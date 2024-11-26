Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SALE-BRATE THE YEAR END WITH LG MALAYSIA!

PRESS_RELEASES 11/26/2024

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

Triobonanza YES 24

Unwrap exclusive deals and upgrade your home with LG's finest products!

Kuala Lumpur, 26 November 2024 – As the New Year fast approaches, it’s the perfect time to embrace the festive spirit! LG Malaysia is back with exciting year-end deals designed to bring warmth and joy to your celebrations. From now until 31 December 2024, enjoy incredible discounts and attractive rebates on LG’s top-rated products.

Upgrade your home with LG’s innovative technology and get rebates of up to RM2,500 in Touch’ n Go eWallet credits on selected LG products! Enjoy an additional rebate of up to RM400 when you mix and match with 2 or more LG products from different categories. Among the highlights are the award-winning LG OLED TV, the LG WashTower™, the LG InstaView™ Refrigerator, the LG CordZero Vacuum Cleaner, the LG ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner and the LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier and Air Purifier.

Looking to improve your home entertainment system? Don’t miss out on the chance to receive a rebate of up to RM700 when you purchase selected LG TVs alongside LG’s immersive soundbars. Adding to the excitement, customers who purchase specific LG products will also receive a complimentary gift, including an extended one-year warranty on LG OLED TVs, a Multi-Surface Power Drive worth RM399 on selected LG CordZero Vacuum Cleaners or a Sense Coffee Cup worth RM74.90 on LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture.

"Through this year-end promotion, we aim to help Malaysians celebrate the season in comfort, surrounded by loved ones, and ready to welcome the New Year," said Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Malaysia.

"At LG Malaysia, our commitment is to create meaningful 'Life's Good' experiences for our customers. We’re excited to spread the joy of togetherness with exclusive offers that make our cutting-edge products more accessible than ever."

Visit your nearest LG authorised retailers to discover year-end offers and start the New Year with LG’s exceptional innovations. To redeem your rebate and free gift, remember to save your invoice and submit it through the official redemption form here https://www.lg.com/my/promotions/lgrewards-yes-triobonanza-2024/ by 31 January 2025.

For more information about LG and its promotions, please visit LG’s official website at https://www.lg.com/my or follow LG’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGMalaysia.

 

# # #

 

Appendix 1: Mix & Match for Extra Rebate

Minimum purchase of two selected LG products in a single receipt with minimum value of RM3,000.

 

Invoice Amount (RM)

Eligible Gift(s)

3,000 – 4,999

RM150 Touch 'n Go eWallet Credit

5,000 – 6,999

RM 250 Touch 'n Go eWallet Credit

7,000 & Above

RM 400 Touch 'n Go eWallet Credit

 

 

Appendix 2: Promotion Products List

 

Home Entertainment

 

Category

Model

MSRP (RM)

Promo Price (RM)

Rebate (RM)

Free Gift

LG OLED TV

OLED83C4PSA.ATS

36,499.00

28,999.00

1,200.00

Extended Warranty (+1 year)

OLED77G4PSA.ATS

36,499.00

27,999.00

1,300.00

Extended Warranty (+1 year)

OLED77C4PSA.ATS

32,599.00

25,999.00

1,300.00

Extended Warranty (+1 year)

OLED65G4PSA.ATS

19,599.00

15,499.00

700.00

Extended Warranty (+1 year)

OLED65C4PSA.ATS

16,999.00

13,299.00

500.00

Extended Warranty (+1 year)

OLED55C4PSA.ATS

10,399.00

7,999.00

-

Extended Warranty (+1 year)

OLED48C4PSA.ATS

6,499.00

4,999.00

-

-

OLED65B4PSA.ATS

12,399.00

9,799.00

-

-

OLED55B4PSA.ATS

9,099.00

7,299.00

-

-

OLED83C3PSA.ATS

35,999.00

25,199.00

1,500.00

Extended Warranty (+1 year)

OLED77G3PSA.ATS

32,999.00

28,999.00

2,000.00

Extended Warranty (+1 year)

OLED77C3PSA.ATS

29,999.00

19,999.00

2,500.00

Extended Warranty (+1 year)

OLED65G3PSA.ATS

17,999.00

15,199.00

1,500.00

Extended Warranty (+1 year)

OLED65C3PSA.ATS

14,999.00

10,499.00

1,000.00

Extended Warranty (+1 year)

OLED65A3PSA.ATS

11,999.00

8,999.00

700.00

-

OLED55C3PSA.ATS

10,999.00

7,499.00

500.00

Extended Warranty (+1 year)

OLED55A3PSA.ATS

8,999.00

6,699.00

400.00

-

LG QNED TV

98QNED89TSA.ATSQ

36,499.00

29,499.00

2,000.00

-

86QNED91TSA.ATS

22,199.00

17,999.00

1,500.00

-

65QNED91TSA.ATS

10,399.00

8,299.00

1,200.00

-

86QNED86TSA.ATS

16,199.00

12,999.00

1,000.00

-

75QNED86TSA.ATS

10,399.00

8,299.00

700.00

-

65QNED86TSA.ATS

7,459.00

5,599.00

700.00

-

55QNED86TSA.ATS

5,869.00

4,399.00

600.00

-

86QNED80TSA.ATS

12,999.00

9,999.00

400.00

-

75QNED80TSA.ATS

9,099.00

6,399.00

400.00

-

65QNED80TSA.ATS

6,099.00

4,499.00

300.00

-

55QNED80TSA.ATS

5,099.00

3,499.00

300.00

-

86QNED86SRA.ATS

20,999.00

15,999.00

1,000.00

-

86QNED81SRA.ATS

15,999.00

12,899.00

1,000.00

-

75QNED81SRA.ATS

12,999.00

8,999.00

1,000.00

-

65QNED81SRA.ATS

8,099.00

5,299.00

700.00

-

55QNED81SRA.ATS

6,299.00

4,299.00

600.00

-

75QNED75SRA.ATS

10,399.00

7,599.00

1,000.00

-

65QNED75SRA.ATS

5,999.00

4,299.00

300.00

-

55QNED75SRA.ATS

4,999.00

3,699.00

300.00

-

LG UHD TV

86UT8050PSB.ATS

11,359.00

8,299.00

400.00

-

75UT8050PSB.ATS

6,499.00

5,199.00

300.00

-

86UR8050PSB.ATS

11,999.00

9,699.00

1,000.00

-

75UR8050PSB.ATS

7,799.00

5,799.00

700.00

-

LG Sound Bar

S95TR.DMYSLLK

4,699.00

3,699.00

100.00

-

S80QY.DMYSLLK

3,099.00

2,799.00

100.00

-

S70TY.AMYSLLK

1,899.00

1,599.00

50.00

-

S60TR.AMYSLLK

1,599.00

1,399.00

50.00

-

SC9S.DMYSLLK

4,599.00

3,999.00

-

-

S95QR.DMYSLLK

4,599.00

3,999.00

-

-

S90QY.DMYSLLK

3,499.00

3,099.00

-

-

S65Q.DMYSLLK

1,599.00

1,399.00

-

-

S40T.DMYSLLK

1,099.00

799.00

-

-

QP5.DMYSLLK**

2,799.00

2,299.00

-

-

SP8A.DMYSLLK

2,199.00

1,999.00

-

-

SNH5.DMYSLLK

1,499.00

1,169.00

-

-

SN4.DMYSLLK

999.00

799.00

-

-

 

Home Appliances

 

 

Category

Model

Capacity

MSRP (RM)

Promo Price (RM)

Rebate (RM)

Free Gift

LG Freezer™ | Objet Collection

GC-B414FGQF.ABERLML

324L

4,999.00

4,299.00

200.00

-

LG Fridge™ | Objet Collection

GC-B411FGPF.AMNRLML

386L

4,999.00

4,299.00

200.00

-

GN-B332PMGB.ACMRLML

335L

2,399.00

2,099.00

100.00

-

GN-B332PBGB.ABNRLML

335L

2,399.00

2,099.00

100.00

-

GN-B332PPGB.ACKRLML

335L

2,399.00

2,099.00

100.00

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LG Top Freezer Fridge

GN-B452PQBK.AEPRLML

461L

3,599.00

2,999.00

100.00

-

GN-B452PBFK.ABNRLML

461L

3,499.00

2,799.00

100.00

-

GN-B452PMFK.ACMRLML

461L

3,499.00

2,799.00

100.00

-

GN-B452PPFK.ACKRLML

461L

3,499.00

2,799.00

100.00

-

GN-C702HFCM.APYRLML

506L

3,599.00

2,899.00

100.00

-

GN-C702HQCM.ABNRLML

506L

3,699.00

2,999.00

100.00

-

GN-C602HLCM.APZRLML

478L

3,039.00

2,699.00

100.00

-

GN-H602HXHM.ABLRLML

475L

3,129.00

2,799.00

100.00

-

GN-C702HLCM.APZRLML

509L

3,229.00

2,899.00

100.00

-

GN-C702SGGM.ABMRLML

506L

3,899.00

3,199.00

100.00

-

GR-H802HQHM.AMCRLML

592L

4,629.00

3,599.00

100.00

-

LG Bottom Freezer™ | Objet Collection

GC-B459QG9D.APBRLML

344L

4,799.00

4,199.00

150.00

-

LG Side-by-Side Fridge

GC-B257JQYL.ADSRLML

655L

5,099.00

3,999.00

100.00

-

GC-B257SLVL.APZRLML

655L

5,699.00

4,299.00

100.00

-

GC-L257CQEL.AMCRLML

635L

7,199.00

5,099.00

150.00

-

GC-M257CGFL.ALWRLML

655L

9,109.00

5,699.00

150.00

-

LG Multi Door Fridge

GC-B47FFQAB.ATBRLML

470L

4,799.00

3,799.00

100.00

-

LG InstaView™ Fridge

GC-V257CQFW.AEPRLML

655L

9,199.00

5,999.00

200.00

-

GC-Q257CQFL.AMCRLML**

655L

9,599.00

6,799.00

200.00

-

GC-X257CSES.ABSRLML

635L

11,499.00

7,599.00

300.00

-

GC-X257CQES.AMCRLML

635L

15,999.00

8,799.00

300.00

-

GC-V22FFQMB.AEPRLML

431L

6,499.00

5,999.00

200.00

-

GC-V24FFCHB.AEVRLML

601L

8,099.00

7,199.00

200.00

-

LG InstaView™ Fridge | Objet Collection

GR-A24FQSMB.AMERLML

617L

10,399.00

9,199.00

300.00

-

LG Top Loader Washing Machine

TV2517SV3B.ABMREML

17kg

3,199.00

2,249.00

50.00

-

TV2518SV7K.APBREML

18kg

3,399.00

2,499.00

50.00

-

TV2520SV7K.APBREML

20kg

3,599.00

2,749.00

100.00

-

TV2724SV9K.APBREML

24kg

3,899.00

3,499.00

150.00

-

LG Front Loader Washing Machine

FV1450S4W.ABWREML

10.5kg

4,039.00

2,699.00

100.00

-

FV1412S3B.ABLREML

12kg

4,099.00

3,099.00

100.00

-

FV1412S3P.APTREML**

12kg

3,999.00

2,999.00

100.00

-

FV1414S3B.ABLREML**

14kg

4,899.00

3,599.00

150.00

-

F2515STGW.ABWREML

15kg

5,199.00

3,599.00

200.00

-

F2724SVRW.ABWREML

24kg

7,299.00

5,399.00

200.00

-

FV1409S4W.ABWREML

9kg

3,709.00

2,299.00

-

-

T2516VSAJ.APBREML

16.5kg

2,849.00

1,999.00

-

-

TV2515DV3B.APBREML

15kg

2,799.00

2,099.00

50.00

-

T2515VBTB.AMBREML

15kg

2,599.00

1,799.00

-

-

LG Washer Dryer

FV1411H3B.ABLREML**

11/7kg

5,299.00

3,949.00

100.00

-

FV1411H3BA.ABLREML

11/7kg

5,399.00

3,999.00

100.00

-

FV1413H2BA.ABLREML

13/8kg

5,699.00

4,199.00

150.00

-

F2515RTGB.ABLREML

15/8kg

5,799.00

4,399.00

200.00

-

F2720RVTV.ASSREML

20/10kg

7,999.00

5,999.00

200.00

-

FV1410H3P.APTREML

10/6kg

4,599.00

3,349.00

-

-

LG WashTower™

WT2116SHB.ABLREML

21/16kg

14,999.00

12,899.00

700.00

-

LG WashTower™ | Objet Collection

WT1410NHEG.ABGREML

14/10kg

11,999.00

8,899.00

500.00

-

LG Dryer

RH10VHP2B.BBLREML

10kg

5,399.00

3,999.00

100.00

-

RH10VHP2W.BBWREML

10kg

5,199.00

3,899.00

100.00

-

RD08NHP5W.ABWPEML

8kg

3,299.00

2,699.00

-

-

LG Styler

S3MFC.ALMQEML

 

8,499.00

6,399.00

100.00

-

LG CordZero | All-in-One Tower

A9T-MAX.ECGRLML

210W

4,999.00

4,199.00

100.00

Multi-Surface Power Drive worth RM 399

A9T-CORE.ECBRLML

210W

4,499.00

3,599.00

100.00

Multi-Surface Power Drive worth RM 399

LG CordZero

A9K-ULTRA.BBBRLML**

200W

4,199.00

2,799.00

-

Multi-Surface Power Drive worth RM 399

A9K-MAX.BIGRLML

200W

3,699.00

2,499.00

-

Multi-Surface Power Drive worth RM 399

A9N-LITE.BVWRLML

160W

2,299.00

1,699.00

100.00

-

LG ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner

S3-Q09JARPA.ATWGSEE

1.0hp

2,649.00

2,549.00

200.00

-

S3-Q12JARPA.ATWGSEE

1.5hp

3,249.00

3,089.00

200.00

-

S3-Q18KLRPA.ATWGSEE

2.0hp

5,199.00

4,809.00

200.00

-

S3-Q24K2RPA.ATWGSEE

2.5hp

5,899.00

5,599.00

200.00

-

S3-Q09JATPA.ATWGSEE

1.0hp

2,649.00

2,549.00

200.00

-

S3-Q12JATPA.ATWGSEE

1.5hp

3,249.00

3,089.00

200.00

-

S3-Q18KLTPA.ATWGSEE

2.0hp

5,199.00

4,809.00

200.00

-

S3-Q24K2TPA.ATWGSEE

2.5hp

5,899.00

5,599.00

200.00

-

LG DUALCOOL™ Air Conditioner

S3-Q09JAPPA.ATWGSEE

1.0hp

2,299.00

2,269.00

150.00

-

S3-Q12JAPPA.ATWGSEE

1.5hp

2,799.00

2,639.00

150.00

-

S3-Q18KLPPA.ATWGSEE

2.0hp

4,499.00

4,109.00

150.00

-

S3-Q24K2PPA.ATWGSEE

2.5hp

5,099.00

4,799.00

150.00

-

S3-Q09WAPWL.ATWGSEE

1.0hp

1,649.00

1,599.00

-

-

S3-Q12JAPWL.ATWGSEE

1.5hp

1,999.00

1,899.00

-

-

S3-C09HZCAA.DXWASE2

1.0hp

1,449.00

1,199.00

-

-

S3-C12HZCAA.DXWASE2

1.5hp

1,649.00

1,449.00

-

-

S3-C18HZCAA.DXWASE2

2.0hp

2,499.00

2,249.00

-

-

S3-C24HZCAA.DXWASE2

2.5hp

2,999.00

2,749.00

200.00

-

 

**Exclusive model from participating retailer.

 

LG PuriCare™ (Outright):

 

Category

Model

Outright Price (RM)

Free Gift

2 years Self-Service

2 years Regular Visit

 

-

LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier | Objet Collection

WD518AN.ABGRLML

3,200.00

4,000.00

 

-

WD518AN.ACMRLML

3,200.00

4,000.00

 

-

LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier

WD516AN.ANVRLML

3,200.00

4,000.00

 

-

WD516AN.ASLRLML

3,200.00

4,000.00

 

-

WD516AN.AWHRLML

3,200.00

4,000.00

 

-

WD210MN.ABGRLML

2,800.00

3,600.00

 

-

LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier

AS10GDWB0.AML

 

 

4,300.00

-

AS65GDWB0.AML

 

 

3,250.00

-

AS60GHCG0.AML

 

 

1,900.00

-

LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture

AS20GPKK0.AML

 

 

2,500.00

MONTIGO Sense Coffee Cup worth RM74.90

 

LG PuriCare™ (Rental):

 

 

Category

Model

Normal Rental Price (RM)

Discounted Rental Price (RM)

Normal Rental Price (RM)

Discounted Rental Price (RM)

Normal Rental Price (RM)

Discounted Rental Price (RM)

Normal Rental Price (RM)

7 years Self-Service

7 years Regular Visit

5 years Self-Service

5 years Regular Visit

LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier | Objet Collection

WD518AN.ABGRLML

60.00

-

80.00

-

90.00

-

110.00

WD518AN.ACMRLML

60.00

-

80.00

-

90.00

-

110.00

LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier

WD516AN.ANVRLML

60.00

50.00

80.00

70.00

90.00

80.00

110.00

WD516AN.ASLRLML

60.00

50.00

80.00

70.00

90.00

80.00

110.00

WD516AN.AWHRLML

60.00

50.00

80.00

70.00

90.00

80.00

110.00

WD210MN.ABGRLML

50.00

-

70.00

-

80.00

-

100.00

LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier

AS10GDWB0.AML

90.00

85.00

-

-

120.00

115.00

-

AS65GDWB0.AML

60.00

55.00

-

-

90.00

85.00

-

AS60GHCG0.AML

40.00

35.00

-

-

70.00

65.00

-

LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture

AS20GPKK0.AML

50.00

45.00

-

-

80.00

75.00

-






About LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd

Established in 2000, LG Malaysia is a leading provider of home entertainment and appliances, offering a diverse portfolio of products that cater to various needs including TVs, washers, fridges and more. In 2019, we expanded into the PuriCare sector, introducing state-of-the-art water and air purifiers that quickly gained popularity among Malaysians. Alongside our home products, LG also offers comprehensive business solutions including monitors and information display solutions and more. With over two decades of steadfast presence, our commitment to customer satisfaction has earned us prestigious awards such as the Putra Brand Awards, Aria Brand Awards, and Reader's Digest Trusted Brand Awards - reflecting the trust and loyalty we have garnered from our customers.

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 84 trillion in 2023. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ

brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

 

 

Media Contacts:

 

Majorie Loone

S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd
+6016 671 2352
majorie@slpr.com.my

 

Diana Buxton

S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd
+6017 325 0520
diana@slpr.com.my

 

Kasvin Kaur

S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd
+6016 676 5626
kasvin@slpr.com.my