UT761H Series

* Customized Ul may be little different.
* Actual UI may be litter different
* Actual images(In-screen of TV) available may differ from the above simulated ones
* SoftAP should be set in installation menu after TV is on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
* We provide two protocol for Sl solution (HTNG-CEC and TVLink)
* Except 65"
*Only available for LG TV models
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Inch
55"
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Backlight Unit Type
Edge
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
400nit
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
Yes (DVB -T2 / C)
VIDEO
-
HDR (10 Pro / HLG)
Yes / Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Yes
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Solution Type
Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct), Quick Menu 3.0
-
Data Streaming (IP & RF)
Yes
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
GEM / HTML5
-
IP Return path
Yes
-
Multicast / Unicast ready
Yes
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
Yes
-
Pro:Centric Application (version)
Yes (PCA3.8)
-
Pro:Centric Server
PCS400R
-
DRM
Pro:Idiom (S/W Type, Mobile, Lite)
FEATURES
-
Hospitality
Hotel Mode, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video / Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, IP Chanenel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int / Ext Variable / Fixed), Instant ON, External Power Out, V-Lan Tag, RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility, External Clock Compatibility (LEC-005), Moving Picture Playback (SD / HD / Plus HD), Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Healthcare Headphone Mode, RTC (Real Time Clock), NTP sync timer, BEACON
JACK INTERFACE
-
Set Side
HDMI In 2.0, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot
-
Set Rear
HDMI In (HDCP, 2.0), Headphone Out, RF In, AV In (Phone Jack Type), Component in (Y, Pb, Pr-Video, Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), RS-232C (Control & Service), Clock Interface (RJ12), RJ45 (Usage Purpose : 2 (Ethernet, Aux)), External Speaker Out (3.5mm Phone Jack) : 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R : 2.0W, L : 2.0W, 8Ω) - Vol. Control1)
DIMENSION (UNIT: MM / KG)
-
Vesa
300 x 300
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
1,232 x 773 x 303 / 20.4
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
1,232 x 716 x 63.6 / 17.2
-
W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)
1,360 x 860 x 207 / 25.6
POWER (UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240, 50/60
-
Typical
138W
-
Stand-by
0.5
GENERAL
-
Region
ASIA
