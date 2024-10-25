Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

OLED65G2PSA

Pantalla LG OLED evo Gallery Edition 65" G2 4K Smart TV con ThinQ AI

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Tipo de pantalla

    4K OLED

  • Tamaño de la pantalla

    65"

  • Resolución

    4K (3840 x 2160)

  • Color / Amplia gama de colores

    Perfect Color

  • Millones de colores perfectos

  • Negro Perfecto

  • Contraste / Dimming

    Pixel Dimming

  • True Motion / Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 120Hz

  • Sistema Operativo

    webOS Smart TV

IMAGEN

  • Procesador

    α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

IMAGEN

  • AI Picture / Pro

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Upscaling

    AI Upscaling

  • Selección automática de género

    SI (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • Control de brillo AI

    AI Brightness Control

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

  • HDR10 Pro

  • HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    SI

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

    Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

  • 4K HFR

    SI

  • 2K HFR

    SI

  • Motion Pro

    OLED Motion

  • HEVC

    4K@120p, 10bit

  • G-Sync Compatible

  • FreeSync

    FreeSync

  • HGIG Mode

    HGIG Mode

  • Game Optimizer (VRR/ALLM/GameGenre)

    VRR/ALLM/GameGenre

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO

  • Salida de audio

    60W

  • Canales

    4.2 ch

  • Dirección

    Down Firing

  • Salida de audio simultánea

  • DOLBY ATMOS

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    AI Acoustic Tuning

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Bluetooth Surround Ready

  • WiSA Speakers

  • LG Sound Sync

    LG Sound Sync

  • Sound Share

    Sound Share

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X Varia por región

  • SoundBar Mode Control

    Si

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Si

FUNCIONES AI SMART

  • ThinQ

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

  • Dictado a texto

  • LG Voice Search

    Si

  • Google Assistant

    Si

  • Amazon Alexa

  • AI Home

  • Recomendación de AI

  • Edición inteligente

  • Home Dashboard

  • Apple Homekit

  • Google Home Connection

  • Amazon Echo Connection

  • Screen Share

  • ThinQ App

  • Airplay2

  • Next Picks

  • Magic Explorer

  • Magic Remote Control

  • Quick Access

  • 360° VR Play

  • Related Content Search

  • Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)

  • Art Gallery

  • Apps (LG Store)

    LG Store

  • DIAL

  • Web Browser

  • LG Channels

  • TV On With Mobile

  • Wi-Fi TV On

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    SI (requiere Bluetooth)

  • Network File Browser

  • Block access to harmful site

  • Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Servie)

  • Hotel Mode

  • Sports Alert

  • Music Discovery

  • Multi View

  • Room to Room Share

  • Family settings

  • Always Ready

  • USB

    SI

  • Motion Sensor

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

  • Data Broadcasting (Contry Spec)

    SI

  • Teletext Page

    SI

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    SI

  • [DVB] Subtitle

  • [ATSC] Closed Caption

  • AD (Audio Description)

  • EPG (8days)

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    2 (inferior) / 1 (lateral)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    2(bottom)/1(side)

  • LAN

  • RF In

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

  • Wi-Fi

    SI (802.11ax)

  • Bluetooth

    Sí (V5.0)

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Bajo 0.5W

  • Energy saving Mode

  • Illuminance Green sensor

  • Energy Standard

    Si

ACCESORIOS

  • Control remoto

    Magic Remote

  • Baterias

MEDIDAS

  • Ancho mm

    1441

  • Alto mm

    878

  • Profundo mm

    245

  • Peso kg

    27

CON EMPAQUE CON SOPORTE

  • Ancho mm

    1600

  • Alto mm

    970

  • Profundo mm

    172

  • Peso kg

    29.8

