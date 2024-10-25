About Cookies on This Site

Pantalla Touch con Marco Abierto

27TNF3K-S

Pantalla Touch con Marco Abierto

Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

Nuevo marco abierto táctil en la celda para una personalización óptima

En un concesionario de automóviles, un hombre toca TNF3K para cambiar el color de un automóvil en la pantalla.

* Todas las imágenes de esta página son sólo para fines ilustrativos.

Delgado y ligero

El In-Cell Touch Open Frame tiene una función táctil integrada en la pantalla, lo que permite la implementación de un diseño delgado y un bisel estrecho en comparación con los productos táctiles generales que requieren piezas táctiles adicionales (película).

La pantalla convencional tiene un sensor táctil entre la capa de vidrio de cobertura y las capas de vidrio CF y TFT, mientras que In-cell Touch tiene un sensor táctil entre la capa de vidrio CF y la capa de vidrio TFT sin capa de vidrio de cobertura.

Calidad de imagen clara

En comparación con los productos táctiles generales, 27TNF3K implementa una calidad de imagen clara sin efectos de leche causados por piezas de película de sensor táctil adicionales

Mientras que el paisaje en la pantalla convencional se ve borroso, la imagen en In-cell Touch es clara.

Flexibilidad de diseño

Al proporcionar piezas integradas como pantalla táctil, pantalla y webOS, los usuarios pueden realizar diseños gratuitos para sus propias necesidades.

Se colocan varios tipos de pantallas que utilizan TNF3K, como pantallas de quiosco y pantallas publicitarias.

Amplio ángulo de visión

La tecnología de panel IPS proporciona un mejor control de los cristales líquidos, lo que a su vez permite ver la pantalla prácticamente desde cualquier ángulo.

Con un amplio ángulo de visión de 178 grados, el contenido de la pantalla es visible desde cualquier ángulo.

Una mujer toca un TNF3K instalado en la parte inferior. El TNF3K se instala inclinado hacia la mujer para que pueda ver bien el contenido de la pantalla.

Posible instalación con inclinación de 45 grados (boca arriba)

Cuando una pantalla se instala en lugares bajos, generalmente se inclina para comodidad de visualización del usuario. Teniendo esto en cuenta, se admite la instalación con una inclinación máxima de 45 grados.

The user places all ten fingers on the display to touch it.

10 puntos Multi- Touch

El 27TNF3K proporciona una sensación táctil más realista ya que puede reconocer hasta 10 puntos multi-touch a la vez y se pueden proporcionar varios servicios de usuario táctiles a través de la pantalla.

Alto rendimiento con webOS 6.0

webOS 6.0, actualizado en SoC* y motor web, está disponible en 27TNF3K para una ejecución fluida de varias tareas. La plataforma de señalización inteligente LG webOS mejora la comodidad del usuario con una GUI intuitiva** y proporciona a SI y/o a los desarrolladores herramientas sencillas de desarrollo de aplicaciones como SDK (kit de desarrollo de software), SCAP y aplicaciones de muestra.

Una serie de tareas que se pueden realizar simultáneamente se organizan fácilmente a través de la plataforma webOS.

*SoC: Sistema en chip

**GUI: Interfaz gráfica de usuario

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    27"

  • Tecnología de paneles

    IPS

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    Edge

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución nativa

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    60Hz

  • Brillo

    300nit

  • Relación de contraste

    1,000:1

  • Gama de colores

    BT709 95%

  • Ángulo de visión (AxV)

    178 X 178

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    8bit(D), 16.7 Million colors

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    9ms (G to G)

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

    Haze 25%

  • Vida útil

    31,000 Hrs (min)

  • Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

    16/7

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    SÍ/SÍ

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI

    SÍ(2)

  • Entrada HDMI (Versión HDCP)

    HDCP1.4

  • Entrada RS232C

    SÍ(1)

  • Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

    SÍ(1)

  • Entrada de infrarrojos

    SÍ(1)

  • Entrada USB

    USB2.0 Type A(1)

  • Salida de audio

    SÍ(1)

  • USB táctil

    USB2.0 Type B(1)

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Color del marco

    Silver

  • Ancho del marco

    7.7/7.7/7.7/9.7mm

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    4.2Kg

  • Peso empaquetado

    6.2Kg

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    614.9 x 355.3 x 15.1mm

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    707 x 451 x 171mm

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    200x100

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

  • Memoria interna (eMMC)

    8GB (System 5GB + Available 2.48GB)

  • Sensor de temperatura

  • Sensor de aceleración (giroscopio)

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

  • Versión del sistema operativo (webOS)

    webOS6.0

  • Programación de contenidos locales

  • Administrador de grupo

  • USB Plug & Play

  • Conmutador

  • Imagen del logotipo de arranque

  • Imagen sin señal

  • Etiqueta de video

    SÍ(4)

  • Reproducir vía URL

  • Rotación de pantalla

  • Reproducción sin obstáculos

  • Configuración de clonación de datos

  • SNMP

  • Método ISM

  • Estado del envío

  • Administrador de control

  • Certificación Cisco

  • Crestron Connected

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

  • modo PM

  • Despertador en LAN

  • Network Ready

  • HDMI-CEC

  • Configuración del servidor de SI

  • webRTC

  • Pro:Idiom

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10% to 80%

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de alimentación

    Built-In Power

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Típ.

    30W

  • Máx.

    35W

  • BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

    102 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 119 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente (70%)

    21W

  • DPM

    0.5W↓

  • Apagado

    0.5W↓

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    CB/NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A"/ CE / KC

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • Nube SuperSign

  • CMS móvil

  • Connected Care

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic, Türkçe, Polski

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Power Cord 1.55 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 1.8 M*1, User Manual, QSG, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), RS232C Gender, IR Receiver

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

  • Inclinación (boca arriba)

    SÍ (Max 45º)

  • Recubrimiento conformado (tablero de potencia)

CARACTERÍSTICA DEDICADA - TÁCTIL

  • Tamaño de objeto disponible para tocar

    Ø6 mm ↑

  • Tiempo de respuesta (aplicación 'Paint' en PC con Windows 10)

    90ms ↓

  • Precisión (típ.)

    3.5mm

  • Interfaz

    USB2.0

  • Soporte del sistema operativo

    Win 10

  • Punto multitáctil

    Max 10 Points

Para obtener más documentación técnica y descargas, visita la página del Portal para socios de negocios entre empresas de LG.

