Pantalla LG OLED TV AI ThinQ 4K 77"
Todas las especificaciones
RESUMEN
-
Serie
4K OLED
-
Tipo de pantalla
OLED
-
Tamaño de la pantalla
77
-
Resolución
3840 x 2160
-
Ángulo de visión
Perfecto Ángulo de Visión
-
Amplia gama de colores
Color Perfecto
-
Millones de colores perfectos
Sí
-
Negro Perfecto
Sí
-
Dimming
PiXELES DE AUTO ILUMINACIÓN
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 120Hz
CALIDAD DE IMAGEN
-
Procesador
α9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
Face Enhancing
AI Picture Pro - Face Enhancing
-
Escalador Inteligente AI
Sí AI Upscaling
-
Auto Genre Selection
Sí (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
Image Enhancing
Image Enhancing on SQM
-
Control de brillo Inteligente AI
Sí
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Sí
-
HDR10 Pro
Sí
-
HLG
Sí
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Sí
-
HDR Effect
Sí (4K/2K)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
-
4K HFR
Sí
-
2K HFR
Sí
-
Motion Pro
OLED Motion Pro
-
Escalador
Escalador 4K
-
Compatible con G-Sync
Sí
-
HGIG Mode
Sí
-
Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)
Sí/Sí
-
Picture Mode
Sí 10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, FILMMAKER MODE, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Calibración Automática
Sí
AUDIO
-
Salida de audio
60W (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)
-
Canales
4.2ch
-
Dirección
Down Firing
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Sí
-
Sonido Inteligente AI
AI Sound Pro
-
Afinación Acústica Inteligente AI
Sí
-
Surround Mode
OLED Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice IV
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Sí
-
WiSA Speakers
Sí
-
LG Sound Sync
Sí
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)
Sí
-
Sound Share
Sí
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
AI TV(INTELIGENCIA ARTIFICIAL)
-
Inteligencia Artificial AI ThinQ
Sí
-
Reconocimiento de voz Inteligente
Sí
-
Dictado de texto
Sí
-
LG Voice Search
Sí
-
Google Assistant
Sí
-
Amazon Alexa
Sí
-
AI UX
Sí
-
AI Home
Sí
-
Recomendaciones Inteligentes AI
Sí
-
Edición Inteligente
Sí
-
Home Dashboard
Sí
-
Detección automática de dispositivos
Sí (Magic remote)
-
Mobile Connectivity
Sí
SMART TV
-
Screen Share
Sí
-
LG TV Plus App
Sí
-
ThinQ App
Sí
-
Control de Voz por Manos Libres
Sí
-
Sistema operativo
webOS Smart TV
-
Magic Remote Control
Sí
-
Quick Access
Sí
-
Control Universal
Sí
-
360 VR Play
Sí
-
Búsqueda de contenido relacionado
Sí
-
Art Galllery
Sí
-
LG Store
Sí
-
Web Browser
Sí
-
Music Player
Sí
-
TV On With Mobile
Sí
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Sí
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Sí
-
Network File Browser
Sí
-
Block access to harmful site
Sí
-
Hotel Mode
Sí
-
Sport Alert
Sí
-
Music Discovery
Sí
-
Analog TV Reception
Sí
CONECTIVIDAD
-
HDMI
4 posterior
-
HDMI 2.1
Admite 4K@120(100)Hz, eARC (Canal de Retorno de Audio Mejorado), VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable), ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia) como se especifica en HDMI 2.1 (4 puertos)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Sí
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
3 lateral
-
LAN
Sí posterior
-
RF In
1 posterior
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Sí posterior
-
IR Blaster
Sí
-
Wifi
Sí (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Sí (V5.0)
CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA
-
Suministro de energía
AC 100-240 V~ 50/60 Hz
*Puede variar por región.
-
Energy saving Mode
Sí
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Sí
CONTROL REMOTO
-
Control Remoto
MR20
-
Batteries
Sí AA
ESPECIFICACIONES ADICIONALES
-
Cable de Energía
Sí
-
Autocalibración
Sí
-
Digital Recording
Sí
DIMENSIONES/PESOS
-
Dimensiones de TV con soporte (ancho x alto x profundo) mm
1721 x 1050 x 323
-
Dimensiones de TV sin soporte (ancho x alto x profundo) mm
1721 x 991 x 24.1
-
Dimensiones de Soporte (ancho x profundo) mm
1623 x 323
-
Dimensiones de empaque (ancho x alto x profundo) mm
1895 x 1130 x 228
-
Peso TV con soporte kg
40.2
-
Peso TV sin soporte kg
39.4
-
Peso Soporte kg
0.80
