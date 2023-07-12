EXPERIENCE THE FUTURE OF HOME ENTERTAINMENT WITH LG’S LATEST OLED TV SERIES!

LG unveiled latest TV Technology with updated webOS and Enhanced Personalisation Features.











Kuala Lumpur, 12 July 2023 - Leading home appliances and consumer electronics brand, LG Electronics Malaysia (LG) unveiled the future of home entertainment with its ground-breaking OLED TV series! Awarded as the World’s No 1 OLED TV Brand for 10 consecutive years, LG is proud to introduce the new cutting-edge OLED TVs, namely the LG OLED evo G3, LG OLED evo C3 and LG OLED A3.

With premium self-lit picture quality, upgraded features such as the α9 AI Processor Gen6, Self-lit pixels, HDR Expression Enhancer, AI Clear Sound, Auto Balance Control, and WOW Synergy, LG has once again set a new standard for home entertainment.

Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG expressed his confidence that this new series will be the new benchmark of entertainment for its Malaysian customers.

“LG has dedicated extensive research and development efforts to ensure that the new series provides an unparalleled experience for consumers’ home entertainment needs. As an innovative brand that’s been recognised at the CES Innovation Award for 11 years in a row, we assure that the new line-up will deliver ever-greater value,” said Justin.

The latest LG OLED TV Series focuses on these major features:

LG α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 for optimised picture and sound quality - The new Alpha series processor used in the 2023 OLED TVs utilises LG’s most sophisticated AI-assisted Deep Learning tech to provide images that are more involved and lifelike. Brightness Booster Max for more realistic images - Brightness is mapped and controlled on a pixel-by-pixel basis, resulting in sharper, more realistic images. A significant upgrade applied to OLED evo G3 series is the Brightness Booster Max technology, which incorporates brand-new light control architecture and light-boosting algorithms to increase brightness by up to 70 percent.¹ Latest version of webOS and redesigned user interface (UI) to enhance user experience - The brand-new home interface houses a new “Quick Cards” feature, offering users easy access to the content and services they use the most, grouped under categories such as Gaming, Music, Sports and others. First- class home cinema experiences – All OLED TVs are supported by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Additionally, this year’s LG TVs offer seamless integration with the latest LG soundbars, delivering multi-channel surround sound with IMAX enhanced quality powered by DTS:X. LG TV and soundbar can be combined to offer the WOW Orchestra² feature. You can elevate your listening experience to new heights as you immerse yourself in the ultimate audio sensation, harnessing the combined power of LG TV sound and LG Sound Bar to capture and amplify every subtle detail. Optimised for Gaming³ - Boost a 0.1ms response time, Nvidia G-SYNC, and AMD FreeSync Premium support. There is also support for HDMI 2.1 and VRR.

Say goodbye to distracting angles and welcome a television that effortlessly integrates into your space, whether showcasing art or delivering captivating entertainment, as LG Malaysia introduced the LG OLED evo G3 Series, a zero-gap mount design that seamlessly blends into your wall. The ultra-thin display sits flush-to-the-wall, creating a sleek appearance as if it were painted on. If you prefer the flexibility of either wall-mounting or placing it on a TV stand, we recommend the versatile LG OLED evo C3. For those seeking advanced settings in a simplified package, the LG OLED A3 is the ideal choice, featuring the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

Product TV Inch MSRP (RM) LG OLED evo G3 77” 32,999.00 65” 17,999.00 LG OLED evo C3 83” 35,999.00 77” 29,999.00 65” 14,999.00 55” 10,999.00 LG OLED A3 65” 11,999.00 55’ 8,999.00

In addition, LG introduced two new lifestyle screens that are now available in Malaysia. The LG OLED Posé Objet Collection (priced at RM 12,999) offers a sleek and stylish design that seamlessly blends into any living space. Recognised as the IF Design Award Winner, LG OLED Posé Objet Collection complements the home while offering stupendous technology. Staying true to its name, LG OLED Flex (priced at RM13,199) is a bendable 4K gaming TV that provides remarkable flexibility and an immersive gaming experience, catering to those seeking the best of both worlds.

“With a 10-year legacy as the world's No. 1 OLED TV brand, we are grateful for our customers’ support. We strive to defy expectations and redefine the boundaries of visual entertainments through constant innovation - keeping up with our customers’ evolving needs. Ultimately, we want to provide our customers with a good life by delivering seamless user experiences from our products and services,” shared Justin.

In conjunction with the anniversary of being World’s No 1 OLED TV for consecutive 10 years, customers can visit LG’s Perfect 10th, Perfect Black Roadshow held at Mid Valley Megamall Centre Court, Ground Floor from now until Sunday, 16 July 2023 to enjoy special promotions up to RM1,700 TNG eWallet credits. Stand a chance to win a free unit of LG 65” TV that is up for grabs4!

For more information about LG and LG OLED TVs, please visit LG’s official website https://www.lg.com/my or follow LG’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGMalaysia for the latest updates, news and promotions.

¹ Applies to 65/77-inch G3 models

² It will be applied to via software update

³ Only applicable for OLED Z2 88”, OLED G3 (77”, 65”) and OLED C3 (83”, 77”, 65”, 55”)

4 Limited to 10 units of TVs. Terms and conditions apply.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is a recognized innovator in televisions and audio-video systems. LG offers an elevated home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED TVs, which, in 2023 mark the 10th anniversary, and QNED LED TVs powered by the innovative webOS smart TV platform. Aiming to help provide consumers with top-class user experience, all of LG's home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production all the way through to disposal. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnews-room.com.

About LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd

Established in 2000, LG Malaysia is a leading provider of home entertainment and appliances, offering a diverse portfolio of products that cater to various needs including TVs, washers, fridges and more. In 2019, we expanded into the PuriCare sector, introducing state-of-the-art water and air purifiers that quickly gained popularity among Malaysians. Alongside our home products, LG also offers comprehensive business solutions including monitors and information display solutions and more. With over two decades of steadfast presence, our commitment to customer satisfaction has earned us prestigious awards such as the Putra Brand Awards, Aria Brand Awards, and Reader's Digest Trusted Brand Awards - reflecting the trust and loyalty we have garnered from our customers.

Media Contacts:

Majorie Loone

S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd

+6016 671 2352

majorie@slpr.com.my

Shu Qi

S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd

+6012 751 8112

shuqi@slpr.com.my

Teo Yong Hung

LG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd.

+603 7962 7777

teo.yonghung@lge.com