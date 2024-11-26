We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SALE-BRATE THE YEAR END WITH LG MALAYSIA!
Unwrap exclusive deals and upgrade your home with LG's finest products!
Kuala Lumpur, 26 November 2024 – As the New Year fast approaches, it’s the perfect time to embrace the festive spirit! LG Malaysia is back with exciting year-end deals designed to bring warmth and joy to your celebrations. From now until 31 December 2024, enjoy incredible discounts and attractive rebates on LG’s top-rated products.
Upgrade your home with LG’s innovative technology and get rebates of up to RM2,500 in Touch’ n Go eWallet credits on selected LG products! Enjoy an additional rebate of up to RM400 when you mix and match with 2 or more LG products from different categories. Among the highlights are the award-winning LG OLED TV, the LG WashTower™, the LG InstaView™ Refrigerator, the LG CordZero Vacuum Cleaner, the LG ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner and the LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier and Air Purifier.
Looking to improve your home entertainment system? Don’t miss out on the chance to receive a rebate of up to RM700 when you purchase selected LG TVs alongside LG’s immersive soundbars. Adding to the excitement, customers who purchase specific LG products will also receive a complimentary gift, including an extended one-year warranty on LG OLED TVs, a Multi-Surface Power Drive worth RM399 on selected LG CordZero Vacuum Cleaners or a Sense Coffee Cup worth RM74.90 on LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture.
"Through this year-end promotion, we aim to help Malaysians celebrate the season in comfort, surrounded by loved ones, and ready to welcome the New Year," said Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Malaysia.
"At LG Malaysia, our commitment is to create meaningful 'Life's Good' experiences for our customers. We’re excited to spread the joy of togetherness with exclusive offers that make our cutting-edge products more accessible than ever."
Visit your nearest LG authorised retailers to discover year-end offers and start the New Year with LG’s exceptional innovations. To redeem your rebate and free gift, remember to save your invoice and submit it through the official redemption form here https://www.lg.com/my/promotions/lgrewards-yes-triobonanza-2024/ by 31 January 2025.
For more information about LG and its promotions, please visit LG’s official website at https://www.lg.com/my or follow LG’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGMalaysia.
# # #
Appendix 1: Mix & Match for Extra Rebate
Minimum purchase of two selected LG products in a single receipt with minimum value of RM3,000.
Invoice Amount (RM)
Eligible Gift(s)
3,000 – 4,999
RM150 Touch 'n Go eWallet Credit
5,000 – 6,999
RM 250 Touch 'n Go eWallet Credit
7,000 & Above
RM 400 Touch 'n Go eWallet Credit
Appendix 2: Promotion Products List
Home Entertainment
Category
Model
MSRP (RM)
Promo Price (RM)
Rebate (RM)
Free Gift
LG OLED TV
OLED83C4PSA.ATS
36,499.00
28,999.00
1,200.00
Extended Warranty (+1 year)
OLED77G4PSA.ATS
36,499.00
27,999.00
1,300.00
Extended Warranty (+1 year)
OLED77C4PSA.ATS
32,599.00
25,999.00
1,300.00
Extended Warranty (+1 year)
OLED65G4PSA.ATS
19,599.00
15,499.00
700.00
Extended Warranty (+1 year)
OLED65C4PSA.ATS
16,999.00
13,299.00
500.00
Extended Warranty (+1 year)
OLED55C4PSA.ATS
10,399.00
7,999.00
-
Extended Warranty (+1 year)
OLED48C4PSA.ATS
6,499.00
4,999.00
-
-
OLED65B4PSA.ATS
12,399.00
9,799.00
-
-
OLED55B4PSA.ATS
9,099.00
7,299.00
-
-
OLED83C3PSA.ATS
35,999.00
25,199.00
1,500.00
Extended Warranty (+1 year)
OLED77G3PSA.ATS
32,999.00
28,999.00
2,000.00
Extended Warranty (+1 year)
OLED77C3PSA.ATS
29,999.00
19,999.00
2,500.00
Extended Warranty (+1 year)
OLED65G3PSA.ATS
17,999.00
15,199.00
1,500.00
Extended Warranty (+1 year)
OLED65C3PSA.ATS
14,999.00
10,499.00
1,000.00
Extended Warranty (+1 year)
OLED65A3PSA.ATS
11,999.00
8,999.00
700.00
-
OLED55C3PSA.ATS
10,999.00
7,499.00
500.00
Extended Warranty (+1 year)
OLED55A3PSA.ATS
8,999.00
6,699.00
400.00
-
LG QNED TV
98QNED89TSA.ATSQ
36,499.00
29,499.00
2,000.00
-
86QNED91TSA.ATS
22,199.00
17,999.00
1,500.00
-
65QNED91TSA.ATS
10,399.00
8,299.00
1,200.00
-
86QNED86TSA.ATS
16,199.00
12,999.00
1,000.00
-
75QNED86TSA.ATS
10,399.00
8,299.00
700.00
-
65QNED86TSA.ATS
7,459.00
5,599.00
700.00
-
55QNED86TSA.ATS
5,869.00
4,399.00
600.00
-
86QNED80TSA.ATS
12,999.00
9,999.00
400.00
-
75QNED80TSA.ATS
9,099.00
6,399.00
400.00
-
65QNED80TSA.ATS
6,099.00
4,499.00
300.00
-
55QNED80TSA.ATS
5,099.00
3,499.00
300.00
-
86QNED86SRA.ATS
20,999.00
15,999.00
1,000.00
-
86QNED81SRA.ATS
15,999.00
12,899.00
1,000.00
-
75QNED81SRA.ATS
12,999.00
8,999.00
1,000.00
-
65QNED81SRA.ATS
8,099.00
5,299.00
700.00
-
55QNED81SRA.ATS
6,299.00
4,299.00
600.00
-
75QNED75SRA.ATS
10,399.00
7,599.00
1,000.00
-
65QNED75SRA.ATS
5,999.00
4,299.00
300.00
-
55QNED75SRA.ATS
4,999.00
3,699.00
300.00
-
LG UHD TV
86UT8050PSB.ATS
11,359.00
8,299.00
400.00
-
75UT8050PSB.ATS
6,499.00
5,199.00
300.00
-
86UR8050PSB.ATS
11,999.00
9,699.00
1,000.00
-
75UR8050PSB.ATS
7,799.00
5,799.00
700.00
-
LG Sound Bar
S95TR.DMYSLLK
4,699.00
3,699.00
100.00
-
S80QY.DMYSLLK
3,099.00
2,799.00
100.00
-
S70TY.AMYSLLK
1,899.00
1,599.00
50.00
-
S60TR.AMYSLLK
1,599.00
1,399.00
50.00
-
SC9S.DMYSLLK
4,599.00
3,999.00
-
-
S95QR.DMYSLLK
4,599.00
3,999.00
-
-
S90QY.DMYSLLK
3,499.00
3,099.00
-
-
S65Q.DMYSLLK
1,599.00
1,399.00
-
-
S40T.DMYSLLK
1,099.00
799.00
-
-
QP5.DMYSLLK**
2,799.00
2,299.00
-
-
SP8A.DMYSLLK
2,199.00
1,999.00
-
-
SNH5.DMYSLLK
1,499.00
1,169.00
-
-
SN4.DMYSLLK
999.00
799.00
-
-
Home Appliances
Category
Model
Capacity
MSRP (RM)
Promo Price (RM)
Rebate (RM)
Free Gift
LG Freezer™ | Objet Collection
GC-B414FGQF.ABERLML
324L
4,999.00
4,299.00
200.00
-
LG Fridge™ | Objet Collection
GC-B411FGPF.AMNRLML
386L
4,999.00
4,299.00
200.00
-
GN-B332PMGB.ACMRLML
335L
2,399.00
2,099.00
100.00
-
GN-B332PBGB.ABNRLML
335L
2,399.00
2,099.00
100.00
-
GN-B332PPGB.ACKRLML
335L
2,399.00
2,099.00
100.00
-
LG Top Freezer Fridge
GN-B452PQBK.AEPRLML
461L
3,599.00
2,999.00
100.00
-
GN-B452PBFK.ABNRLML
461L
3,499.00
2,799.00
100.00
-
GN-B452PMFK.ACMRLML
461L
3,499.00
2,799.00
100.00
-
GN-B452PPFK.ACKRLML
461L
3,499.00
2,799.00
100.00
-
GN-C702HFCM.APYRLML
506L
3,599.00
2,899.00
100.00
-
GN-C702HQCM.ABNRLML
506L
3,699.00
2,999.00
100.00
-
GN-C602HLCM.APZRLML
478L
3,039.00
2,699.00
100.00
-
GN-H602HXHM.ABLRLML
475L
3,129.00
2,799.00
100.00
-
GN-C702HLCM.APZRLML
509L
3,229.00
2,899.00
100.00
-
GN-C702SGGM.ABMRLML
506L
3,899.00
3,199.00
100.00
-
GR-H802HQHM.AMCRLML
592L
4,629.00
3,599.00
100.00
-
LG Bottom Freezer™ | Objet Collection
GC-B459QG9D.APBRLML
344L
4,799.00
4,199.00
150.00
-
LG Side-by-Side Fridge
GC-B257JQYL.ADSRLML
655L
5,099.00
3,999.00
100.00
-
GC-B257SLVL.APZRLML
655L
5,699.00
4,299.00
100.00
-
GC-L257CQEL.AMCRLML
635L
7,199.00
5,099.00
150.00
-
GC-M257CGFL.ALWRLML
655L
9,109.00
5,699.00
150.00
-
LG Multi Door Fridge
GC-B47FFQAB.ATBRLML
470L
4,799.00
3,799.00
100.00
-
LG InstaView™ Fridge
GC-V257CQFW.AEPRLML
655L
9,199.00
5,999.00
200.00
-
GC-Q257CQFL.AMCRLML**
655L
9,599.00
6,799.00
200.00
-
GC-X257CSES.ABSRLML
635L
11,499.00
7,599.00
300.00
-
GC-X257CQES.AMCRLML
635L
15,999.00
8,799.00
300.00
-
GC-V22FFQMB.AEPRLML
431L
6,499.00
5,999.00
200.00
-
GC-V24FFCHB.AEVRLML
601L
8,099.00
7,199.00
200.00
-
LG InstaView™ Fridge | Objet Collection
GR-A24FQSMB.AMERLML
617L
10,399.00
9,199.00
300.00
-
LG Top Loader Washing Machine
TV2517SV3B.ABMREML
17kg
3,199.00
2,249.00
50.00
-
TV2518SV7K.APBREML
18kg
3,399.00
2,499.00
50.00
-
TV2520SV7K.APBREML
20kg
3,599.00
2,749.00
100.00
-
TV2724SV9K.APBREML
24kg
3,899.00
3,499.00
150.00
-
LG Front Loader Washing Machine
FV1450S4W.ABWREML
10.5kg
4,039.00
2,699.00
100.00
-
FV1412S3B.ABLREML
12kg
4,099.00
3,099.00
100.00
-
FV1412S3P.APTREML**
12kg
3,999.00
2,999.00
100.00
-
FV1414S3B.ABLREML**
14kg
4,899.00
3,599.00
150.00
-
F2515STGW.ABWREML
15kg
5,199.00
3,599.00
200.00
-
F2724SVRW.ABWREML
24kg
7,299.00
5,399.00
200.00
-
FV1409S4W.ABWREML
9kg
3,709.00
2,299.00
-
-
T2516VSAJ.APBREML
16.5kg
2,849.00
1,999.00
-
-
TV2515DV3B.APBREML
15kg
2,799.00
2,099.00
50.00
-
T2515VBTB.AMBREML
15kg
2,599.00
1,799.00
-
-
LG Washer Dryer
FV1411H3B.ABLREML**
11/7kg
5,299.00
3,949.00
100.00
-
FV1411H3BA.ABLREML
11/7kg
5,399.00
3,999.00
100.00
-
FV1413H2BA.ABLREML
13/8kg
5,699.00
4,199.00
150.00
-
F2515RTGB.ABLREML
15/8kg
5,799.00
4,399.00
200.00
-
F2720RVTV.ASSREML
20/10kg
7,999.00
5,999.00
200.00
-
FV1410H3P.APTREML
10/6kg
4,599.00
3,349.00
-
-
LG WashTower™
WT2116SHB.ABLREML
21/16kg
14,999.00
12,899.00
700.00
-
LG WashTower™ | Objet Collection
WT1410NHEG.ABGREML
14/10kg
11,999.00
8,899.00
500.00
-
LG Dryer
RH10VHP2B.BBLREML
10kg
5,399.00
3,999.00
100.00
-
RH10VHP2W.BBWREML
10kg
5,199.00
3,899.00
100.00
-
RD08NHP5W.ABWPEML
8kg
3,299.00
2,699.00
-
-
LG Styler
S3MFC.ALMQEML
8,499.00
6,399.00
100.00
-
LG CordZero | All-in-One Tower
A9T-MAX.ECGRLML
210W
4,999.00
4,199.00
100.00
Multi-Surface Power Drive worth RM 399
A9T-CORE.ECBRLML
210W
4,499.00
3,599.00
100.00
Multi-Surface Power Drive worth RM 399
LG CordZero
A9K-ULTRA.BBBRLML**
200W
4,199.00
2,799.00
-
Multi-Surface Power Drive worth RM 399
A9K-MAX.BIGRLML
200W
3,699.00
2,499.00
-
Multi-Surface Power Drive worth RM 399
A9N-LITE.BVWRLML
160W
2,299.00
1,699.00
100.00
-
LG ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner
S3-Q09JARPA.ATWGSEE
1.0hp
2,649.00
2,549.00
200.00
-
S3-Q12JARPA.ATWGSEE
1.5hp
3,249.00
3,089.00
200.00
-
S3-Q18KLRPA.ATWGSEE
2.0hp
5,199.00
4,809.00
200.00
-
S3-Q24K2RPA.ATWGSEE
2.5hp
5,899.00
5,599.00
200.00
-
S3-Q09JATPA.ATWGSEE
1.0hp
2,649.00
2,549.00
200.00
-
S3-Q12JATPA.ATWGSEE
1.5hp
3,249.00
3,089.00
200.00
-
S3-Q18KLTPA.ATWGSEE
2.0hp
5,199.00
4,809.00
200.00
-
S3-Q24K2TPA.ATWGSEE
2.5hp
5,899.00
5,599.00
200.00
-
LG DUALCOOL™ Air Conditioner
S3-Q09JAPPA.ATWGSEE
1.0hp
2,299.00
2,269.00
150.00
-
S3-Q12JAPPA.ATWGSEE
1.5hp
2,799.00
2,639.00
150.00
-
S3-Q18KLPPA.ATWGSEE
2.0hp
4,499.00
4,109.00
150.00
-
S3-Q24K2PPA.ATWGSEE
2.5hp
5,099.00
4,799.00
150.00
-
S3-Q09WAPWL.ATWGSEE
1.0hp
1,649.00
1,599.00
-
-
S3-Q12JAPWL.ATWGSEE
1.5hp
1,999.00
1,899.00
-
-
S3-C09HZCAA.DXWASE2
1.0hp
1,449.00
1,199.00
-
-
S3-C12HZCAA.DXWASE2
1.5hp
1,649.00
1,449.00
-
-
S3-C18HZCAA.DXWASE2
2.0hp
2,499.00
2,249.00
-
-
S3-C24HZCAA.DXWASE2
2.5hp
2,999.00
2,749.00
200.00
-
**Exclusive model from participating retailer.
LG PuriCare™ (Outright):
Category
Model
Outright Price (RM)
Free Gift
2 years Self-Service
2 years Regular Visit
-
LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier | Objet Collection
WD518AN.ABGRLML
3,200.00
4,000.00
-
WD518AN.ACMRLML
3,200.00
4,000.00
-
LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier
WD516AN.ANVRLML
3,200.00
4,000.00
-
WD516AN.ASLRLML
3,200.00
4,000.00
-
WD516AN.AWHRLML
3,200.00
4,000.00
-
WD210MN.ABGRLML
2,800.00
3,600.00
-
LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier
AS10GDWB0.AML
4,300.00
-
AS65GDWB0.AML
3,250.00
-
AS60GHCG0.AML
1,900.00
-
LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture
AS20GPKK0.AML
2,500.00
MONTIGO Sense Coffee Cup worth RM74.90
LG PuriCare™ (Rental):
Category
Model
Normal Rental Price (RM)
Discounted Rental Price (RM)
Normal Rental Price (RM)
Discounted Rental Price (RM)
Normal Rental Price (RM)
Discounted Rental Price (RM)
Normal Rental Price (RM)
7 years Self-Service
7 years Regular Visit
5 years Self-Service
5 years Regular Visit
LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier | Objet Collection
WD518AN.ABGRLML
60.00
-
80.00
-
90.00
-
110.00
WD518AN.ACMRLML
60.00
-
80.00
-
90.00
-
110.00
LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier
WD516AN.ANVRLML
60.00
50.00
80.00
70.00
90.00
80.00
110.00
WD516AN.ASLRLML
60.00
50.00
80.00
70.00
90.00
80.00
110.00
WD516AN.AWHRLML
60.00
50.00
80.00
70.00
90.00
80.00
110.00
WD210MN.ABGRLML
50.00
-
70.00
-
80.00
-
100.00
LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier
AS10GDWB0.AML
90.00
85.00
-
-
120.00
115.00
-
AS65GDWB0.AML
60.00
55.00
-
-
90.00
85.00
-
AS60GHCG0.AML
40.00
35.00
-
-
70.00
65.00
-
LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture
AS20GPKK0.AML
50.00
45.00
-
-
80.00
75.00
-
About LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd
Established in 2000, LG Malaysia is a leading provider of home entertainment and appliances, offering a diverse portfolio of products that cater to various needs including TVs, washers, fridges and more. In 2019, we expanded into the PuriCare sector, introducing state-of-the-art water and air purifiers that quickly gained popularity among Malaysians. Alongside our home products, LG also offers comprehensive business solutions including monitors and information display solutions and more. With over two decades of steadfast presence, our commitment to customer satisfaction has earned us prestigious awards such as the Putra Brand Awards, Aria Brand Awards, and Reader's Digest Trusted Brand Awards - reflecting the trust and loyalty we have garnered from our customers.
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 84 trillion in 2023. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ
brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.
Media Contacts:
Majorie Loone
S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd
+6016 671 2352
majorie@slpr.com.my
Diana Buxton
S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd
+6017 325 0520
diana@slpr.com.my
Kasvin Kaur
S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd
+6016 676 5626
kasvin@slpr.com.my
