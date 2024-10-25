About Cookies on This Site

¿Por qué LG Commercial Display?

Descubra todas las ventajas de la gama de paneles de señalización comercial de LG, con soluciones tecnológicas innovadoras, un robusto sistema de manejo con una red propia de soporte comercial en más de 40 países y se convencerá de por qué LG Commercial Displays es uno de los líderes globales.

a black basic image

¿Por qué debería elegir la pantalla comercial de LG?

Las pantallas comerciales de LG ofrecen una amplia gama de productos y soluciones innovadoras que tienen como objetivo hacerte vibrar y emocionar.

 

¿Por qué debería elegir la pantalla comercial de LG?
Tecnología innovadora3

Tecnología innovadora

LG Electronics, un proveedor líder en tecnología electrónica, se destaca por ofrecer soluciones integrales e indispensables para satisfacer tus necesidades. Con nuestra experiencia en investigación y desarrollo para la industria de la señalización digital, LG se enorgullece de brindar acceso a algunos de los productos y tecnologías más avanzados y flexibles.

 

Propuesta de valor LG1

Propuesta de valor LG

El panel más confiable del mercado: una tecnología de panel de vanguardia

El IPS muestra con precisión la calidad y el color de una imagen a un ángulo de visión ultra amplio de 178°. No hay atenuación en la precisión del color y no hay desviación en la relación de contraste en ángulos amplios. Desde la luz solar brillante hasta los entornos de iluminación más desafiantes, las pantallas están diseñadas para reproducir y mantener la temperatura de color definitiva para obtener imágenes que parecen reales.

El revolucionario bisel plano de 0.44 mm

LG ha introducido finalmente el primer* bisel delgado del mundo por debajo de 1 mm: el bisel plano de 0.44 mm. (*a partir de noviembre de 2018) El increíble bisel ultra fino, BISEL PAREJO de 0.44 mm y BISEL A BISEL de 0.88 mm, hace que el contenido se parezca a la imagen original real al representar un sujeto perfectamente fiel a la forma y sin ninguna distorsión.

El UHD ofrece una claridad superior y detalles nítidos, incluso a distancias de visión cercanas

La tecnología de las pantallas UHD para distancias de visión ultra cercanas y la reproducción realista de imágenes ofrece una solución de simulación de ventanas como alternativa en lugares con nula vista al exterior o donde no existan ventanas.

Una plataforma inteligente basada en SoC

Para capturar lo mejor de todos los mundos en el software de señalización digital, LG ha creado WebOS: una plataforma para experiencias de usuario intuitivas, de personalización simple, conexión fácil y administración conveniente. WebOS para señalización también permite una variedad de aplicaciones basadas en la web a través de múltiples plataformas (Linux, Android, iOS, Windows, HTML5)

Señalización digital

SuperSign es un software de gestión todo en uno que le permite al usuario controlar una pantalla y un reproductor multimedia, además de crear y compartir contenido digital. SuperSign incluye el Editor de PC para el cliente, para crear y editar contenido, y el Editor Web, para el lado del servidor.

Hotel TV

LG Pro: Centric Smart es la forma más inteligente de controlar y personalizar el televisor del hotel. Ofrece herramientas personalizadas para optimizar los televisores de los hoteles con contenido basado en IP, como Web-kit y HTML5. Esto permite ofrecer servicios de hotel de primera calidad sin codificadores.

Proveedor mundial principal1

Proveedor mundial principal

LGE posee una fuerte red global. Tenemos plantas de fabricación y producción, oficinas de ventas e instalaciones de investigación y desarrollo en 128 países, que apoyan plenamente nuestro negocio en más de 200 países. Nos esforzamos por cambiar la vida y los negocios de nuestros clientes en todo el mundo con tecnologías y productos innovadores.

 

Red de servicios B2B en 49 países



- Capacitación y certificación de productos.

Servicio de garantía multinacional



- Soporte local de ingeniería de ventas.

Soporte local de ingeniería de pre-ventas




- Capacitación y soporte técnico a los pilotos.

Paquetes de garantía B2B




- Garantía extendida, intercambio rápido, etc.

Historia

Historia

Nos esforzamos constantemente por encontrar nuevas formas de potenciar nuestras competencias básicas en materia de pantallas y dispositivos auxiliares digitales con el fin de crear soluciones innovadoras, originales y fiables a los problemas creados por la rápida evolución de las demandas técnicas en los diversos mercados globales B2B.

2016~
Lanzamiento de los nuevos productos únicos
- ULTRA Stretch de 86"" con relación 58:9
- OLED
- Enfriador híbrido inteligente

2015
Unidad de negocios de pantalla de información, Compañía HE
- Lanzamiento de la mejor pared de video de bisel estrecho del mundo

2014
Unidad de negocios de pantalla comercial, Compañía HE
- Lanzamiento de la Plataforma de Señalización de webOS

2012~2013
Se trasladó a la Unidad de Negocio IT, Compañía de Entretenimiento en casa (HE)
- Lanzamiento del Large Signage ULTRA HD (84"")

2010~2011
Unidad de negocios de seguridad y pantalla comercial, Compañía BS

2009
Unidad de negocios de pantalla comercial, Compañía de soluciones comerciales (BS)

 

