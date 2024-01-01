UU761H Series

About Cookies on This Site

Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution
Pro:Centric Smart Application Platform

Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution

Pro:Centric SMART is optimized for customizing hospitality services for hotel brands and guests through an IP & RF infrastructure. With its high picture quality, sophisticated design and advanced connectivity functions, it upscales in-room entertainment and increases convenience through implementation of high-end technology

* Customized UI may be little different.

Pro:Centric Server Application
Pro:Centric Smart Application Platform

Pro:Centric Server Application

You can now differentiate your hotel with our
customizable templates and pages which can be specialized for your property. Pro:Centric provides you a solution that is easily customizable for your business.
Pro:Centric Direct Solution
Pro:Centric Smart Application Platform

Pro:Centric Direct Solution

Pro:Centric Direct is a hotel content management system that supports simple editing tools and provides various solutions such as 1-click service and IP-network-based remote management. With the solution, users enable to design UI easily and provide customized service while managing TV efficiently

* Actual UI may be little different

Multi Languages
Pro:Centric Smart Application Platform

Multi Languages

39 languages including Hebrew, Arabic and Farsi, and language alignment are supported, making your guests' stay a more comfortable one.
Basic & Easy Templates
Pro:Centric V Hotel Management Solution

Basic & Easy Templates

Pro:Centric Application (PCA) provides one Basic & Easy Template. making a total of three templates, that customers can select according to their preference.
Customizable Template & Page
Pro:Centric V Hotel Management Solution

Customizable Template & Page

Choose an alternative look & feel template based on your preference, and edit multiple sections with 40 pages of billboards by yourself with the web based tool. (Max 15pages / section Available)
Multi Channel Spooling
Pro:Centric V Hotel Management Solution

Multi Channel Spooling

Operation of up to 8 hotel channels (22 sub-channels) can offer various information and added services.
New Quick Menu (2.0)
Value Added Features

New Quick Menu (2.0)

You can enjoy LG's simple home menu solution. It provides editable welcome message, date/time and other frequently used menus in the form of bar. These can be all set with a remote control or USB, and guests are able to easily access the menus they want improving satisfaction of their stay
Voice Recognition
Value Added Features

Voice Recognition

New Voice Recognition feature enables guest to easily control LG TV. This Smart Interaction may be manipulated by TV native control and Server based control.

* TV native Control
* Server Based control
* Magic Motion Remote is required(sold separately)

Perfect picture quality and color
Value Added Features

Perfect picture quality and color

Enjoy Full HD content in 4K ULTRA HD quality by 4K Upscaler. The 4K Upscale automatically upgrades Full HD content to ULTRA HD through several steps of the upscaling processes. And also this LG TV can deliver intense highlights, vivid colors and deep black on the screen by HDR10.
Smart TV by LG WebOS 4.0
Value Added Features

Smart TV by LG WebOS 4.0

This is LG Smart TV with WebOS 4.0. Explore the latest LG Smart TV features, and discover TVs that deliver innovative technology, remarkable clarity, and true-to-life colors.

* Actual In-sereen image may be little different.

Smart Clock
Value Added Features

Smart Clock

This Visualized app-based clock provides information on current local time and times from around the world in smart way.
Facility Virtual View
Value Added Features

Facility Virtual View

Guests may see the Hotel facility or room they stay through 360 VR or Panorama view contents.

* All pictures shown below are for illustration purpose only
(for a better understanding). Actual device and screen may differ.

SmartShare
Hospitality Features

SmartShare

SmartShare allows users to share content more easily and quickly. It also searches for the content they want in order to share it more easily and accurately, there by simplifying the process of sharing between various devices.
ScreenShare
Hospitality Features

ScreenShare

Connect a smartphone or a laptop PC to TV via a Wi-Fi Direct connection. The TV will display the device's screen, and users can share their content and memories together.
Bluetooth Sound Sync
Hospitality Features

Bluetooth Sound Sync

Bluetooth Sound Sync enables users to listen to music on a mobile device through TV speakers via Bluetooth connection.

* Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync : Android (above v4.4 KitKat)
/iOS based Mobile Device

SoftAP
Hospitality Features

SoftAP

SoftAP means Software enabled Access Point. This “Virtual” Wi-Fi feature executes by software working on the device to create a wireless hotspot.

* Soft AP should be set in installation menu after TV is on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

EzManger
Hospitality Features

EzManger

EzManager provides convenient installation function that helps to set up Pro:Centric TV settings automatically without extra effort of configuration. Auto-installation requires 1~3 minutes while manual installation requires 3~5 minutes.
TV Link Interactive
Hospitality Features

TV Link Interactive

LG Protocal through RS-232 allows communication between TV and SI interface box, eventually giving smart service and more contents to Hotel guests.
Instant On
Hospitality Features

Instant On

The high speed loading system enables users to enjoy content immediately after turning on the TV.
External Speaker Out
Hospitality Features

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience by adding an additional speaker. Guests listen to and control the TV audio from anywhere in the business areas, including restrooms.
Commercial Swivel Stand
Hospitality Features

Commercial Swivel Stand

Expand the rage of comfort for the guests with a commercial grade stand by allowing them to watch a TV from any angle.
Multi IR
Hospitality Features

Multi IR

Multi IR function eliminates the remote control signal interference between TVs in multiple dwelling beds. This system will work using the same LG TV model.
External Clock
Hospitality Features

External Clock

Easily attach an external clock to your hospitality TV. Guests can quickly check the time just by looking at the TV, and all it needs is an RGB interface connection.
Pro:Idiom
Hospitality Features

Pro:Idiom

Prevent any illegal copying of content by the widely used DRM (Digital Right Management).
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Backlight Type

    LED (Edge)

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    400

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    • (PAL/SECAM)

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C (Varied by countries)

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

  • Aspect Ratio

    • 6 modes (TBD)
    (16:9, Original, Full wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)

AUDIO

  • Audio output

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

  • Sound Mode

    • 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
    • 6 modes (India, Australia, Newzeland, Srilanka) (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Cricket, Music, Game)

  • Clear Voice

    • (Clear VoiceⅢ)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Solution Type

    Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct), Quick Menu 2.0

  • Data Streaming (IP &RF)

  • RF

    • (1 Tuner)

  • HCAP (SDK)

    GEM / Flash / HTML5

  • Pro:Centric Application

    PCA 3.8 (TBD)

FEATURE

  • Hospitality

    Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant ON, External Power, V-Lan Tag, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, External Clock Compatibility, Clock (World Clock / Alarm), 360 Viewer, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Teletext / Auto Teletext (Australia 16:9 only)

JACK INTERFACE

  • Set Side

    HDMI In, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot

  • Set Rear

    RF In, AV In, Component In (Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI / HDCP Input, RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, Clock Interface (RJ12), External Speaker Out

DIMENSION (UNIT: MM)

  • Vesa

    300 x 300

  • W x H x D / weight (with stand)

    1,456 x 916 x 318.5 / 26.2kg

  • W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

    1,456 x 844 x 37.2 / 24.5kg

  • W x H x D / weight (Packing)

    1,600 x 1,035 x 190 / 33.6kg

POWER (UNIT : WATTS)

  • Voltage, Hz

    100~240V, 50 / 60 Hz

  • Max

    185

  • Typical

    167

  • Energy saving (Min / Med / Max)

    114 / 82 / 52

  • Stand-by

    0.5W↓

GENERAL

  • Region

    ASIA

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.