirse por separado y está disponible en función de la conexión a Internet.

LG ConnectedCare en tiempo real

*El accesorio del soporte debe adquirirse por separado.

**LG ConnectedCare Service debe adquirirse por separado y está disponible en función de la conexión a Internet.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del modelo

    All-in-One

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuración de píxeles

    Single SMD

  • Distancia entre píxeles

    1.58

  • Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

    96 × 216

  • Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

    151.2 × 340.2

  • Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

    403,124

  • Planitud del bastidor (mm)

    ≤0.15 mm

  • Material del bastidor

    Aluminio fundido

  • Acceso al servicio

    Frontal

  • Resolución de la pantalla (An. x Al.)

    1,920 × 1,080

  • N.º de módulo por pantalla (An. x Al.)

    20 × 5 (Total 100)

  • Medidas de la pantalla (An. x Al. x Pr., mm, con bisel)

    3,035 × 1,821.5 × 45.5 (Grueso 83,5)

  • Superficie de la pantalla (m2)

    5.14

  • Peso de la pantalla (kg)

    154

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

  • Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

    500

  • Temperatura del color (K)

    3,200-9,300

  • Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

    160

  • Ángulo de visión (vertical)

    140

  • Uniformidad del brillo

    97%

  • Uniformidad del color

    ±0.003 Cx, Cy

  • Relación de contraste

    8,000 : 1

  • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

    1,600

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

    950

  • Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

    300

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

    5,456

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

    3,240

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

    1,023

  • Alimentación (V)

    100 a 240

  • Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

    50/60

  • Tasa de actualización (Hz)

    3,840

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

  • Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

    100,000

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

    0 a +40

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10-80% RH

  • Índice IP Frontal

    IP50

  • Índice IP Trasero

    IP50

ESTÁNDAR

  • Certificación

    CE,FCC,cTUVus,CB, EMC Class A

ENTORNO

  • Entorno

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CABA-015D (Caja de control, webOS)

ALTAVOZ

  • Altavoz

    Integrado (8 W + 8 W)

PUERTO I/O

  • Puerto I/O

    HDMI (3), DP (1), USB, LAN, entrada/salida RS-232C, IR, salida de audio digital óptica

Para obtener más documentación técnica y descargas, visita la página del Portal para socios de negocios entre empresas de LG.

Ver más opciones
 
 