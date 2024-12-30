LG UNVEILS WORLD'S FIRST BENDABLE 5K2K GAMING MONITOR, WINNER OF THREE AWARDS AT CES 2025

SEOUL, Dec. 30, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is reinforcing its leadership in premium OLED gaming monitors with the LG UltraGear™ GX9 series, set to be unveiled at CES 2025 this January. The new lineup includes the 45GX990A – winner of three CES 2025 Innovation Awards, including the prestigious ‘Best of Innovation’ – and an all-in-one smart gaming monitor powered by LG webOS. These accolades underscore LG’s commitment to delivering advanced, high-quality gaming solutions. With the GX9 series, LG continues to demonstrate its leadership in cutting-edge technology and gaming monitor innovation.

To ensure maximum gaming immersion, all UltraGear GX9 series models feature curved display panels employing LG’s advanced WOLED technology. These screens offer high brightness, true blacks, stunning colors and optimized curvature; a combination that brings games to life and draws users deeper into the exhilarating action of their favorite titles. Certified for low blue light emissions, the GX9 series provides a more comfortable experience, reducing eye strain during extended gaming sessions. In addition, LG’s Anti-Glare & Low Reflection (AGLR) coating minimizes screen reflections and glare, making it easier for gamers to see everything that’s happening on screen, even in brighter rooms.

The 45GX990A and 45GX950A are 45-inch, 21:9 gaming monitors featuring ultra-high 5K2K resolution (5,120 x 2,160) – a first for OLED monitors.1 Their 21:9 aspect ratio offers a more immersive gaming experience than standard 16:9 displays, while maintaining better content compatibility than 32:9 monitors. With generous screen real estate, these monitors are a great choice not only for gaming but for various different uses.

Both products feature LG’s second-generation Dual-Mode, offering customizable aspect ratios (21:9 or 16:9) and picture sizes (39-, 34-, or 27-inches) with one-touch switching between preset screen-resolution and refresh-rate combos. With eight configurations, users can personalize their gaming setups to suit their preferences or adapt to different game genres, including FPS, RPG, MOBA and racing simulators.

The World’s First Bendable 5K2K Gaming Monitor with Dual-Mode

The LG UltraGear OLED Bendable Gaming Monitor (model 45GX990A) is the world’s first 5K2K-resolution bendable OLED display. The 45-inch monitor can smoothly transition from completely flat to a 900R curvature within seconds, offering users incredible flexibility and more control over their gaming experience. Its upgraded Dual-Mode feature allows users to switch effortlessly between resolution and refresh rate presets, and customize the aspect ratio and picture size. With an ultra-fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time, the 45GX990A ensures smooth gameplay and heightened immersion.

The World’s First 45-Inch 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor with 800R Curvature and DisplayPort 2.1

Another standout model from the new GX9 lineup is the LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (model 45GX950A). With its curved (800R), 21:9 format 5K2K-resolution self-lit 45-inch panel, this display delivers sharp, lifelike images with the stunning colors and exceptional contrast LG OLED products are known for. Its 4-side Virtually Borderless design and slim bezels help boost users’ sense of immersion while adding a sleek aesthetic to any setup. Boasting 125 pixels per-inch (PPI) and an RGWB subpixel layout, the monitor improves the readability of in-game text and makes productivity tasks, such as editing documents or website content, that much easier.

Like its bendable sibling, the 45GX950A features Dual-Mode functionality with eight customizable configurations and supports DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1 and USB-C with 90W power delivery. This ensures seamless compatibility with the latest graphics cards and features such as variable refresh rate (VRR) while enabling convenient device charging. Certified by NVIDIA G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, the monitor has reduced screen tearing for a smoother, more responsive gaming experience.

Versatile Smart Gaming Monitor for Seamless Streaming and Immersive Gaming

The brand-new LG UltraGear 39GX90SA is designed to deliver stellar gaming and content-streaming experiences. Powered by webOS, it functions as a home entertainment hub, enabling users to access all their go-to streaming services without a PC or set-top box. It’s 39-inch, 21:9 aspect ratio curved (800R) OLED display produces brilliant, nuanced colors and deep, dark blacks, making it perfect for AAA games and HDR movies and series. Equipped with USB Type-C ports, it offers convenient connectivity, and incorporates LG’s ergonomic and space-saving L-shaped stand for a clutter-free desk setup.

“The UltraGear GX9 series sets a new standard for OLED gaming monitors, combining groundbreaking display technology with smart features that expand and enhance the user experience,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT Business Unit, LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “From the world’s first 5K2K OLED gaming monitors with second-generation Dual-Mode to smart gaming monitors with built-in webOS, the GX9 lineup pushes the boundaries to deliver maximum value and enjoyment for our customers.”

1 As of December 2024.

# # #

