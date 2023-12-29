LG’S NEWEST 4K LIFESTYLE PROJECTOR DOUBLES AS A STYLISH ART OBJET

Boasting Premium Picture Quality with Outstanding Color and Contrast, LG CineBeam Qube 4K Transforms Almost Any Indoor Spaces into Cinemas









SEOUL, Dec. 29, 2023— LG Electronics (LG) is introducing its latest lifestyle projector, the unique LG CineBeam Qube (model HU710PB). The new 4K model can quickly transform an indoor space into a movie theater and features a compact and light design with a convenient 360-degree rotatable handle. LG’s projection solution also serves as a stylish interior accessory, its eye-catching minimalist aesthetic adding a touch of modern sophistication to the room.

Although one of the smallest projectors available, LG CineBeam Qube is a powerful performer, capable of projecting 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution images measuring up to 120 inches. Equipped with an RGB laser light source and LG’s cutting-edge image refining technologies, the new model delivers exceptionally clear, sharp pictures boasting a 450,000:1 contrast ratio and 154 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

The color accuracy of the CineBeam Qube means movies and other content are displayed just as their creators intended, with rich colors and deep blacks that add depth and vibrancy to every scene. Additionally, LG’s premium 4K projector comes with Auto Screen Adjustment, which has an auto-focus feature that automatically optimizes image placement and size for a superb viewing experience, every time.

Running on the LG webOS 6.0, the CineBeam Qube provides intuitive control and easy access to a diverse selection of streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and YouTube.* When not in use for content consumption, users can turn on the projector’s image-mapping function and enjoy captivating digital images that enhance the ambiance of their space.

“Great for spaces large and small, LG CineBeam Qube is a unique lifestyle projector possessing all the qualities consumers look for when choosing a new projection solution,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “LG’s upgraded projector lineup offers a range of lifestyle-enriching devices that present outstanding spatial integration and versatility as well as immersive, cinematic viewing experiences.”

Visitors can experience LG CineBeam Qube alongside the company’s latest innovations at its CES booth (#16008, Las Vegas Convention Center) from January 9-12.

Specifications:

LG CineBeam Qube (HU710PB) Resolution UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Brightness 500 ANSI Lumens Contrast Ratio 450,000:1 Size (W x D x H) 80 x 135 x 135 mm Weight 1.49 kg Light Source Laser (RGB) Projection Lens Screen Size 50 - 120 inches Throw Ratio (Min.) 1.2 HDR HDR 10 Keystone Auto Screen Adjustment Wireless Android / iOS Inputs HDMI with eARC / USB Type C

* Many streaming apps available on webOS require a paid subscription. Support for specific streaming apps may vary by country.

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings, such as industry-leading OLED and LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b.

