Una sala de control de tráfico con múltiples monitores que muestran imágenes en tiempo real de las autopistas, los mapas de tráfico y los análisis. Dos operadores supervisan las pantallas, que muestran sistemas avanzados de control del tráfico y vigilancia.

* Todas las imágenes son meramente ilustrativas.

El incomparable nivel de excelencia

El programa Total Care Solution está diseñado para brindarte mantenimiento rutinario, cuidado preventivo y servicio cuando lo necesites. Nuestros socios de servicio para empresas son especialistas que han recibido capacitación en fábrica para dar servicio y mantenimiento a tu inversión.

Ponte en contacto con nosotros

Solución de atención integral de LG
Ofrece servicios exclusivos para tu negocio

Infografía que describe los servicios de atención integral de LG: “Asistencia para el control de calidad antes y después de la instalación”, que incluye inspecciones de los módulos y de la instalación; “Diagnóstico e intervención remotos con LG ConnectedCare”, que ofrece alertas y asistencia remota las 24 horas del día, los 7 días de la semana; y “Visitas periódicas y verificación del estado de funcionamiento con LG ExtendedCare”, que garantiza inspecciones periódicas, verificaciones del estado de la pantalla y ajustes del balance de blancos.

Ver más opciones
 
 