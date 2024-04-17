LG LAUNCHES VULNERABLE AND ENDANGERED SPECIES AWARENESS CAMPAIGN IN TIMES SQUARE

3D anamorphic animal series kicks off LG’s local and global Earth Day activations









SEOUL, Apr. 17, 2024— Heralding the arrival of Earth Day 2024, LG Electronics (LG), unveiled today a 3D anamorphic experience on its Times Square billboard in New York City highlighting vulnerable and endangered species. The LG Endangered Species Series, which will run throughout 2024, features partnerships with Discovery Education and the National Wildlife Federation focused on educating students K-12 on conservation initiatives.

3D Animals Overlook Times Square

Unveiling on its dynamic Times Square billboard, LG will introduce a digital out-of-home (OOH) campaign showcasing anamorphic content that will highlight some of the world’s most vulnerable and endangered and recovered species in need of ongoing protection. Different species will be highlighted throughout the year beginning today with the snow leopard, and then the bald eagle, the Galapagos sea lion and reindeer later this year. The series will portray each animal in a stunning 3D effect that appears to be extending out of the actual display.

Education Program Elevates Conservation Awareness

Through partnerships with Discovery Education and the National Wildlife Federation, LG will host a K-12 educational series about vulnerable and endangered species tied to the Time Square billboard series. The LG Endangered Species Series will provide K-12 students with a deeper understanding of the unique qualities of endangered animals, and the role they play in maintaining a healthy ecosystem while fostering an appreciation of what makes each species special. LG will distribute curriculum materials aligned with educational standards to students and educators across the US. For additional details and opportunities to contribute to NWF’s EcoSchools U.S. and EcoLeaders programs, visit http://www.nwf.org/.





Life’s Good Earth Day Fair

The LG Electronics North American Innovation Campus in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, is hosting the Life’s Good Earth Day Fair on April 22. Open to the public, the event will include a range of activities that highlight the importance of sustainable practices.

In collaboration with the National Wildlife Federation, the community fair will provide valuable information on sustainable best practices and guidance on establishing your backyard as a Certified Wildlife HabitatÒ.

In addition to these activations, LG is working to make Earth Day every day by developing the most innovative products that provide consumers with significant savings through energy efficiency.





