SALE-BRATE THE YEAR END WITH LG MALAYSIA!

Kuala Lumpur, 26 November 2024 – As the New Year fast approaches, it’s the perfect time to embrace the festive spirit! LG Malaysia is back with exciting year-end deals designed to bring warmth and joy to your celebrations. From now until 31 December 2024, enjoy incredible discounts and attractive rebates on LG’s top-rated products.

Upgrade your home with LG’s innovative technology and get rebates of up to RM2,500 in Touch’ n Go eWallet credits on selected LG products! Enjoy an additional rebate of up to RM400 when you mix and match with 2 or more LG products from different categories. Among the highlights are the award-winning LG OLED TV, the LG WashTower™, the LG InstaView™ Refrigerator, the LG CordZero Vacuum Cleaner, the LG ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner and the LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier and Air Purifier.

Looking to improve your home entertainment system? Don’t miss out on the chance to receive a rebate of up to RM700 when you purchase selected LG TVs alongside LG’s immersive soundbars. Adding to the excitement, customers who purchase specific LG products will also receive a complimentary gift, including an extended one-year warranty on LG OLED TVs, a Multi-Surface Power Drive worth RM399 on selected LG CordZero Vacuum Cleaners or a Sense Coffee Cup worth RM74.90 on LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture.

"Through this year-end promotion, we aim to help Malaysians celebrate the season in comfort, surrounded by loved ones, and ready to welcome the New Year," said Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Malaysia.

"At LG Malaysia, our commitment is to create meaningful 'Life's Good' experiences for our customers. We’re excited to spread the joy of togetherness with exclusive offers that make our cutting-edge products more accessible than ever."

Visit your nearest LG authorised retailers to discover year-end offers and start the New Year with LG’s exceptional innovations. To redeem your rebate and free gift, remember to save your invoice and submit it through the official redemption form here https://www.lg.com/my/promotions/lgrewards-yes-triobonanza-2024/ by 31 January 2025.

For more information about LG and its promotions, please visit LG’s official website at https://www.lg.com/my or follow LG’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGMalaysia.

# # #

Appendix 1: Mix & Match for Extra Rebate

Minimum purchase of two selected LG products in a single receipt with minimum value of RM3,000.

Invoice Amount (RM) Eligible Gift(s) 3,000 – 4,999 RM150 Touch 'n Go eWallet Credit 5,000 – 6,999 RM 250 Touch 'n Go eWallet Credit 7,000 & Above RM 400 Touch 'n Go eWallet Credit

Appendix 2: Promotion Products List

Home Entertainment

Category Model MSRP (RM) Promo Price (RM) Rebate (RM) Free Gift LG OLED TV OLED83C4PSA.ATS 36,499.00 28,999.00 1,200.00 Extended Warranty (+1 year) OLED77G4PSA.ATS 36,499.00 27,999.00 1,300.00 Extended Warranty (+1 year) OLED77C4PSA.ATS 32,599.00 25,999.00 1,300.00 Extended Warranty (+1 year) OLED65G4PSA.ATS 19,599.00 15,499.00 700.00 Extended Warranty (+1 year) OLED65C4PSA.ATS 16,999.00 13,299.00 500.00 Extended Warranty (+1 year) OLED55C4PSA.ATS 10,399.00 7,999.00 - Extended Warranty (+1 year) OLED48C4PSA.ATS 6,499.00 4,999.00 - - OLED65B4PSA.ATS 12,399.00 9,799.00 - - OLED55B4PSA.ATS 9,099.00 7,299.00 - - OLED83C3PSA.ATS 35,999.00 25,199.00 1,500.00 Extended Warranty (+1 year) OLED77G3PSA.ATS 32,999.00 28,999.00 2,000.00 Extended Warranty (+1 year) OLED77C3PSA.ATS 29,999.00 19,999.00 2,500.00 Extended Warranty (+1 year) OLED65G3PSA.ATS 17,999.00 15,199.00 1,500.00 Extended Warranty (+1 year) OLED65C3PSA.ATS 14,999.00 10,499.00 1,000.00 Extended Warranty (+1 year) OLED65A3PSA.ATS 11,999.00 8,999.00 700.00 - OLED55C3PSA.ATS 10,999.00 7,499.00 500.00 Extended Warranty (+1 year) OLED55A3PSA.ATS 8,999.00 6,699.00 400.00 - LG QNED TV 98QNED89TSA.ATSQ 36,499.00 29,499.00 2,000.00 - 86QNED91TSA.ATS 22,199.00 17,999.00 1,500.00 - 65QNED91TSA.ATS 10,399.00 8,299.00 1,200.00 - 86QNED86TSA.ATS 16,199.00 12,999.00 1,000.00 - 75QNED86TSA.ATS 10,399.00 8,299.00 700.00 - 65QNED86TSA.ATS 7,459.00 5,599.00 700.00 - 55QNED86TSA.ATS 5,869.00 4,399.00 600.00 - 86QNED80TSA.ATS 12,999.00 9,999.00 400.00 - 75QNED80TSA.ATS 9,099.00 6,399.00 400.00 - 65QNED80TSA.ATS 6,099.00 4,499.00 300.00 - 55QNED80TSA.ATS 5,099.00 3,499.00 300.00 - 86QNED86SRA.ATS 20,999.00 15,999.00 1,000.00 - 86QNED81SRA.ATS 15,999.00 12,899.00 1,000.00 - 75QNED81SRA.ATS 12,999.00 8,999.00 1,000.00 - 65QNED81SRA.ATS 8,099.00 5,299.00 700.00 - 55QNED81SRA.ATS 6,299.00 4,299.00 600.00 - 75QNED75SRA.ATS 10,399.00 7,599.00 1,000.00 - 65QNED75SRA.ATS 5,999.00 4,299.00 300.00 - 55QNED75SRA.ATS 4,999.00 3,699.00 300.00 - LG UHD TV 86UT8050PSB.ATS 11,359.00 8,299.00 400.00 - 75UT8050PSB.ATS 6,499.00 5,199.00 300.00 - 86UR8050PSB.ATS 11,999.00 9,699.00 1,000.00 - 75UR8050PSB.ATS 7,799.00 5,799.00 700.00 - LG Sound Bar S95TR.DMYSLLK 4,699.00 3,699.00 100.00 - S80QY.DMYSLLK 3,099.00 2,799.00 100.00 - S70TY.AMYSLLK 1,899.00 1,599.00 50.00 - S60TR.AMYSLLK 1,599.00 1,399.00 50.00 - SC9S.DMYSLLK 4,599.00 3,999.00 - - S95QR.DMYSLLK 4,599.00 3,999.00 - - S90QY.DMYSLLK 3,499.00 3,099.00 - - S65Q.DMYSLLK 1,599.00 1,399.00 - - S40T.DMYSLLK 1,099.00 799.00 - - QP5.DMYSLLK** 2,799.00 2,299.00 - - SP8A.DMYSLLK 2,199.00 1,999.00 - - SNH5.DMYSLLK 1,499.00 1,169.00 - - SN4.DMYSLLK 999.00 799.00 - -

Home Appliances

Category Model Capacity MSRP (RM) Promo Price (RM) Rebate (RM) Free Gift LG Freezer™ | Objet Collection GC-B414FGQF.ABERLML 324L 4,999.00 4,299.00 200.00 - LG Fridge™ | Objet Collection GC-B411FGPF.AMNRLML 386L 4,999.00 4,299.00 200.00 - GN-B332PMGB.ACMRLML 335L 2,399.00 2,099.00 100.00 - GN-B332PBGB.ABNRLML 335L 2,399.00 2,099.00 100.00 - GN-B332PPGB.ACKRLML 335L 2,399.00 2,099.00 100.00 - LG Top Freezer Fridge GN-B452PQBK.AEPRLML 461L 3,599.00 2,999.00 100.00 - GN-B452PBFK.ABNRLML 461L 3,499.00 2,799.00 100.00 - GN-B452PMFK.ACMRLML 461L 3,499.00 2,799.00 100.00 - GN-B452PPFK.ACKRLML 461L 3,499.00 2,799.00 100.00 - GN-C702HFCM.APYRLML 506L 3,599.00 2,899.00 100.00 - GN-C702HQCM.ABNRLML 506L 3,699.00 2,999.00 100.00 - GN-C602HLCM.APZRLML 478L 3,039.00 2,699.00 100.00 - GN-H602HXHM.ABLRLML 475L 3,129.00 2,799.00 100.00 - GN-C702HLCM.APZRLML 509L 3,229.00 2,899.00 100.00 - GN-C702SGGM.ABMRLML 506L 3,899.00 3,199.00 100.00 - GR-H802HQHM.AMCRLML 592L 4,629.00 3,599.00 100.00 - LG Bottom Freezer™ | Objet Collection GC-B459QG9D.APBRLML 344L 4,799.00 4,199.00 150.00 - LG Side-by-Side Fridge GC-B257JQYL.ADSRLML 655L 5,099.00 3,999.00 100.00 - GC-B257SLVL.APZRLML 655L 5,699.00 4,299.00 100.00 - GC-L257CQEL.AMCRLML 635L 7,199.00 5,099.00 150.00 - GC-M257CGFL.ALWRLML 655L 9,109.00 5,699.00 150.00 - LG Multi Door Fridge GC-B47FFQAB.ATBRLML 470L 4,799.00 3,799.00 100.00 - LG InstaView™ Fridge GC-V257CQFW.AEPRLML 655L 9,199.00 5,999.00 200.00 - GC-Q257CQFL.AMCRLML** 655L 9,599.00 6,799.00 200.00 - GC-X257CSES.ABSRLML 635L 11,499.00 7,599.00 300.00 - GC-X257CQES.AMCRLML 635L 15,999.00 8,799.00 300.00 - GC-V22FFQMB.AEPRLML 431L 6,499.00 5,999.00 200.00 - GC-V24FFCHB.AEVRLML 601L 8,099.00 7,199.00 200.00 - LG InstaView™ Fridge | Objet Collection GR-A24FQSMB.AMERLML 617L 10,399.00 9,199.00 300.00 - LG Top Loader Washing Machine TV2517SV3B.ABMREML 17kg 3,199.00 2,249.00 50.00 - TV2518SV7K.APBREML 18kg 3,399.00 2,499.00 50.00 - TV2520SV7K.APBREML 20kg 3,599.00 2,749.00 100.00 - TV2724SV9K.APBREML 24kg 3,899.00 3,499.00 150.00 - LG Front Loader Washing Machine FV1450S4W.ABWREML 10.5kg 4,039.00 2,699.00 100.00 - FV1412S3B.ABLREML 12kg 4,099.00 3,099.00 100.00 - FV1412S3P.APTREML** 12kg 3,999.00 2,999.00 100.00 - FV1414S3B.ABLREML** 14kg 4,899.00 3,599.00 150.00 - F2515STGW.ABWREML 15kg 5,199.00 3,599.00 200.00 - F2724SVRW.ABWREML 24kg 7,299.00 5,399.00 200.00 - FV1409S4W.ABWREML 9kg 3,709.00 2,299.00 - - T2516VSAJ.APBREML 16.5kg 2,849.00 1,999.00 - - TV2515DV3B.APBREML 15kg 2,799.00 2,099.00 50.00 - T2515VBTB.AMBREML 15kg 2,599.00 1,799.00 - - LG Washer Dryer FV1411H3B.ABLREML** 11/7kg 5,299.00 3,949.00 100.00 - FV1411H3BA.ABLREML 11/7kg 5,399.00 3,999.00 100.00 - FV1413H2BA.ABLREML 13/8kg 5,699.00 4,199.00 150.00 - F2515RTGB.ABLREML 15/8kg 5,799.00 4,399.00 200.00 - F2720RVTV.ASSREML 20/10kg 7,999.00 5,999.00 200.00 - FV1410H3P.APTREML 10/6kg 4,599.00 3,349.00 - - LG WashTower™ WT2116SHB.ABLREML 21/16kg 14,999.00 12,899.00 700.00 - LG WashTower™ | Objet Collection WT1410NHEG.ABGREML 14/10kg 11,999.00 8,899.00 500.00 - LG Dryer RH10VHP2B.BBLREML 10kg 5,399.00 3,999.00 100.00 - RH10VHP2W.BBWREML 10kg 5,199.00 3,899.00 100.00 - RD08NHP5W.ABWPEML 8kg 3,299.00 2,699.00 - - LG Styler S3MFC.ALMQEML 8,499.00 6,399.00 100.00 - LG CordZero | All-in-One Tower A9T-MAX.ECGRLML 210W 4,999.00 4,199.00 100.00 Multi-Surface Power Drive worth RM 399 A9T-CORE.ECBRLML 210W 4,499.00 3,599.00 100.00 Multi-Surface Power Drive worth RM 399 LG CordZero A9K-ULTRA.BBBRLML** 200W 4,199.00 2,799.00 - Multi-Surface Power Drive worth RM 399 A9K-MAX.BIGRLML 200W 3,699.00 2,499.00 - Multi-Surface Power Drive worth RM 399 A9N-LITE.BVWRLML 160W 2,299.00 1,699.00 100.00 - LG ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner S3-Q09JARPA.ATWGSEE 1.0hp 2,649.00 2,549.00 200.00 - S3-Q12JARPA.ATWGSEE 1.5hp 3,249.00 3,089.00 200.00 - S3-Q18KLRPA.ATWGSEE 2.0hp 5,199.00 4,809.00 200.00 - S3-Q24K2RPA.ATWGSEE 2.5hp 5,899.00 5,599.00 200.00 - S3-Q09JATPA.ATWGSEE 1.0hp 2,649.00 2,549.00 200.00 - S3-Q12JATPA.ATWGSEE 1.5hp 3,249.00 3,089.00 200.00 - S3-Q18KLTPA.ATWGSEE 2.0hp 5,199.00 4,809.00 200.00 - S3-Q24K2TPA.ATWGSEE 2.5hp 5,899.00 5,599.00 200.00 - LG DUALCOOL™ Air Conditioner S3-Q09JAPPA.ATWGSEE 1.0hp 2,299.00 2,269.00 150.00 - S3-Q12JAPPA.ATWGSEE 1.5hp 2,799.00 2,639.00 150.00 - S3-Q18KLPPA.ATWGSEE 2.0hp 4,499.00 4,109.00 150.00 - S3-Q24K2PPA.ATWGSEE 2.5hp 5,099.00 4,799.00 150.00 - S3-Q09WAPWL.ATWGSEE 1.0hp 1,649.00 1,599.00 - - S3-Q12JAPWL.ATWGSEE 1.5hp 1,999.00 1,899.00 - - S3-C09HZCAA.DXWASE2 1.0hp 1,449.00 1,199.00 - - S3-C12HZCAA.DXWASE2 1.5hp 1,649.00 1,449.00 - - S3-C18HZCAA.DXWASE2 2.0hp 2,499.00 2,249.00 - - S3-C24HZCAA.DXWASE2 2.5hp 2,999.00 2,749.00 200.00 -

**Exclusive model from participating retailer.

LG PuriCare™ (Outright):

Category Model Outright Price (RM) Free Gift 2 years Self-Service 2 years Regular Visit - LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier | Objet Collection WD518AN.ABGRLML 3,200.00 4,000.00 - WD518AN.ACMRLML 3,200.00 4,000.00 - LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier WD516AN.ANVRLML 3,200.00 4,000.00 - WD516AN.ASLRLML 3,200.00 4,000.00 - WD516AN.AWHRLML 3,200.00 4,000.00 - WD210MN.ABGRLML 2,800.00 3,600.00 - LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier AS10GDWB0.AML 4,300.00 - AS65GDWB0.AML 3,250.00 - AS60GHCG0.AML 1,900.00 - LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture AS20GPKK0.AML 2,500.00 MONTIGO Sense Coffee Cup worth RM74.90

LG PuriCare™ (Rental):

Category Model Normal Rental Price (RM) Discounted Rental Price (RM) Normal Rental Price (RM) Discounted Rental Price (RM) Normal Rental Price (RM) Discounted Rental Price (RM) Normal Rental Price (RM) 7 years Self-Service 7 years Regular Visit 5 years Self-Service 5 years Regular Visit LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier | Objet Collection WD518AN.ABGRLML 60.00 - 80.00 - 90.00 - 110.00 WD518AN.ACMRLML 60.00 - 80.00 - 90.00 - 110.00 LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier WD516AN.ANVRLML 60.00 50.00 80.00 70.00 90.00 80.00 110.00 WD516AN.ASLRLML 60.00 50.00 80.00 70.00 90.00 80.00 110.00 WD516AN.AWHRLML 60.00 50.00 80.00 70.00 90.00 80.00 110.00 WD210MN.ABGRLML 50.00 - 70.00 - 80.00 - 100.00 LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier AS10GDWB0.AML 90.00 85.00 - - 120.00 115.00 - AS65GDWB0.AML 60.00 55.00 - - 90.00 85.00 - AS60GHCG0.AML 40.00 35.00 - - 70.00 65.00 - LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture AS20GPKK0.AML 50.00 45.00 - - 80.00 75.00 -













About LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd

Established in 2000, LG Malaysia is a leading provider of home entertainment and appliances, offering a diverse portfolio of products that cater to various needs including TVs, washers, fridges and more. In 2019, we expanded into the PuriCare sector, introducing state-of-the-art water and air purifiers that quickly gained popularity among Malaysians. Alongside our home products, LG also offers comprehensive business solutions including monitors and information display solutions and more. With over two decades of steadfast presence, our commitment to customer satisfaction has earned us prestigious awards such as the Putra Brand Awards, Aria Brand Awards, and Reader's Digest Trusted Brand Awards - reflecting the trust and loyalty we have garnered from our customers.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 84 trillion in 2023. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ

brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

Media Contacts:

Majorie Loone

S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd

+6016 671 2352

majorie@slpr.com.my

Diana Buxton

S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd

+6017 325 0520

diana@slpr.com.my

Kasvin Kaur

S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd

+6016 676 5626

kasvin@slpr.com.my