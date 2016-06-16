UT660H Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* Customized UI may be little different.
* Actual UIl may slightly differ when implemented.
* When PCS400R and PCD 2.0 are used, PCD feature is available, even in RF infrastructure. However, to provide interactive services in an RF infrastructure, Wi-Fi is required (RF+Wireless Infrastructure).
* Actual In-screen image may slightly differ
* TV native Controlo
* Server Based control
* Magic Motion Remote is required (sold separately)
* SoftAP should be set in installation menu after TV is on
*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
* Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 Kitkat) / iOS based mobile device
*AUX LAN (LAN out) ID: Set a VLAN ID to be assigned to external devices connected to the LAN out port. (An AUX LAN is used for assigning a VLAN ID.)
* VLAN ID: Create a separate Virtual LAN group with IDs (tagging).
All Spec
INFO
-
Category
Pro:Centric Smart
DESIGN
-
Tool Name
UK63
-
Stand Type
2 Pole
-
Front Color
Ceramic Black
VIDEO
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YES
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
-
LG Sound Sync
YES
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
49
-
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400 nit
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
SECAM / PAL
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
YES
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Pro:Centric Smart
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
YES
-
Pro:Centric Direct
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
YES
SMART FUNCTION
-
webOS version
webOS 4.5
-
Web Browser
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
YES (Ready)
-
Wi-Fi
YES
-
Bluetooth
YES
-
Soft AP
YES
-
Screen Share
YES
-
DIAL
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
YES
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
YES
-
IoT
YES
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
EzManager
YES
-
USB Cloning
YES
-
Wake on RF
YES
-
WOL
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
Diagnostics
YES (IP Remote)
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
IR Out
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
-
Welcome Video
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
YES
-
Insert Image
YES
-
One Channel Map
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
Instant ON
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
YES
-
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
-
External Power Out
YES
-
Conformal Coating
YES
-
Energy Saving mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
YES
-
NTP sync timer
YES
-
BEACON
YES
MECHANICAL
-
VESA Compatible
300 x 300 mm
-
Kensington Lock
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1110 x 709 x 231 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1193 x 770 x 158 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1110 x 650 x 81.1 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
18.1/18.1/18.1/22.8 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
13.4 kg
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
16.6/16.6/16.6/21.3 mm
-
Weight with Stand
11.3 kg
-
Weight without Stand
11.1 kg
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
122W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
95W
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
STANDARD
-
Safety
CB
-
EMC
CE
-
Others
N/A
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote type
S-Con / MMR (Option)
-
Power Cable
YES (1.5M / Angle Type)
STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))
-
ErP Class
N/A
-
On Power Consumption
N/A
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
N/A
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
N/A
STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))
-
SDR Grade
N/A
-
SDR On mode
N/A
-
HDR Grade
N/A
-
HDR On mode
N/A
CONNECTIVITIES
-
HDMI In
YES (2ea)
-
USB (Ver.)
YES (2ea / 2.0)
-
RF In
YES (1ea)
-
AV In
YES
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)
YES
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
-
Headphone Out
YES
-
CI Slot
YES (CI+ 1.4)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (D-Sub 9pin)
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.