Ductable oculto en plafon

El ductable oculto en plafón de LG es la solución de refrigeración invisible adecuada para aplicaciones que requieren mantener una línea de estética en interiores.

Ceiling_Concealed_Duct_01

Ductable oculto en plafon

Solución de refrigeración invisible adecuada para aplicaciones
que requieren una estética interior

Características Gama de modelos Contacto
Ceiling_Concealed_Duct_02

Funcionamiento en varias habitaciones

Utilizando un ducto en espiral (tipo encastrado o flexible) y una cámara de flujo, es posible contar con refrigeración y calefacción en varias habitaciones en simultáneo.

Ceiling_Concealed_Duct_03_SP

Control de ESP

La función de control de la presión estática externa (ESP) permite controlar el volumen de aire mediante el controlador remoto. El motor CC sin escobilla (BLDC) puede controlar la velocidad y el volumen de aire independiente de la presión estática externa. No es necesario contar con accesorios adicionales para controlar el flujo de aire.

Ceiling_Concealed_Duct_04_SP

Control de dos termistores

La temperatura interior se puede verificar usando los termistores en el controlador remoto, así como desde la unidad interior para detectar la diferencia de temperatura en una zona. Para optimizar la temperatura del aire interior y tener una habitación a temperatura más agradable, se pueden utilizar dos termistores.

Ceiling_Concealed_Duct_05_SP

Menor alto

Los nuevos ductos para presión estática
media son la solución ideal para
instalaciones en espacios limitados.

Ceiling_Concealed_Duct_06

Instalación flexible (ductos de pres. está. media)

El nuevo ducto para presión estática baja permite que el aire ingrese por la parte delantera o inferior de la unidad para adaptarse a las distintas necesidades de instalación.

Ceiling_Concealed_Duct_07_SP_Re_1

Modelos de los ductos empotrados en cielo raso

Air_Solution_03

Contacto

Para obtener más información sobre el producto,
comuníquese con nosotros y le responderemos a la brevedad.

Contacto Más información
Ver más opciones
 
 