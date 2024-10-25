Señalización OLED Transparente touch

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alta Transparecia
La tecnología OLED de LG hace que el sistema OLED Touch Signage transparente tenga una estructura más delgada sin unidad de retroiluminación ni capa de cristal líquido, logrando una alta transparencia del 33% incluso con la película P-Cap touch. Si bien muestra claramente los objetos detrás de la pantalla, superpone la información relevante justo delante de ellos.