OLED65GXPUA

Pantalla LG OLED TV AI ThinQ 4K 65"

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Serie

    4K OLED

  • Tipo de pantalla

    OLED

  • Tamaño de la pantalla

    65

  • Resolución

    3840 x 2160

  • Ángulo de visión

    Perfecto Ángulo de Visión

  • Amplia gama de colores

    Color Perfecto

  • Millones de colores perfectos

  • Negro Perfecto

  • Dimming

    PiXELES DE AUTO ILUMINACIÓN

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

  • TruMotion / Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 120Hz

CALIDAD DE IMAGEN

  • Procesador

    α9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • Face Enhancing

    AI Picture Pro - Face Enhancing

  • Escalador Inteligente AI

    Sí AI Upscaling

  • Auto Genre Selection

    Sí (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • Image Enhancing

    Image Enhancing on SQM

  • Control de brillo Inteligente AI

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

  • HDR10 Pro

  • HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

  • HDR Effect

    Sí (4K/2K)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

  • 4K HFR

  • 2K HFR

  • Motion Pro

    OLED Motion Pro

  • Escalador

    Escalador 4K

  • Compatible con G-Sync

  • HGIG Mode

  • Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)

    Sí/Sí

  • Picture Mode

    Sí 10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, FILMMAKER MODE, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Calibración Automática

AUDIO

  • Salida de audio

    60W (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)

  • Canales

    4.2ch

  • Dirección

    Down Firing

  • DOLBY ATMOS

  • Sonido Inteligente AI

    AI Sound Pro

  • Afinación Acústica Inteligente AI

  • Surround Mode

    OLED Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice IV

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

  • WiSA Speakers

  • LG Sound Sync

  • Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)

  • Sound Share

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

AI TV(INTELIGENCIA ARTIFICIAL)

  • Inteligencia Artificial AI ThinQ

  • Reconocimiento de voz Inteligente

  • Dictado de texto

  • LG Voice Search

  • Google Assistant

  • Amazon Alexa

  • AI UX

  • AI Home

  • Recomendaciones Inteligentes AI

  • Edición Inteligente

  • Home Dashboard

  • Detección automática de dispositivos

    Sí (Magic remote)

  • Mobile Connectivity

SMART TV

  • Screen Share

  • LG TV Plus App

  • ThinQ App

  • Control de Voz por Manos Libres

  • Sistema operativo

    webOS Smart TV

  • Magic Remote Control

  • Quick Access

  • Control Universal

  • 360 VR Play

  • Búsqueda de contenido relacionado

  • Art Galllery

  • LG Store

  • Web Browser

  • Music Player

  • TV On With Mobile

  • Wi-Fi TV On

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

  • Network File Browser

  • Block access to harmful site

  • Hotel Mode

  • Sport Alert

  • Music Discovery

  • Analog TV Reception

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    4 posterior

  • HDMI 2.1

    Admite 4K@120(100)Hz, eARC (Canal de Retorno de Audio Mejorado), VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable), ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia) como se especifica en HDMI 2.1 (4 puertos)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    3 lateral

  • LAN

    Sí posterior

  • RF In

    1 posterior

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Sí posterior

  • IR Blaster

  • Wifi

    Sí (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Sí (V5.0)

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Suministro de energía

    AC 100-240 V~ 50/60 Hz
    *Puede variar por región.

  • Energy saving Mode

  • Illuminance Green sensor

CONTROL REMOTO

  • Control Remoto

    MR20

  • Batteries

    Sí AA

ESPECIFICACIONES ADICIONALES

  • Cable de Energía

  • Autocalibración

  • Digital Recording

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensiones de TV con soporte (ancho x alto x profundo) mm

    1446 x 888 x 284

  • Dimensiones de TV sin soporte (ancho x alto x profundo) mm

    1446 x 830 x 19.9

  • Dimensiones de Soporte (ancho x profundo) mm

    1371 x 284

  • Dimensiones de empaque (ancho x alto x profundo) mm

    1600 x 970 x 175

  • Peso TV con soporte kg

    29.8

  • Peso TV sin soporte kg

    29.00

  • Peso Soporte kg

    0.80

