Primer Foro LG de Soluciones de Automatización y Controles 2023

2023-04-25



Las soluciones de control de LG ofrecen una serie de prácticos controles que le permiten establecer la temperatura perfecta para su entorno de trabajo, además de poder monitorear aspectos de consumo energético son indispensables para una buena administración de las unidades que en ella se interconectan.
 
Es por es que en LG Electronics desde la división de Soluciones de Climatización ofrecemos una amplia gama de estos.
 
Para esto, desarrollamos el pasado 17 de abril un Foro con temas dedicados a esta solución.
 
Dentro de esta reunión se trataron algunos temas teóricos como: Gestión interna para Automatización de edificios (BECON controller y BECON manager).

banner_01_control_bms

Sesión Teoríca: Características y funciones de BECON controller y BECON manager. Por el Ingeniero Antonio Hernández del departamento de Ingenieria de LG Latinoamérica

De igual forma aprovechando el área práctica de nuestro LG Business Solution Center demostramos el uso de los controles y su interconexión en los sistemas de Aire Acondicionado Comercial: Como Chiller, Multi V 5, compact DOAS y equipos terceros que demuestran que nuestra interfaz puede conectarse y controlar no solo equipos LG.

banner_02_control_bms

Sesión Práctica: Interconexión y control de la unidad Inverter Scroll Chiller de LG mediante el BECON Controller

Con este tipo de Foros interactivos, LG Electronics Latinoamérica no solo pone a disposición de sus clientes lo último en tecnología, sino su principal valor; su equipo de ventas e ingeniería, siempre capacitados para brindar el mejor soporte y acompañamiento para su negocio.

