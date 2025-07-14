LG BEGINS GLOBAL ROLLOUT OF STANBYME 2, DESIGNED TO OFFER ENHANCED PORTABILITY AND FLEXIBILITY

SEOUL, July 14, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) announced the global rollout of its latest companion, LG StanbyME 2 inherits the versatile design of the existing StanbyME and offers added flexibility by being completely detachable from its wheeled docking stand. Impressively, StanbyME2 offers enhanced portability and higher resolution to cater to varied ways of living and individual tastes, delivering an engaging entertainment experience, whether from the comfort of home or on the go.

LG’s New StanbyME presents a new detachable screen that can be removed from its stand with one click, delivering enhanced portability and flexibility placement options. It also transforms into a wall piece, allowing it to be used as a framed wall clock or a decorative display paired with its strap accessories.[i] Supporting both landscape and portrait orientations, the StanbyME 2 adapts seamlessly to any environment and lifestyle. In recognition of these distinctive capabilities, the StanbyME 2 was honored with the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Adding to its portability, the StanbyME 2’s screen features a built-in battery that allows for up to 4 hours of continuous video playback,2 enabling convenient use both indoors and outdoors without being plugged into a power source. The battery can be easily recharged via the docking stand or by connecting a USB-C cable to an external charger or power bank,3 providing reliable power options.

The StanbyME 2 also ensures user interaction is easy and intuitive, enabling users to enjoy smooth and comfortable operation in everyday use. With hands-free voice recognition, users can effortlessly control this TV and navigate content without needing a remote in hand.

Equipped with the award-winning webOS TV platform, the StanbyME 2 offers access to a wide variety of content streaming options, including LG Channels – LG’s exclusive free streaming service. For greater flexibility, it also supports Apple AirPlay and Google Cast for wireless content sharing, and integrates with LG ThinQ and Google Home for seamless smart home control. Unique features such as Mood Maker and the sketch app Let’s Draw provide an emotionally engaging and pleasing experience, further elevating the value of portable entertainment solutions available on the LG StanbyME 2.

Coupled with its enhanced portability and versatility, the LG StanbyME 2 offers a compelling entertainment experience that enriches both visual and audio enjoyment. It features a 27-inch QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution display, providing enhanced clarity and rich details that make visuals more engaging with a sense of sharpness and vibrancy. With built-in speakers on each side, the sound can be optimized through EQ settings that automatically adjust based on the screen’s orientation – whether in landscape, portrait or table mode – delivering clear dialogue and well-balanced audio in any screen position.

LG’s proprietary α (Alpha) 8 AI Processor, integrated into the StanbyME 2, intelligently optimizes picture quality based on ambient lighting and enables immersive virtual 9.1.2 surround sound through the built-in speakers. With support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the StanbyME 2 delivers cinematic visuals and audio, enriching the viewing experience with greater depth and clarity.

The LG StanbyME 2 will be launched sequentially in major countries around the world, starting with Hong Kong and Türkiye this week, followed by the U.S., Canada, Vietnam and Singapore in July, and the UK, Germany, France and Spain in August. Discover how the StanbyME 2 enhances on-the-go entertainment experiences by visiting LG.com.

# # #

1 In-box accessories may differ by country; refer to regional line-up details.

2 Actual usage time may vary depending on usage conditions.

3 For charging purposes, a USB-C charger or power bank supporting 65W or higher is required.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital sand deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Media Contacts: