UT640S Series

Real-Time Remote Monitoring
Power & Network with One Line
All Spec
INFO
-
Category
Smart TV Signage
DESIGN
-
Tool Name
UK65
-
Stand Type
2 Pole
-
Front Color
Dark Meteo Titan
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
86
-
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350 nit
VIDEO
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YES
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
20W
-
LG Sound Sync
YES
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
YES
STANDARD
-
Safety
CB, CU TR
-
EMC
CE
SMART FUNCTION
-
webOS version
webOS 4.5
-
Web Browser
YES
-
Bluetooth
YES
-
Soft AP
YES
-
Screen Share
YES
-
DIAL
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
YES
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
USB Cloning
YES
-
WOL
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
Diagnostics
YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
IR Out
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
YES
-
Insert Image
YES
-
One Channel Map
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
-
Energy Saving mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
Crestron Certi. Compatibility
YES
-
DPM (Digital Power Management)
YES
-
Time scheduler
YES
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
YES
-
NTP sync timer
YES
-
BEACON
YES
-
Embedded CM (Contents Manager)
YES
-
Embedded GM (Group Manager)
YES
SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY
-
Control / Control Plus
YES
-
CMS(Premium)
YES
-
Simple Editor
YES
CONNECTIVITIES
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
USB (Ver.)
YES (1ea / 2.0)
-
RF In
YES (1ea)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
-
CI Slot
YES
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
YES (Ethernet)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (D-Sub 9pin)
-
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
YES
MECHANICAL
-
VESA Compatible
600 x 400 mm
-
Kensington Lock
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1943 x 1188 x 345 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1943 x 1118 x 93.3 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
2116 x 1261 x 285 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
23.9/23.9/23.9/23.4 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
21.9/21.9/21.9/21.9 mm
-
Weight with Stand
45.0 kg
-
Weight without Stand
44.2 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
59.0 kg
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Consumption(Max)
327.1W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
301.0W
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote type
S-Con
-
Power Cable
YES (1.5M, Angle Type)
-
