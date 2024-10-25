About Cookies on This Site

Señalización OLED Transparente touch

55EW5TK-A

Señalización OLED Transparente touch

Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

Vea más allá, señalización LG OLED Transparente touch

Un hombre hace su trabajo mirando los datos que se muestran en la pantalla OLED transparente.

*Todas las imágenes de esta página web son sólo para fines ilustrativos.

Un nuevo nivel de
vista transparente

"LG Transparent OLED Signage ilumina espacios que alguna vez estuvieron ocultos detrás de la pantalla, armonizando completamente con su entorno.

Con colores vivos y claros con alta transparencia, esta pantalla proporciona mejoras visuales a los objetos colocados detrás de ella, brindando a los espectadores un impresionante factor "sorpresa".

No solo eso, puede responder según el tacto de los espectadores, lo que tiene un gran potencial para diversas aplicaciones donde se requieren interacciones con los clientes".

LG Transparent OLED Signage muestra vívidamente los fuegos artificiales, haciendo que la pantalla luzca más colorida en armonía con la vista nocturna real detrás de ella.

Colores precisos y vivos

Con píxeles con iluminación automática, la pantalla mantiene colores vivos y una alta relación de contraste incluso cuando la pantalla se vuelve transparente. Da vida al contenido desde amplios ángulos de visión y el contenido se integra con su entorno de forma perfecta y natural.

Un hombre obtiene información a través de la pantalla OLED transparente que muestra fotos del menú de postres.

P-Cap Touch Intuitivo

Al agregar la película del sensor P-Cap touch a la pantalla, las posibilidades de utilización se expanden a diversas industrias donde los servicios de interacción con el cliente son exigentes. Los usuarios pueden disfrutar de su fascinante contenido con la punta de sus dedos sin demoras.

En una sala de exhibición de automóviles, un hombre está cambiando el color del automóvil en la pantalla al tocar la pantalla de señalización OLED transparente instalada frente al automóvil.

La información sobre el Coliseo se muestra en la pantalla OLED transparente instalada frente al modelo Colosseum.

Alta Transparecia

La tecnología OLED de LG hace que el sistema OLED Touch Signage transparente tenga una estructura más delgada sin unidad de retroiluminación ni capa de cristal líquido, logrando una alta transparencia del 33% incluso con la película P-Cap touch. Si bien muestra claramente los objetos detrás de la pantalla, superpone la información relevante justo delante de ellos.

Coloque vidrio templado fino y transparente en la pantalla para maximizar la protección del producto y la seguridad del usuario.

Vidrio templado protector

Tocar una pantalla directamente puede causar daños o rayones. El vidrio frontal templado protege el producto de tales impactos externos y su vidrio anti-rotura está diseñado para minimizar las lesiones de los clientes.

 

* * Resina ópticamente transparente

Diseño ampliable

LG Transparent OLED Touch Signage está diseñado como una pantalla semiensamblada, lo que significa que puede instalarla de varias maneras para adaptarse a estructuras y espacios existentes. Con una variedad de formas de instalación*, puede complementar cualquier lugar en el que se instale.

Una mujer está revisando el contenido con una señalización OLED transparente instalada junto a la ventana.

*Los accesorios de instalación no son suministrados por LG.

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    55

  • Tecnología de paneles

    OLED

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    OLED

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución nativa

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    120Hz

  • Brillo

    150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, without Glass)

  • Relación de contraste

    150,000:1

  • Gama de colores

    BT709 120%

  • Ángulo de visión (AxV)

    178º x 178º

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    1.07 mil millones de colores

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

    Haze 3% (SET)

  • Vida útil

    30.000 horas (típ.)

  • Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

    18/7 (Solo contenido en movimiento)

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    SÍ / SÍ

  • Transparencia

    33% (SET)

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI

    SÍ (1ea)

  • Entrada HDMI (Versión HDCP)

    1.4

  • DP In

    SÍ (HDCP 1.3)

  • Entrada RS232C

  • Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

    SÍ (1ea)

  • Entrada de infrarrojos

  • Entrada USB

    USB2.0 tipo A (2ea)

  • Salida de DP

  • Salida de audio

  • USB táctil

    USB2.0 tipo B (1ea)

  • Salida RS232C

  • Salida RJ45 (LAN)

  • Salida de infrarrojos

    SÍ (compartir salida RS232C)

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Color del marco

    Matt Silver

  • Ancho del marco

    T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/144.5mm

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    12.9Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

  • Peso empaquetado

    24.5Kg

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1225.5 x 832.9 x 7.4mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1345 x 945 x 207mm

VIDRIO DE PROTECCIÓN

  • Espesor

    3mm

  • Templado / Fortalecimiento químico

    Fortalecimiento químico

  • Antirreflectante

  • A prueba de roturas

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

  • Memoria interna (eMMC)

    16 GB

  • Sensor de temperatura

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

  • Versión del sistema operativo (webOS)

    webOS 4.0

  • Programación de contenidos locales

  • Administrador de grupo

  • USB Plug & Play

  • Conmutador

  • Etiqueta de video

    SÍ (4 etiquetas de video)

  • Rotación de pantalla

  • Configuración de clonación de datos

  • SNMP

  • Método ISM

  • ID de configuración automática

  • Estado del envío

  • Administrador de control

  • Crestron Connected

  • modo PM

  • Despertador en LAN

  • Network Ready

  • HDMI-CEC

  • Configuración del servidor de SI

  • Pro:Idiom

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10 % to 80 %

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de alimentación

    Energía integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Típ.

    84W (IEC 62087)

  • Máx.

    300W

  • BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

    955 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1023 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Apagado

    0.5W

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP/Energy Star

    SÍ / NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • CMS móvil

  • Connected Care

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), HDMI Cable(3M), Micro to A type USB cable(3M, for connection between Touch and Signage box), A to B type USB cable(Touch out), Screw(M4xL22,12ea / M4 Nut,12ea / M3xL5.5,8ea / M3xL3.5,20ea), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4ea, Touch Cable Holder 2ea, MCX Cable Holder 4ea

CARACTERÍSTICA DEDICADA - TÁCTIL

  • Tamaño de objeto disponible para tocar

    Ø12 mm ↑

  • Tiempo de respuesta (aplicación 'Paint' en PC con Windows 10)

    120ms ↓

  • Precisión (típ.)

    3.5mm

  • Interfaz

    USB2.0

  • Espesor del vidrio protector

    3mm (Anti-Reflective / Anti-Finger print)

  • Transmisión del vidrio protector

    84% (Typ.)

  • Soporte del sistema operativo

    Windows 8.1, Windows 10

  • Punto multitáctil

    Máx. 10 puntos

Para obtener más documentación técnica y descargas, visita la página del Portal para socios de negocios entre empresas de LG.

