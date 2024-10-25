About Cookies on This Site

Pantalla táctil FHD de marco abierto para exteriores,1300 nits

Pantalla táctil FHD de marco abierto para exteriores,1300 nits

22XF1TJ-B

Pantalla táctil FHD de marco abierto para exteriores,1300 nits

Vista frontal con imagen de relleno (Paisaje)

Pantalla táctil versátil adecuada para su negocio

Una mujer carga un coche tocando la pantalla táctil instalada en un cargador de coche eléctrico.

*Todas las imágenes de esta página web son sólo para fines ilustrativos.

Se instala un 22XF1TJ en la pared de la entrada del edificio con otro soporte 22XF1TJ debajo para fines de reserva. La señora de las gafas de sol está utilizando la pantalla táctil para hacer una reserva. La pantalla permanece visible incluso bajo la luz solar directa.

Alta visibilidad en entornos brillantes

Con un brillo de 1300 nits, 22XF1TJ ofrece una alta visibilidad en entornos luminosos. Además, su clara visibilidad puede ofrecer una variedad de información incluso a quienes usan gafas de sol polarizadas.

El de la izquierda muestra un 22XF1TJ instalado en la pared mostrando su tamaño de 21,5". A la derecha, hay varios tipos de pantalla: tipo de montaje en pared, tipo colgante, tipo quiosco.

Pantalla versátil de 21,5 pulgadas

El tamaño pequeño y liviano de 21,5 pulgadas permite un uso flexible en varios espacios. En particular, puede instalar la pantalla de varias maneras, lo que permite una alta utilización para pequeñas y medianas empresas (PYMES) y grandes empresas.

22XF1TJ se instala como un quiosco táctil para realizar pedidos desde el autocine. Una mujer toca un quiosco para seleccionar un alimento del menú.

Pantalla táctil incorporada

El 22XF1TJ tiene una función P-cap Touch y la pantalla detecta con precisión puntos táctiles incluso en las esquinas o bordes de la pantalla. El usuario puede obtener la información que necesita simplemente tocando la pantalla.

La pantalla 22XF1TJ puede ajustar su brillo automáticamente según la luz ambiental.

Control de brillo inteligente

El brillo de la pantalla se ajusta automáticamente según la luz ambiental. El brillo aumenta en condiciones de luz para una mejor visibilidad, mientras que se reduce en la oscuridad para una gestión eficiente de la energía

El 22XF1TJ se utiliza como pantalla táctil en un quiosco de autoservicio de lavado de autos. El 22XF1TJ está protegido contra el polvo, la luz solar directa, la lluvia y la nieve.

Protección segura con diseño IP65

La parte frontal de la pantalla está sellada con un diseño IP65 para un funcionamiento confiable. Está diseñado no sólo para ser resistente al agua sino también contra los efectos dañinos del sol, la lluvia, la nieve, el polvo y el viento, lo cual es una característica esencial para la aplicación en exteriores.

*El código IP o código de protección de ingreso clasifica el grado de protección proporcionado por carcasas mecánicas y gabinetes eléctricos contra intrusiones, polvo, contacto accidental y agua.

**IP65 significa que el producto está protegido contra la entrada total de polvo y resiste fuertes salpicaduras de agua a alta presión.

***22XF1TJ cuenta con la certificación IP65 de CTK en noviembre de 2021.

El 22XF1TJ se utiliza como quiosco táctil para pedidos desde el auto. La pantalla funciona bien en un ambiente de 0~50°C.

Amplio rango de temperatura de funcionamiento

22XF1TJ se puede utilizar en una amplia gama de temperaturas de funcionamiento de 0 °C a 50 °C*, lo que genera menos restricciones para la instalación en exteriores.

*22XF1TJ ha sido probado internamente por LG bajo una humedad del 30% (55°C) y del 99% (40°C).

Cuando se aplica un impacto externo a la pantalla, la pantalla de vidrio de las pantallas no irrompibles se rompe y se hace añicos, pero la pantalla del 22XF1TJ solo se agrieta y no se rompe

Diseño inastillable con mayor seguridad

El 22XF1TJ aplica una película irrompible en la parte posterior del vidrio frontal, evitando el riesgo de que se dispersen escombros incluso si el vidrio se daña por un impacto fuerte.

El 22XF1TJ tiene un revestimiento que lo hace resistente a la salinidad en la humedad.

Revestimiento de conformación

El Conformal Coating* mejora la confiabilidad de la placa de circuito y de la placa de alimentación protegiéndola contra la humedad.

*Revestimiento conformado: películas protectoras delgadas/membranas respiratorias que filtran el vapor de agua y los desechos sólidos.

Recubrimiento antibacteriano para un uso táctil más higiénico

El 22XF1TJ, equipado con una pantalla táctil cubierta por vidrio con revestimiento antimicrobiano, previene el crecimiento microbiano y permite a los usuarios tocar la pantalla con confianza. Este recubrimiento también es eficaz para prevenir la contaminación que puede ser causada por bacterias transmitidas al tocar la pantalla, lo que reduce las manchas y la decoloración de la pantalla.

Un usuario toca la pantalla 22XF1TJ con un revestimiento antibacteriano.

*El vidrio con revestimiento antimicrobiano se encuentra únicamente en la superficie de la pantalla y el efecto puede variar según el tipo de bacteria o las condiciones de uso.

.**El vidrio con revestimiento antimicrobiano está tratado con la sustancia antibiótica AEM 5700.

***El La sustancia antibiótica AEM 5700 tiene una eficacia antibacteriana de más del 99% contra Escherichia coli y Staphylococcus aureus. (La prueba (Método de prueba: ISO 22196:2011) se realiza en una superficie de vidrio cubierta con AEM 5700.)

****La sustancia antibiótica AEM 5700 tiene una eficacia antibacteriana de más del 99% contra el SARS-CoV- 2. (La prueba (método de prueba: ISO 18184:2019) se realiza en tela cubierta con AEM 5700.)

*****La sustancia antibiótica AEM 5700 está certificada por la Agencia de Protección Ambiental (EPA) de EE. UU. y el Reglamento de Productos Biocidas. (BPR, Reglamento (UE)).

Monitoreo web
(Administrador de control)

Esta es una solución de monitoreo basada en web, que proporciona facilidad de control al usuario. Permite a los usuarios tener acceso completo en cualquier lugar y en cualquier momento desde su teléfono móvil y PC, siempre que estén conectados a una red y tengan acceso a datos actuales y pasados. Permite a los usuarios monitorear la unidad, realizar ajustes y controlarla de forma remota en tiempo real.

El propietario de la tienda puede distribuir contenido fácilmente y actualizar el firmware mediante una conexión inalámbrica como Wi-Fi o Bluetooth.

Servicio LG ConnectedCare en tiempo real

El mantenimiento es fácil y rápido con el servicio opcional LG ConnectedCare*, una solución de servicio en la nube proporcionada por LG. Gestiona de forma remota el estado de las pantallas en los lugares de trabajo de los clientes para diagnóstico de fallas y servicios de control remoto, respaldando el funcionamiento estable de los negocios de los clientes.

El empleado de LG está monitoreando de forma remota la serie 22XF1TJ instalada en un lugar diferente utilizando la solución de monitoreo LG basada en la nube.

*La disponibilidad del servicio 'LG ConnectedCare' varía según la región y debe adquirirse por separado. Comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    21.5

  • Tecnología de paneles

    IPS (AHVA)

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    Borde

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución nativa

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    60Hz

  • Brillo

    1300nit (Typ, w/ Glass)

  • Relación de contraste

    1,000:1 (Typ.)

  • Dinámica CR

    800,000:1

  • Gama de colores

    NTSC 72%

  • Ángulo de visión (AxV)

    178º x 178º

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    16.7 millones de colores

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    25ms (G to G)

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

    Haze 25%

  • Vida útil

    70.000 horas (típ.)

  • Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

    24/7

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    SÍ / SÍ

  • QWP (Placa de cuarto de onda)

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI

    SÍ (1ea)

  • Entrada HDMI (Versión HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • Entrada RS232C

  • Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

    SÍ (1ea)

  • Entrada USB

    USB2.0 tipo A (1ea)

  • Salida de altavoz externo

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Color del marco

    Black

  • Ancho del marco

    38.3mm(R/L), 24.0mm(T/B)

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    8.3Kg

  • Peso empaquetado

    10Kg

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    557.3 x 319.8 x 65mm

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    632 x 394 x 187mm

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    100 x 100 mm

VIDRIO DE PROTECCIÓN

  • Espesor

    3mm

  • Templado / Fortalecimiento químico

    Fortalecimiento templado

  • Antirreflectante

  • Infrarrojo - Resistencia (IR)

  • A prueba de roturas

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

  • Memoria interna (eMMC)

    16 GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (incorporado)

  • Sensor de temperatura

  • Sensor de brillo automático

  • Sensor de humedad

  • Sensor de aceleración (giroscopio)

  • Indicador de encendido

  • VENTILADOR (Incorporado)

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

  • Versión del sistema operativo (webOS)

    webOS 4.1

  • Programación de contenidos locales

  • Administrador de grupo

  • USB Plug & Play

  • Conmutador

  • Imagen del logotipo de arranque

  • Imagen sin señal

  • Sincronización de red local

  • Etiqueta de video

    SÍ (4 etiquetas de video)

  • Reproducir vía URL

  • Rotación de pantalla

  • Rotación de entrada externa

  • Reproducción sin obstáculos

  • Configuración de clonación de datos

  • SNMP

  • Método ISM

  • Estado del envío

  • Administrador de control

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

  • modo PM

  • Despertador en LAN

  • Network Ready

  • HDMI-CEC

  • Configuración del servidor de SI

  • webRTC

  • Pro:Idiom

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    -30 °C to 50 °C

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    5 % to 100 %

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de alimentación

    Energía integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Típ.

    85W (Full White) 36W (IEC 62087)

  • Máx.

    115W

  • BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

    290 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 393 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Apagado

    0.5W

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ErP/Energy Star

    SÍ / NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • Promota

  • Connected Care

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, Manual (EIG, IG), RS-232C Gender

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

  • Inclinación (boca abajo)

    Max. 15 degree

  • Calificación IP

    IP56

  • Recubrimiento conformado (tablero de potencia)

  • Luz solar directa

Para obtener más documentación técnica y descargas, visita la página del Portal para socios de negocios entre empresas de LG.

