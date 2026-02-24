LG ELECTRONICS ACCELERATES GROWTH IN KEY STRATEGIC MARKETS

News Summary

• LG Electronics is accelerating expansion in high-growth strategic markets – India, Saudi Arabia and Brazil – with a goal to double revenue by 2030.

• Combined revenue in the three countries reached KRW 6.2 trillion in 2025, increasing more than 20 percent compared to 2023.

• LG is strengthening localized production, region-specific products and market-tailored business models to unlock long-term growth.

• Investments include a new production facility in Brazil, localized “LG Essential Series” appliances in India and expanded B2B and government-led opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

SEOUL, Feb. 24, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) is accelerating its growth strategy in key strategic markets, focusing on India, Saudi Arabia and Brazil as central pillars of its mid- to long-term expansion. The company aims to double its combined revenue in these three countries by 2030 through localized products, regional production and market-specific business strategies.

Combined revenue in India, Saudi Arabia and Brazil reached KRW 6.2 trillion last year, increasing more than 20 percent compared to 2023 – more than twice LG’s overall corporate growth rate during the same period. Despite global economic uncertainty and delayed demand recovery in some regions, these markets continue to show strong momentum driven by structural demand and large-scale development.

LG’s goal to double revenue in these markets by 2030 was reaffirmed by CEO Lyu Jae-cheol in his first message to employees following his appointment at the end of 2025. The strategy aims to maximize growth in high-potential regions while strengthening portfolio balance beyond mature markets such as Korea, North America and Europe.

Localized Products and Market-Specific Infrastructure to Drive Growth

LG is reinforcing its local business capabilities by expanding region-specific production, product development and partnerships.

• Brazil: Expanding Local Production Capacity

Brazil, the world’s 11th-largest economy, continues to see improving consumer purchasing power. To meet growing demand and enhance cost competitiveness, LG is expanding its local manufacturing footprint.

The company is investing more than USD 200 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Paraná state, with the goal of beginning operations in 2026. Covering 767,000 square meters with a total floor space of 70,000 square meters, the site will produce premium and region-specific home appliances.

The new facility will strengthen local production competitiveness, support domestic demand growth, and serve as an export base for neighboring South American markets. Combined with LG’s existing production site in Manaus, Amazonas, annual local production capacity for premium appliances and components in Brazil is expected to reach approximately 7.2 million units.

• India: LG Essential Series Designed for Local Needs

India remains a core growth market where LG holds leading market share across major home appliance categories. With appliance penetration still at only 20–30 percent, the country offers significant long-term growth potential.

LG recently introduced its India-exclusive LG Essential Series, designed around local lifestyle patterns, climate conditions and purchasing power. The lineup includes washing machines, air conditioners and refrigerators positioned as essential household appliances for India’s expanding young middle class.

Localized features include washing machines that operate reliably under low water pressure and hard water conditions; air conditioners engineered for stable cooling performance in extreme summer temperatures up to 55 degrees Celsius; and refrigerators with expanded fresh-food storage tailored to vegetarian dietary preferences, complemented by designs that reflect local aesthetics.

• Saudi Arabia: Expanding B2B and Government-Led Opportunities

LG has maintained a long-standing partnership with leading appliance distributor Shaker since entering Saudi Arabia in 1995. Over nearly three decades, the collaboration has expanded to include joint development of HVAC technologies optimized for extreme climate conditions.

These localized capabilities are translating into new business opportunities. Over the past year, LG has signed large-scale supply agreements tied to Saudi government-led development projects, including cooling solutions for one of the Middle East’s largest net-zero AI data centers within a smart city project, and AI home and smart solution deployments for a major premium residential development.

Saudi Arabia continues to present growing B2B and B2G opportunities driven by national development initiatives under Vision 2030.

By focusing on localized production and supply chain optimization, region-specific product innovation, and expanded B2B and infrastructure solutions, LG aims to strengthen its presence in high-growth markets and build a more resilient, diversified foundation for sustained global growth.

