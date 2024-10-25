About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Ceiling mounted cassette

LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette proporciona un ambiente de gran confort y estética, lo que lo convierte en el activo perfecto para su negocio. Las unidades de tipo cassette interiores LG también purifican el aire para ofrecer un ambiente más fresco y saludable.

cassette_Ceiling_11202017_D_1511147159567

Ceiling mounted cassette

Máxima estética interior con un ambiente confortable.

Características Información De Compra

El nuevo módulo con purificación de aire

La unidad interior de tipo cassette de LG está equipada con la función de purificación de aire. Ofrece una solución al problema de las partículas de polvo ultrafinas que nos daña. Este es el producto de alto rendimiento certificado por la CAC* que proporciona aire limpio y fresco a grandes espacios.

El nuevo módulo con purificación de aire1

*Certificación de aire acondicionado, la Asociación Coreana de Limpieza del Aire prueba estrictamente la función de limpieza del aire de los productos de aire acondicionado y certifica los productos fiables.

Dust is filtered through four step filters and turned into clean wind

Purificación del aire para un espacio interior más saludable

Una poderosa purificación del aire en cinco pasos elimina el olor, los gérmenes y el polvo fino invisible PM 1.0. Este filtro se puede limpiar con agua, permitiendo un uso semipermanente.

*El kit de purificación de aire se puede comprar aparte.

Suministro de aire saludable en un gran espacio

Es una zona de purificación de aire mayor que la zona de enfriamiento. Puede abarcar hasta 147 m2 para crear un ambiente limpio y saludable en varios espacios verticales, como jardines de infancia, escuelas y centros comerciales.

 

Suministro de aire saludable en un gran espacio1

*The coverage area for air purification may vary depending on the indoor environment.

Monitorización de la calidad del aire en tiempo real

Monitorización en tiempo real con mando a distancia inalámbrico o con cable, panel con iluminación LED y smartphone.

Acoplamiento y desacoplamiento sencillos

Instalación más fácil mediante la fijación al cuerpo de la unidad interior.

Smart 4 Way Cassette3

Smart 4 way cassette

Control inteligente del ambiente interior con un sensor de presencia y un sensor de humedad.

Tecnología de detección de presencia

El sensor de presencia reconoce la ubicación y presencia del usuario para maximizar la eficiencia energética y el confort. Al detectar el cuerpo humano, se ofrecen opciones de aire directo/indirecto para que los usuarios elijan un modo de funcionamiento más agradable a fin de que el ambiente interior sea más confortable. Además, se puede ahorrar más energía fijando automáticamente la temperatura objetivo en función de la presencia del usuario.

*El sensor de presencia se puede comprar aparte.

Tecnología de detección de humedad

El nivel de humedad del espacio interior se procesa a fin de proporcionar un enfriamiento confortable para diversas condiciones climáticas. En los días de verano con alta humedad, el aire más frío se descarga para una rápida eliminación del calor latente. En los días secos de verano con poca humedad, se descarga un aire más suave para que la habitación esté menos seca. Con la función de detección de humedad, se pueden resolver inconvenientes como la sequedad de ojos y piel, y las afecciones asociadas.

Mando a distancia Wi-Fi con ThinQ™1

Mando a Distancia
Wi-Fi Con ThinQ™

Con la aplicación LG ThinQ™, el usuario puede controlar de forma sencilla el aire acondicionado en cualquier momento y desde cualquier lugar. El acceso a distancia al aire acondicionado permite a los usuarios la máxima comodidad.

Tamaño compacto

El diseño esbelto y compacto de la elegante cassette de cuatro vías no solo permite ahorrar espacio sino también reducir el coste de la instalación. Está diseñado para adaptarse a la mayoría de los diseños de edificios y encajar en diversos espacios.

Modo techo alto

El modo Techo alto proporciona una potente refrigeración y calefacción de hasta 4,2 m de altura, desde el techo hasta el suelo. El flujo de aire se puede reforzar aún más ajustando la velocidad del ventilador.

Control independiente de las paletas

El funcionamiento independiente de las paletas utiliza motores de fase independientes, lo que permite controlar las cuatro paletas de forma indepediente.

Instalación del panel sencilla

El diseño de esquina desmontable facilita el ajuste del colgador y la comprobación de fugas en el tubo de conexión del desagüe. El diseño del panel de tipo botón facilita la instalación del panel en el cuerpo.

Rejilla de elevación automática

La rejilla de elevación automática permite una fácil limpieza del filtro con una estructura de soporte de cuatro puntos, características de nivelación automática y detección de parada automática y memoria a nivel del usuario.

Instalación del panel sencilla1

Instalación delpanel sencilla

El diseño de esquina desmontable facilita el ajuste del colgador durante la instalación y la comprobación de fugas en el tubo de conexión del desagüe.

*Inlet grille design may vary by region.

[PC]Inquiry to Buy_1516267890119

Información de compra

Solicite la información de compra para obtener más detalles sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

Información de compra Más información
Ver más opciones
 
 