Pantalla LG OLED evo Gallery Edition 77" G2 4K Smart TV con ThinQ AI
Todas las especificaciones
RESUMEN
-
Tipo de pantalla
4K OLED
-
Tamaño de la pantalla
77"
-
Resolución
4K (3840 x 2160)
-
Color / Amplia gama de colores
Perfect Color
-
Millones de colores perfectos
Sí
-
Negro Perfecto
Sí
-
Contraste / Dimming
Pixel Dimming
-
True Motion / Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 120Hz
-
Sistema Operativo
webOS Smart TV
IMAGEN
-
Procesador
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
IMAGEN
-
AI Picture / Pro
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
AI Upscaling
-
Selección automática de género
SI (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
Control de brillo AI
AI Brightness Control
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Sí
-
HDR10 Pro
Sí
-
HLG
Sí
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
SI
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
-
4K HFR
SI
-
2K HFR
SI
-
Motion Pro
OLED Motion
-
HEVC
4K@120p, 10bit
-
G-Sync Compatible
Sí
-
FreeSync
FreeSync
-
HGIG Mode
HGIG Mode
-
Game Optimizer (VRR/ALLM/GameGenre)
VRR/ALLM/GameGenre
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
AUDIO
-
Salida de audio
60W
-
Canales
4.2 ch
-
Dirección
Down Firing
-
Salida de audio simultánea
Sí
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Sí
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
WiSA Speakers
Sí
-
LG Sound Sync
LG Sound Sync
-
Sound Share
Sound Share
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X Varia por región
-
SoundBar Mode Control
Si
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Si
FUNCIONES AI SMART
-
ThinQ
Si
-
Reconocimiento de voz inteligente
Sí
-
Dictado a texto
Sí
-
LG Voice Search
Si
-
Google Assistant
Si
-
Amazon Alexa
Sí
-
AI Home
Sí
-
Recomendación de AI
Sí
-
Edición inteligente
Sí
-
Home Dashboard
Sí
-
Apple Homekit
Sí
-
Google Home Connection
Sí
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Sí
-
Screen Share
Sí
-
ThinQ App
Sí
-
Airplay2
Sí
-
Next Picks
Sí
-
Magic Explorer
Sí
-
Magic Remote Control
Sí
-
Quick Access
Sí
-
360° VR Play
Sí
-
Related Content Search
Sí
-
Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)
Sí
-
Art Gallery
Sí
-
Apps (LG Store)
LG Store
-
DIAL
Sí
-
Web Browser
Sí
-
LG Channels
Sí
-
TV On With Mobile
Sí
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Sí
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
SI (requiere Bluetooth)
-
Network File Browser
Sí
-
Block access to harmful site
Sí
-
Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Servie)
Sí
-
Hotel Mode
Sí
-
Sports Alert
Sí
-
Music Discovery
Sí
-
Multi View
Sí
-
Room to Room Share
Sí
-
Family settings
Sí
-
Always Ready
Sí
-
USB
SI
-
Motion Sensor
Sí
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Sí
-
Data Broadcasting (Contry Spec)
SI
-
Teletext Page
SI
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
SI
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Sí
-
[ATSC] Closed Caption
Sí
-
AD (Audio Description)
Sí
-
EPG (8days)
Sí
CONECTIVIDAD
-
HDMI
4 (lateral)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
3 (Lado)
-
LAN
Sí
-
RF In
Sí
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Sí
-
Wi-Fi
SI (802.11ax)
-
Bluetooth
Sí (V5.0)
CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA
-
Fuente de alimentación
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Consumo de energía en espera
Bajo 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Sí
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Sí
-
Energy Standard
Si
ACCESORIOS
-
Control remoto
Magic Remote
-
Baterias
Sí
MEDIDAS
-
Ancho mm
1712
-
Alto mm
1039
-
Profundo mm
321
-
Peso kg
41.1
CON EMPAQUE CON SOPORTE
-
Ancho mm
1895
-
Alto mm
1130
-
Profundo mm
228
-
Peso kg
54.8
