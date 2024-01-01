UU761H Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* Customized UI may be little different.
* Actual UI may be little different
* TV native Control
* Server Based control
* Magic Motion Remote is required(sold separately)
* Actual In-sereen image may be little different.
* All pictures shown below are for illustration purpose only
(for a better understanding). Actual device and screen may differ.
* Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync : Android (above v4.4 KitKat)
/iOS based Mobile Device
* Soft AP should be set in installation menu after TV is on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Backlight Type
LED (Edge)
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
400
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
• (PAL/SECAM)
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C (Varied by countries)
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
•
-
Aspect Ratio
• 6 modes (TBD)
(16:9, Original, Full wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)
AUDIO
-
Audio output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
• 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
• 6 modes (India, Australia, Newzeland, Srilanka) (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Cricket, Music, Game)
-
Clear Voice
• (Clear VoiceⅢ)
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Solution Type
Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct), Quick Menu 2.0
-
Data Streaming (IP &RF)
•
-
RF
• (1 Tuner)
-
HCAP (SDK)
GEM / Flash / HTML5
-
Pro:Centric Application
PCA 3.8 (TBD)
FEATURE
-
Hospitality
Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant ON, External Power, V-Lan Tag, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, External Clock Compatibility, Clock (World Clock / Alarm), 360 Viewer, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Teletext / Auto Teletext (Australia 16:9 only)
JACK INTERFACE
-
Set Side
HDMI In, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot
-
Set Rear
RF In, AV In, Component In (Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI / HDCP Input, RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, Clock Interface (RJ12), External Speaker Out
DIMENSION (UNIT: MM)
-
Vesa
300 x 300
-
W x H x D / weight (with stand)
1,456 x 916 x 318.5 / 26.2kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
1,456 x 844 x 37.2 / 24.5kg
-
W x H x D / weight (Packing)
1,600 x 1,035 x 190 / 33.6kg
POWER (UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
100~240V, 50 / 60 Hz
-
Max
185
-
Typical
167
-
Energy saving (Min / Med / Max)
114 / 82 / 52
-
Stand-by
0.5W↓
GENERAL
-
Region
ASIA
-
