LG MALAYSIA REVEALS “AFFECTIONATE INTELLIGENCE” TECHNOLOGY THAT UNDERSTANDS YOU

KUALA LUMPUR, 6 JUNE 2025 - LG Electronics Malaysia (LG) recently unveiled its vision for more empathetic technology at the annual LG Consumer Electronics (CE) Convention in Bangsar South. Powered by Affectionate Intelligence (AI), the showcase featured an impressive line-up of AI-enhanced consumer electronics, demonstrating the company’s commitment as a Smart Life Solutions Company to creating technology that truly understands and adapts to users’ needs.

This prestigious convention has been the nation’s premier platform for unveiling LG’s latest cutting-edge innovations and cornerstone of LG’s product launches in Malaysia for over a decade. At the heart of LG’s presentation was the transformative approach of Affectionate Intelligence (AI), emphasising the company’s vision of a future where technology does not just automate tasks, but understands, adapts to and enhances the overall human experience - making users feel understood and enriching everyday moments.

“The next frontier isn’t just smarter technology – it’s more empathetic technology,” said Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia.

“Our AI-powered consumer electronics demonstrate how we’re creating solutions that understand real human needs rather than forcing users to adapt to technology. These innovations learn from your behaviours to anticipate needs before you even express them, giving you more time for what truly matters.”

Leading the showcase were LG’s latest OLED televisions featuring advanced AI picture and sound processing that automatically optimises viewing experiences based on content and environment. The AI-powered displays deliver personalised entertainment that adapts to viewing preferences and room conditions.

The LG AI Air Dual Cool air conditioning system impressed attendees with its intelligent cooling technology that learns usage patterns and automatically adjusts temperature and airflow for optimal comfort while maximising energy efficiency.

LG’s innovative Washer with AIDD (AI Direct Drive) technology showcased how artificial intelligence revolutionises laundry care by detecting fabric types and load sizes to customise wash cycles, ensuring optimal cleaning while protecting delicate garments.

The convention also provided a sneak peek at the LG MoodUP refrigerator with customisable LED door panels that change colours via the ThinQ app and a built-in Bluetooth speaker that allows connection to external devices, providing the freedom to play the music of your choice. With multiple modes, it transforms your home into the perfect party venue for personalised kitchen ambience, demonstrating how AI enhances everyday kitchen experiences.

Complementing the AI-focused line-up, LG introduced its first Malaysian microwave oven range featuring Smart Inverter Technology, EasyClean™ with antibacterial coating, various intelligent cooking and fast yet even heating and defrosting mode for convenient culinary experiences. Visitors could also preview the LG dishwasher designed specifically for Malaysian households with time-saving and energy-efficient features.

Convention attendees were treated to an exclusive first look at the LG Healing-Me Arte Massage Chair, winner of the 2024 Red Dot Design Award, featuring a soft, curved design, ergonomic comfort and intuitive controls. Also showcased was the LG PuriCare™ Majove DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier with LG ThinQ™ for easy monitoring and control, featuring Smart+ mode that provides tailored comfort by sensing current humidity and automatically adjusting both compressor and fan speed to ensure refreshing air suited to your environment.

LG also presented the newly launched LG PuriCare™ ATOM-U Water Purifier, demonstrating how these innovations integrate seamlessly into modern Malaysian homes.

With Affectionate Intelligence at its core, LG Malaysia invites consumers to embrace a new era of smarter, easier and healthier living - making Life’s Good at every touchpoint through technology that truly understands and cares.

