LG ELECTRONICS HONORED FOR DESIGN EXCELLENCE AT THE 2026 RED DOT DESIGN AWARD

News Summary

• LG Electronics won a total of 27 awards at the 2026 Red Dot Design Award, including the prestigious Best of the Best honor for the LG OLED evo W6.

• The LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV features LG’s True Wireless technology and a nine-millimeter-class-thin body that sits flush against the wall.

• LG’s human-centered designs were recognized across multiple product categories, from refrigerators and air conditioners to home audio systems.

• LG’s future-growth businesses also earned awards for design excellence, including for the LG CLOiD home robot and LG Therma V AWHP indoor units.

SEOUL, May 4, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) has been recognized with a total of 27 awards, including the prestigious Best of the Best honor, at the 2026 Red Dot Design Award, one of the world’s leading industrial design award programs. Reaffirming LG’s design leadership, this impressive showing follows on from the company’s success at the 2026 iF Design Award, where it secured 26 accolades.

The winner of the coveted Best of the Best distinction at this year’s Red Dot Award, the LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV combines LG’s True Wireless technology1 with its iconic Wallpaper Design. The new Wallpaper TV features a nine-millimeter-class2 profile that allows it to sit flush against the wall. Essential components, including the power supply and speakers, are integrated into the screen itself while the separate Zero Connect Box – where all external inputs are connected – can be positioned up to 10 meters away for a clean, uncluttered viewing environment. Extending this wireless capability, LG has also received TÜV Rheinland’s True Wireless Lossless Vision certification,3 acknowledging picture quality that remains uncompromised over wireless transmission.

Beyond the Wallpaper TV, LG was recognized for a diverse range of products blending seamless, integrated design with enhanced user convenience. Winners include the company’s French door refrigerator with Zero Clearance™ hinge4 system, which enables flexible installation and a flush-to-the-wall fit; the LG Whisen Objet Collection Cool air conditioner, which boasts a refined, minimalist design; and the LG Sound Suite, a modular home audio system that intelligently adapts immersive Dolby Atmos sound to the listener and the space, delivering cinematic audio without complex setup.

The company’s design competitiveness was further highlighted by innovative solutions from its future-growth businesses. The LG CLOiD home robot, which can assist with household chores, understand human voices and gestures and express itself with a variety of facial expressions, received an award. A stylish, efficient solution for home heating and hot water supply, the LG Therma V™ air-to-water heat pump (AWHP) indoor units – the Control, Hydro and Combi Units – were honored for its harmonious design with an intuitive 6.8-inch color touchscreen interface. In addition, the SKS showroom in Chicago, U.S., was recognized for its luxurious spatial design.

Additional recognized products include xboom speakers, UltraGear gaming monitors and LG gram laptops.

“We will continue to develop customer-centric designs that blend naturally into living spaces and enhance user convenience,” said Chung Wook-jun, head of the Corporate Design Center at LG Electronics.

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1 Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect box and screen. Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

2 The actual measurement is 9.95mm and may vary slightly depending on the measuring conditions.

3 Visually lossless based on TÜV Rheinland certification test conditions conducted in accordance with ISO/IEC 29170‑2. Measurement and performance results may vary depending on connection status and environment.

4 For optimal performance, LG recommends 0.16 inches (4 mm) clearance between the sides of the refrigerator and the wall.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 89 trillion in 2025. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/ for the latest news.

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