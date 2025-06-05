Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Destacados ¿Qué es webOS? Pantalla de Inicio y Aplicaciones LG Channels Gaming y Estilo de Vida Promoción

Un diseño de cuadrícula de álbumes con el logotipo de Apple Music superpuesto, con el logotipo de LG OLED y Dolby Atmos debajo.

Obtén 3 meses gratis de
Apple Music

Escucha más de 100 millones de canciones sin

anuncios y déjate envolver por el audio espacial con Dolby Atmos.

Obtén 3 meses gratis de <br>Apple Music Más información

¿Qué es webOS?

Es un sistema operativo exclusivo de LG con facilidad de uso,

inteligente, tus aplicaciones favoritas a tu alcance,

además de poder personalizarlo a tu gusto.

Más información

Tus programas de TV favoritos te están esperando

Los servicios de streaming y aplicaciones

de TV más populares en tu televisor LG. 

Más información

Una amplia gama de canales totalmente gratis

LG Channels cuenta con más de 200 canales gratuitos,

para crecer tu entretenimiento. 

Más información

Aplicaciones para todos los gustos

Experimenta juegos, aprendizaje,

ejercicio y compras directamente en tu LG TV.

Más información
Ver más opciones
 
 