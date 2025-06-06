LG TRANSFORMS THE FUTURE OF HOME LIVING WITH GROUNDBREAKING SUBSCRIBE MODEL

KUALA LUMPUR, 06 JUNE 2025 – LG Electronics Malaysia recently announced the strategic rebranding of LG Rent-Up to LG Subscribe at an exclusive event featuring Lee Zii Jia, Paris 2024 Olympics Badminton Men's Singles Bronze Medallist and LG Brand Ambassador. This milestone positions Malaysia as the first subsidiary to implement a comprehensive home appliance subscription business model – a customer-first approach that redefines how Malaysians access premium technology without the financial burden of ownership.

The rebranding marks LG’s strategic evolution from traditional ownership concept to a forward-thinking subscription model, embodying the company's “Life's Good” philosophy of making innovative technology more accessible to all Malaysians. Feedback from customers revealed a common point of confusion – many were uncertain if the term “rent” implied temporary use or a path to ownership.

According to Mr. Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia, this valuable customer insight prompted LG Malaysia to follow the successful lead of Korea – and align with other subsidiaries including Thailand, India, and Singapore - by adopting the clearer, more intuitive name: LG Subscribe.

“Following our Future Vision 2030 laid out globally, we aim to transform LG into a Smart Life Solution Company by connecting and enhancing customer experiences across all living spaces – from homes and commercial environments to mobility and virtual platforms. We’re moving beyond consumer electronics to deliver intelligent solutions that improve everyday life,” said Mr Justin.

“Today marks a pivotal moment in our journey to redefine how Malaysians experience premium technology. With LG Subscribe, we reinforce our commitment to offering flexible, accessible solutions that cater to modern lifestyles – removing the financial barriers to enjoying cutting-edge appliances.”

LG Subscribe offers a robust line-up of 10 premium products including popular innovations such as LG PuriCare™ water purification systems, LG CordZero vacuum technology, LG ArtCool air conditioning, and LG WashTower laundry solutions. Subscribers enjoy professional maintenance service from 5 to 7 years and seamless integration with LG’s ThinQ smart technology – all with flexible payment options designed to fit diverse budgets.

Since its introduction, the service has gained remarkable traction, particularly among young families seeking premium appliances without significant upfront investments. This success reflects LG Malaysia’s commitment to listening closely to Malaysian consumers and developing solutions that address their evolving needs.

“As someone who values both performance and flexibility in my life, I appreciate how LG Subscribe makes premium products accessible to more Malaysians,” said Lee Zii Jia at the event.

“This innovative approach to home appliances mirrors the same forward-thinking mindset that athletes like myself strive for – always evolving and adapting to meet new challenges.”

In conjunction with the rebranding, LG Malaysia also launched their latest innovation in water purification – the LG PuriCare™ ATOM-U Water Purifier. This sleek addition to the LG line-up combines minimalist aesthetics with cutting-edge technology in a space-saving undersink design that complements modern living spaces while delivering pure, clean water. Beyond functionality, ATOM-U enhances both health and home aesthetics.

“The combination of our LG Subscribe rebranding and the launch of the ATOM-U Water Purifier demonstrates our holistic approach to innovation - reimagining both products and how consumers access them. This philosophy will continue to guide LG as we develop solutions that make life better for Malaysians, and we’re excited about the innovations we’ll bring to market in the coming years,” said Justin Choi.

For more information on LG Malaysia, please visit LG’s official website at https://www.lg.com/my or follow LG’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGMalaysia.

