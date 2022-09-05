LG UNVEILS NEW GAMING UI, EXPANDS GAMING EXPERIENCE WITH NEW CLOUD-GAMING SERVICES

Addition of Blacknut, Utomik and New ‘Gaming Shelf’ on Latest LG TVs Showcases Company’s Commitment to Putting Gamers’ Needs First





SEOUL, Sept. 5, 2022— LG Electronics (LG) is expanding the gaming experience on its latest TVs, adding new cloud-gaming services to give users more choice, and a UI update that makes it easier to ‘get in the game.’ These latest upgrades are representative of LG’s continuing commitment to bringing gamer-centric content and capabilities to its industry-leading TVs.

Requiring no PC, console, or game installations, cloud-gaming platforms make gaming more accessible than ever. Blacknut and Utomik Cloud, arriving on LG TVs in September and November, respectively,1 deliver a wealth of titles spanning classic AAA games, indie favorites, story-driven adventures, sports, strategy and more. Via monthly subscriptions, the two apps offer users the ability to select and instantly play any game from their extensive catalogs – both of which welcome new titles monthly.

Blacknut presents subscribers with over 500 PC and console games, with the greatest variety of premium content for all members of the family and with up to five players’ profiles. The Blacknut catalog offers the largest collection of racing and sports games in the cloud gaming space, but also critically acclaimed hits, such as Metro Exodus, Overcooked and a vast collection of Disney games. Utomik Cloud boasts a curated and growing selection of 100+ games from its 1,300+ PC games library covering diverse genres with indie favorites like Coffee Talk, My Time at Portia and Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion among the platform’s many highlights.

The new cloud gaming apps will be arriving starting this month on the LG Apps Store on LG TVs running webOS 6.0 and webOS 2022. And thanks to LG’s newly updated gaming UI, users will soon be able to find a range of popular cloud gaming services on the convenient Gaming Shelf,2 which can be easily found on the new Home Screen. Select NVIDIA GeForce NOW titles are already accessible from the Gaming Shelf. The ability to access games from GoogleStadia and other gaming services via the Gaming Shelf will be added to LG TV in future updates.

1Blacknut will be available on applicable LG Smart TV models in the UK, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland from September, in North America later this year, and in more regions worldwide by the first quarter of 2023. Utomik Cloud will launch starting in November in the US, the UK, Ireland, Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

2 Gaming Shelf is available globally for LG Smart TV models running webOS 6.0 and webOS 2022.

