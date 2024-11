LG RECOGNIZED WITH NUMEROUS CES 2025 INNOVATION AWARDS

SEOUL, Nov. 15, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) has garnered significant recognition for its cutting-edge smart life solutions at the CES® 2025 Innovation Awards, securing over 20 awards, including three prestigious Best of Innovation Awards.

The CES Innovation Awards program, presented annually by the Consumer Technology Association, celebrates groundbreaking consumer products and services across a diverse array of device and technology categories at the world’s largest consumer technology tradeshow.

LG’s impressive collection of CES 2025 Innovation Awards, which includes three “Best of Innovation” honors, underscores the company’s commitment to design and technological innovation. LG’s solutions are being recognized across multiple categories, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Home Appliances, Gaming & eSports, Imaging, Video Displays, Computer Hardware & Components, Smart Cities and Cybersecurity.

A highlight of LG’s achievements being honored at CES 2025 in Las Vegas next January is the LG OLED TV, which received six Innovation Awards, including the Best of Innovation Award in the Video Displays category. This marks the third consecutive year that the LG OLED TV has been recognized with Best of Innovation honors. Since their debut in 2013, the LG OLED TVs have earned at least one CES Innovation Award each year, solidifying its dominance in the premium TV market.

In addition, LG’s webOS smart TV platform, a cornerstone of the company’s platform-based service business, was honored with an Innovation Award in the Cybersecurity category. LG’s “Affectionate Intelligence” AI home hubs also received accolades at the CES 2025 Innovation Awards. These advanced devices exemplify the company’s “AI Home” concept, providing new value to customers and representing a significant advancement in smart home living.

The Self-Driving AI Home Hub, which won Innovation Awards in both the AI and Smart Home categories, features multimodal sensing capabilities that integrate voice, sound and image recognition. LG ThinQ ON, an AI home hub powered by generative AI, also earned a CES Innovation Award. Acting as the “brain” of the AI Home, LG ThinQ ON maintains seamless connectivity among home appliances and IoT devices around the clock.

The LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor garnered three awards at CES 2025, including the Best of Innovation in the Gaming & eSports category, as well as an Innovation Award in the Imaging category. This advanced monitor merges the exceptional picture quality of OLED with an optimized viewing experience tailored for gamers.

Alongside the UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor, other innovative LG products received awards, including the LG gram Pro 2-in-1, LG MyView Smart Monitor, LG UltraFine monitor and LG CineBeam projector, demonstrating the company’s extensive influence across technology categories.

The complete list and details of LG’s CES 2025 Innovation Award winners will be revealed at CES 2025 on January 5.

