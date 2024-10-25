About Cookies on This Site

Suspendido de techo

La elegancia galardonada de la unidad para colgar en cielo raso de LG presenta un impresionante diseño en forma de V y una paleta color negro.

Indoor_Unit_Ceiling_and_Floor_Convertible_01

Suspendido de techo

Estética moderna y de buen gusto que se combina a la
perfección con el ambiente interior

Características Gama de modelos Contacto
Indoor_Unit_Ceiling_and_Floor_Convertible_02

Diseño exclusivo

La elegancia galardonada de la unidad para colgar en cielo
raso presenta un impresionante diseño en forma de V y una
paleta color negro.

Capacidad de refrigeración y calefacción potente

 

El potente rendimiento de refrigeración y calefacción de la unidad permite que se utilice en grandes áreas. El flujo de aire puede llegar hasta 15 m de distancia desde el aire acondicionado.

Indoor_Unit_Ceiling_and_Floor_Convertible_04_SP

Control de dos termistores (opcional)

El panel de control opcional incluye un segundo termistor, el
cual permite un control preciso de la temperatura del interior
desde varias ubicaciones.

Instalación y mantenimiento sencillos

 

La estructura del filtro de entrada y salida con un toque y el filtro simplificado de dos piezas que se desliza hacia afuera para facilitar la limpieza y las tareas mantenimiento permiten que ahora la instalación sea más fácil y rápida.

Indoor_Unit_Ceiling_and_Floor_Convertible_06_SP_Re

Modelos: unidades convertibles cielo raso y piso

Air_Solution_03

