Cinta LED para exteriores

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Encontrar un distribuidor

Cinta LED para exteriores

GREF100-GN

Cinta LED para exteriores

(0)
Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

Cinta LED para exteriores

Se está jugando un partido de béisbol en un estadio de béisbol lleno de gente. En el estadio, los LED de Ribbon Board están instalados alrededor de las paredes de cada piso, y la pantalla muestra anuncios de cerveza.

* Todas las imágenes en esta página son solo para fines ilustrativos.

La serie GREF tiene un brillo de 6.000 nits, por lo que es claramente visible, incluso con luz intensa.

Visibilidad excepcional

Con un potente brillo de 6000 nits, esta pantalla superbrillante sobresale en exteriores incluso bajo la luz directa del sol, captando la atención al instante y entregando contenido de manera efectiva.

La gran pantalla LED cerca de las gradas del estadio está siendo filmada con cámara. Aunque el contenido es idéntico, la pantalla convencional muestra barras negras mientras que la serie GREF es claramente visible al igual que la pantalla original.

Reproducción fluida en movimiento dinámico

La serie GREF con una alta frecuencia de actualización de 7680 Hz brinda a los espectadores una vista más clara al reducir las barras negras, el desenfoque y el parpadeo que comúnmente ocurren durante la reproducción de video.

La escala de grises de la pantalla de 8 bits no es suave y el color se expresa de forma poco natural porque los pasos se distinguen, mientras que la pantalla de 16 bits expresa el color suavemente con un nivel de escala de grises más alto.

Expresión detallada de la profundidad del color

El procesamiento de color de 16 bits proporciona un nivel de escala de grises más alto, que muestra sin problemas diferentes profundidades y densidades de colores sin distorsión, mostrando así un contenido más realista y sofisticado.

El gabinete con certificación IP65 permite que la serie GREF funcione bien incluso en climas lluviosos.

Diseño resistente y confirable a la intemperie

Tanto la parte delantera como la trasera de la carcasa de la unidad cuentan con la certificación IP65, lo que permite un funcionamiento estable que no se ve afectado por los factores ambientales exteriores, como el clima húmedo y el polvo.

Compatibilidad con LG Software Solutions

Cuando se conecta con el controlador del sistema CVEA de LG, la serie GREF es compatible con las soluciones de software de LG, incluidos SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare, que ayudan a los clientes a operar su propio negocio correctamente.

"El empleado de LG está monitoreando de forma remota la serie GREF instalada en un lugar diferente mediante el uso de una solución de monitoreo de LG basada en la nube. El controlador del sistema con webOS permite que la serie GREF sea compatible con las soluciones de software de LG".

* La disponibilidad del servicio 'LG ConnectedCare' difiere según la región y debe comprarse por separado. Por lo tanto, comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.
* Los elementos que LG ConnectedCare puede monitorear: placa principal (temperatura, estado de la señal, versión de FPGA, estado de la conexión Ethernet), tarjeta receptora (temp. , LED Power)
* La interfaz gráfica de usuario real puede variar en las diferentes versiones de webOS.
* El servicio SuperSign CMS debe comprarse por separado.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del modelo

    GREF100-GN

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuración de píxeles

    Single SMD

  • Distancia entre píxeles

    10

  • Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

    40x30

  • Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

    400x300

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    1.65

  • N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

    2X3

  • Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

    80x90

  • Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

    800x900x130

  • Superficie del bastidor (m2)

    0.72

  • Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

    22

  • Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

    30.56

  • Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

    10,000

  • Planitud del bastidor (mm)

    ±1.0

  • Material del bastidor

    Aluminum

  • Acceso al servicio

    Top

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

  • Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

    6,000

  • Temperatura del color (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

    160

  • Ángulo de visión (vertical)

    105

  • Uniformidad del brillo

    0.97

  • Uniformidad del color

    ±0.05Cx,Cy

  • Relación de contraste

    7,000:1

  • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

    500

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

    200

  • Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

    694

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

    1,706

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

    683

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

    2,368

  • Alimentación (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Tasa de actualización (Hz)

    7,680

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

    -30℃ to +50℃

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    0~90%RH

  • Índice IP Frontal

    IP65

  • Índice IP Trasero

    IP65

  • Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

    100,000

ESTÁNDAR

  • Certificación

    CE, FCC, ETL

ENTORNO

  • Entorno

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CVEA

CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS

  • Corte de esquina a 90 grados

    O

Para obtener más documentación técnica y descargas, visita la página del Portal para socios de negocios entre empresas de LG.

Ver más opciones
 
 